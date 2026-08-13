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Twins found extra photo booth pictures at a mall. The strangers in them changed their lives.

One of those strangers recognized them immediately.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By

Upworthy Staff

adoption, twins, reunion, TikTok, family
Photo credit: CanvaPhotos from a photobooth and two women at the mall.

Marielle and Mireille Landry were identical twins adopted at three months old in a closed adoption. That meant no information about their birth parents until they turned 18.

They were 12 when fate apparently decided not to wait.

After a soccer game, the twins went to a mall in a city about an hour and a half from their hometown. While at a photo booth, they noticed an extra strip of pictures left behind. It showed two women wfho looked to be about 25. The twins found the strangers nearby and returned their pictures to them. Polite thing to do. Easy enough.

The moment everything changed

Then a little while later, they spotted their mom talking to those same women.

“Who are these women, and why does our mom know them?” Marielle recalled thinking in a TikTok she later shared on her account. They walked over. Their mother turned to them and delivered a revelation neither twin was prepared for:

The women were their birth mother and her sister.

adoption, twins, reunion, TikTok, family
Two women look at each other surprised. Photo credit: Canva

As it turned out, their birth mother Nicole had been receiving yearly photos of the twins through the adoption agency since the adoption. So, when she spotted them in the mall, she knew exactly who they were, even twelve years later, even across a crowded photo booth area. She’d recognized them before they’d returned the pictures.

There were more layers. The twins’ names on their original birth certificate were actually taken from those two women. And that day, Mireille happened to be wearing the same shirt as Nicole’s (their birth mother) sister.

“It was such a surreal moment,” Marielle told TODAY. “Nicole asked us if we had any questions, but I couldn’t think clearly. I had so many, but I was in shock.”

They learned that their biological father had moved back to Zambia after playing university soccer in Canada. They learned their birth mother had been 15 when she had them. They learned that even though Nicole was essentially a stranger, something about her felt immediately familiar.

A relationship that keeps unfolding

Since that mall encounter, Nicole has stayed in their lives. It’s not a traditional mother-daughter relationship. Marielle describes it as more like “close cousins.” They’ve built connections with Nicole’s family too, including her son.

“We were raised by the most incredible parents,” Marielle said. “But I am so glad the universe brought Nicole into our lives.”

The twins were not supposed to have contact with their birth parents until adulthood. A closed adoption in a city ninety minutes from home and a leftover strip of photo booth pictures had other ideas.

Some connections can’t wait for permission

At the end of the day, the paperwork said Marielle and Mireille weren’t supposed to know Nicole existed for another six years. A closed adoption had already decided that for them. But none of that accounted for a leftover strip of photos, a mother who’d been quietly watching her daughters grow up through yearly pictures, or the simple decency of two twelve-year-olds handing a stranger her lost photo booth strip back.

Maybe that’s the real takeaway here. The systems we build to protect people don’t always account for the ways life finds its own way around them. Marielle still calls her adoptive parents her parents, and Nicole still isn’t quite a mom, more like a close cousin who happens to share her face. Somehow, that in-between space turned out to be exactly enough.

You can follow Marielle Landry (@housecoatmommy) on TikTok for more lifestyle and entertainment content.

This article originally appeared in May. It has been updated.

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