Parents share the most embarrassing things their kids have secretly said about them in school

Good teachers don’t just teach. They make their students feel safe, supported, and comfortable in the classroom. Sometimes, maybe a little too comfortable.

Keldric Holmes, an elementary school teacher in Georgia, has built a huge audience of nearly a million followers on social media by sharing the wildest things his kids say to him in his classroom. On the plus side, it shows that they’re comfortable enough to be themselves in front of him. On the downside, well, sometimes they tell him things they definitely shouldn’t.

Third grade teacher reveals family secrets his students blurt out

Multiple times per school year, Holmes posts videos about “things my [students] said to me this week.” In previous years, he taught second grade, but as of 2026, he’s teaching third. The young age of his students only adds to the hilarity and audacity of the things they say.

His videos routinely rack up millions of views.

Often, his students unintentionally roast him for being old (“Mind you, I’m 25,” he always reminds the viewer). Or they make unhinged use of slang (“I’m about to crash out in this junt,” from a second grader last year).

But a running theme in his videos is that the kids are constantly telling on their parents, airing all the family’s dirty laundry, or even telling tall tales or misunderstandings about what’s happening at home.

“Y’all kids come to school and tell all y’all business!” he warns parents in one video.

Mr. Holmes’ greatest hits

Here are a few gems his young students have dropped on him in the last couple of years:

“My momma licked my finger to get the crust out of my eye this morning and her breath smelled like a butt’s burp.”

“You can’t call my momma because her phone is off.” He added that he had no intention of calling this child’s parent.

“I don’t have a snack today because my mom doesn’t have her food stamps today.” There’s no shame, but it’s likely this mom would have preferred her child kept this to themselves.

“My momma found your TikTok and called you fine”

“My PawPaw has a hairy back.”

“Can I write a letter to my dad? He went to jail last night,” Holmes recalled one kid saying, adding that he looked this up and it was true.

“We are staying with our auntie because dad had another woman in our apartment.”

“I was late because momma had to do her edges.”

“My mom held up the car rider line this morning to watch you walk in the morning.” Why? “She said you fine and she need that.“

“We visited my grandma in Florida but we left early because my dad said he couldn’t deal with the roaches.”

Other parents and teachers weigh in on embarrassing moments

Kids are honest, uninhibited, and surprisingly observant. Sometimes, they’re also misinformed. Mr. Holmes isn’t the only one with funny stories, as evidenced by the comment section of his videos:

“My son told the school I was in jail…I went to court to pay a traffic ticket,” a commenter said.

“My daughter told her teacher I wear diapers. I was wearing a period pad,” commenter Maggie shared.

“My daughter told her teacher I was in prison. I work in a prison,” commenter Kanessa said.

“Parent teacher night is gonna be Hella awkward,” one keen observer chimed in.

A hugely popular thread on Reddit a few years back covered similar ground:

“I had a kid ask me if it was normal for adults to wrestle every night before going to bed,” one Redditor wrote.

“From my wife’s Pre-K class: ‘That’s daddy’s new girlfriend. Mommy says she’s a slug.”

If those aren’t embarrassing enough, they get a little NSFW from there:

“Reading a book to a kid (3 1/2) when he stops me to tell me that ‘mommy doesn’t like hair on her vagina so she cuts it’. We didn’t finish the book.”

“We were talking about the difference between men and women, men have penises and women don’t [blah blah blah]. That one boy goes ‘my mum has a penis, too’ and we are going ‘oh no sweetie she doesn’t ‘ but he insists and it starts becoming uncomfortable. After a while he says ‘my mum HAS a penis, only it is not attached to her body, she keeps it in the drawer by the bed’ Kids-logic is so precious.”

Teachers like Holmes take it all in stride and with a sense of humor. But since teacher-child confidentiality does not exist, he has a little advice:

“I would just think twice about the things I mention around my children. That’s what I would do.”







