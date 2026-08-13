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After years of living in homeless shelters and his car, Hawaiian teenager graduates high school

Eric Schultz graduated from Waianae High School.

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

graduation, high school graduation, graduate, homelessness, homeless teenager
Photo credit: CanvaEric Schultz graduated from Waianae High School in Hawaii.

Graduating from high school is a major milestone, but for a high school student in Oahu, Hawaii, it was a hard fought achievement.

Eric Schultz, 18, graduated from high school after years of homelessness. Schultz earned his diploma from Waianae High School, where he celebrated the big day with his peers and supportive community.

“I was so grateful to just walk to the stage and grab my diploma,” Schultz told WBRC News. “I was gonna cry, but I just held it in, and I just walked the stage.”

Overcoming years of homelessness

Schultz’s journey with homelessness began when he was 15 as his parents battled addiction.

“I was living in my car for almost about a year, and I was still going to school at the same time,” he previously told Hawaii News Now. “It didn’t change my view on anything. I just kept working toward my goal to graduate.”

According to WBRC News, there are 802 homeless minors on Oahu, including Schultz.

Back in February 2026, he helped distribute donated items to other families effected by homelessness. He shared, “Seeing all these kids out here today, it’s just hurtful, hurts me.”

In a recent interview with he told Hawaii News Now, he shared, “I am still at the transitioning home up in Kahamana Farms. It is called Rise [Ryse]. I couldn’t find a guardian that could take care of me that was blood-related because everything has to be blood.”

His hanai auntie stepped up

Schultz had lots of support from his local community, especially from a woman named Desiree Adams. Adams shared with WBRC News that Schultz reached out to her for help and food, and she quickly decided to become one of his “hanai aunties” to support him along the way.

According to the University of Hawaii at Hilo, “hanai” is the “Hawaiian word for adoption…its derivation meaning to feed or nourish. Hanai, as it was traditionally practiced in Hawaiian culture, referred to the situation where a child was taken permanently to be reared, educated, and loved by someone other than natural parents, usually grandparents or other relatives.”

“He used to come over a lot because he was hungry and he didn’t have any food to eat,” Adams said. She shared that Schultz lived with her family for over a year, so long as he followed her rules and curfew.

“He said, ‘Will you help me? Will you help me go back to school?’ And so we took him back to school, got the paperwork, worked with his parents,” she added. “His parents were very supportive of me helping him.”

Her support undeniably helped Schultz make it to graduation.

“He thanks me a lot, but I said I don’t want any credit for this accomplishment,” Adams said. “You made the choice to change, and you made the choice to set your goals and follow your goals.”

Schultz shares his future plans

Next up, Schultz plans to attend trade school for plumbing. He will also continue to help his community and those struggling with homelessness in his area. 

He shared that he is currently living at a transitional shelter operated by Residential Youth Services and Empowerment in Oahu. 

“I hope my story can touch other people to go out at their schools to help find funding, or stuff to help out the community. Anything to help out,” he said.

This article originally appeared in May. It has been updated.

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