Minnesota artist uses vending machine to sell tiny $1 art. It’s already made $3,000.

Spend 30 seconds online, and you’ll be inundated with AI slop posing as “art.” As expedient but utterly soulless computer-generated images become increasingly common, finding something made by an actual person feels increasingly meaningful.

That’s part of what makes the latest attraction inside Inkwell Booksellers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, so charming. For less than the price of a cup of coffee, visitors can take home an original, human-made work of art while enjoying a tiny moment of whimsy.

Here’s how it works: Put four quarters in, turn the wheel, and the machine dispenses a little envelope containing a mystery piece of art. Each row features mini works by the same artist, whose bio can be read on the left-hand side of the machine. The machine is then restocked with work from different artists each month, keeping the selection in constant rotation.

A big part of the appeal is, of course, the mystery. There’s something undeniably fun about not knowing what’s waiting inside the envelope. That sense of anticipation transforms a $1 purchase into a small but visceral experience that invites people to pause for a moment, open the package, and appreciate whatever they discover.

To no surprise, this idea was conceived by an actual artist

Lilyan Lauzon, who goes by OneTiredArtist online and serves as a community engagement manager, understands the financial barriers that can prevent emerging creatives from showcasing their work.

For many artists, getting their work in front of new audiences can be expensive. Art fairs often require booth fees, galleries can be difficult to break into, and promotional costs can quickly add up. This project, which doesn’t charge an entry fee, was designed to circumvent that barrier in a way that was “fun and collaborative,” Lauzon told CBS News.

Instead of asking artists to invest money upfront, the vending machine gives them a chance to share a small sample of their work directly with curious customers. Displaying each artist’s bio alongside their work also encourages buyers to learn more about the people behind it.

A dollar can open bigger doors

So far, the vending machine has been a huge success. Since it was installed in October 2025, it has sold nearly 3,000 pieces of art, with every $1 going straight into the artists’ pockets.

Beyond sales, the project has already helped some artists gain wider recognition. Lauzon said several have been sought out at art fairs and landed larger commissions after sharing what amounts to a portable “snapshot of their portfolio” through the machine.

A $1 purchase helps creators reach new audiences while making original artwork feel approachable for people who may have never considered collecting it or who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

That sense of accessibility feels especially notable right now. As concert tickets, gallery admission, and even movie tickets continue to rise in cost, everyday cultural experiences can start to feel out of reach. Even so, the pull toward real-world connection remains steady. The vending machine taps into that desire in a small, accessible way, offering a moment of tangible engagement at a price that still feels attainable.

Because the first vending machine has been a huge hit, Lauzon hopes to install a second one in a different location. It’s the kind of idea that makes you wonder how many overlooked corners of our neighborhoods could become tiny galleries for local artists and sources of delight for passersby, one mystery envelope at a time.

If you’d like to help out, Lauzon is accepting donations to help pay for those envelopes.