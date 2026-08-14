Strangers share an immediate, incredible bond at work, then are shocked to learn they’re brother and sister

At the Manchester airport in England, an instant kinship turned out to be the discovery of a lifetime.

Dave Green and Andrea Urmston first met in 2005 as coworkers. According to BBC News, Urmston was in charge of servicing the vending machines, while Green supervised the airport’s bus station.

Hoping for an easier parking situation, Urmston asked Green if she could park her van near his post. Green obliged in exchange for a hot chocolate from one of her machines.

That easygoing barter was the beginning of their almost eerily instant friendship

In addition to a number of shared interests (most notably motorcycles), each felt an unexplainable connection with the other.

“We’re like brother and sister me and you, aren’t we?” Green would one day tell Urmston, “We could be brother and sister, me and you.”

Cut to a few years later, when Green called Urmston to lament the fact that he would be parting ways with a child he had been fostering. Green admitted that, as someone who had been adopted himself, he felt like he had failed.

Urmston then shared that she also had a brother who had been adopted into another family over 30 years ago—a boy named Stuart, whom Urmston had been trying to find to no avail.

Shocked, Green replied that his birth name was actually Stuart Proudlove, which just so happened to be Urmston’s maiden name.

“Oh my God, that was his name!” Urmston screamed. She instantly hung up on Green to call her mom, who could confirm not only the birth date but also the hospital where he was born.

The truth was laid out. Green and Urmston weren’t just coworkers with a strange connection. They were, in fact, long-lost siblings.

Their paths had been crossing for longer than either of them realized

As they rushed to the house Urmston grew up in to reunite with their mother, Green couldn’t help but notice how familiar the route was. It turned out that during his previous stint as a bus driver, both his birth mother’s house and a school his sister had attended were on his assigned path.

In a clip posted by This Morning on YouTube, Urmston shared that she learned she had a brother at just 6 years old. Both Urmston and her mother tried hard to find Stuart, with each failed attempt growing more and more upsetting. Nevertheless, Urmston vowed to her mom that she would find him.

A delightfully happy ending

And as the trio at last reunited, Urmston shared, “There were lots of tears. And then we just hugged.”

“I remember our mom looking over my shoulder as she was hugging me through the tears, saying, ‘You kept your promise,’” Green added.

To make this story even more heartwarming, the brother and sister now live together and are making up for lost time.

If you needed proof that miracles do still happen, that the world is still full of wonderful things, may this story be that for you.