‘Snapshot opinions’ are an easy way to answer tricky questions while avoiding an argument

It can be tricky to express an opinion in 2026 with so much tension in the air over partisan politics, war, economics, gender, religion, and the ongoing debate over whether it’s appropriate to pull your phone out at a concert. However, at times, all of us have to navigate the minefield, whether we’re talking with friends, family, or co-workers. Plus, no one should have to go through life keeping their opinions to themselves.

Mónica Guzmán, author of I Never Thought of It That Way and host of the A Braver Way podcast, says we can share our beliefs more freely if we share them as “snapshot opinions.”

What are ‘snapshot opinions’?

“Your opinion is not a final answer. It’s a snapshot of where your mind is right now. It’s not something you have to defend. It’s not even something you have to have at all!” Guzmán wrote in Greater Good Magazine. Men having a mature conversation. Photo credit: Canva

“If you come into a conversation holding your opinions more loosely, it can make it easier for everyone in it to explore each other’s perspectives, rather than take turns presenting and defending them,” Guzmán wrote. “How do you do that? By offering your opinions as snapshots of what’s currently in your mind. Presenting them as changeable and movable from the start gives you room to revisit and rearticulate them as you let them mingle with others’ beliefs.”

Some ways to phrase your snapshot opinion:

“Here’s where my head’s at right now…”

“Well, here’s what’s coming to mind as I think about it. We’ll see where it goes…”

“At first glance, I think…”

“I’m not totally an expert on this, but…”

“I was reading in The Post the other day…” A woman sharing her opinion. Photo credit: Canva

‘Snapshot opinions’ open up the discussion

The idea is that you haven’t come to any hard conclusions and aren’t married to the opinion. This allows the other person to chime in, and if they disagree, they don’t feel as compelled to challenge your opinion. Plus, tying your thoughts to the present signals that you are open to taking in more information and changing your point of view. This helps keep the conversation nonconfrontational and productive. Two men talking. Photo credit: Canva

Guzmán’s “snapshot opinions” concept exemplifies intellectual humility, a psychological concept in which one recognizes that one’s beliefs may not always be correct and is open to new perspectives, evidence, and opinions. Intellectual humility is helpful in allowing people to reach deeper truths, maintain stable relationships with those they disagree with, and become more tolerant of other perspectives.

In a world where the only thing certain is change, it’s fair to say that there’s nothing wrong with sharing our belief system and worldview as a work in progress, especially when it makes it easier to discuss controversial topics with people who hold different views. Ultimately, an opinion doesn’t have to be a hill you’re willing to die on; it’s fine if you share what you see from where you happen to be standing in the moment.