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A Harvard happiness professor says most marriages fail for one reason. Women in the comments had thoughts.

“He would fight a tiger for you, but would he wash the dishes for you?”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

marriage, relationships, Arthur Brooks, Harvard, viral video
Photo credit: Toa Heftiba via UnsplashA married couple laughing in bed.

Arthur Brooks teaches happiness at Harvard. He holds appointments at both the Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, writes the “How to Build a Life” column for The Atlantic, and co-wrote the 2023 bestseller Build the Life You Want with Oprah Winfrey. So, when he sat down with Matt and Abby Howard on their Unplanned Podcast and named what he thinks wives need most from their husbands, people paid attention.

His answer was adoration.

Understanding adoration

Brooks argued that women make an enormous biological and practical investment in a family, and that the appropriate response from a partner is not merely respect or shared responsibility but something more demonstrative. “Like baby, I would fight a tiger for you and only you, that’s adoration, right?” he said. “And if they don’t feel it, it’s a huge problem.” In his framing, a marriage without adoration signals a deficit of commitment, and that deficit is what eventually pulls the whole thing apart.

Brooks is a social scientist, but this particular claim is more of an argument rather than a study finding. It leans on evolutionary reasoning about parental investment that not every researcher in the field would endorse. The broader idea underneath it has real support though. Scientist John Gottman’s decades of marital research identified what he called the fondness and admiration system as one of the strongest predictors of whether a couple stays together. He found that contempt is among the most reliable signals that they won’t.

The clip spread quickly, and the sharpest responses to it did not come from people who disagreed that adoration matters. They came from women redefining what adoration looks like in practice.

It’s about the little things, not grand gestures (that are unlikely to happen)

“He would fight a tiger for you, but would he wash the dishes for you?” one commenter wrote. “It’s the little things that make a woman feel the most adored. Saying you would fight a tiger means nothing, honestly, because that’s never going to happen and just sounds like words.”

Others were more blunt about it: “They need to see this type of adoration in action, not just hear the words. You can tell me you would die for me and never really be present, or put me first, and those words mean nothing.”

A third offered a friendly amendment rather than a rebuttal: “Women need adoration (cherished love), and men need admiration (love and respect). When these two align, that’s when there’s chemistry.”

Nobody argued that being adored is unimportant. They argued about the delivery mechanism.

For more relationship content, you can follow Arthur Brooks on YouTube.

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