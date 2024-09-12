Jon Bon Jovi stops in the middle of filming music video to save a woman's life
The singer was filming a music video for his song “The People’s House” when he noticed a woman standing on the ledge.
Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is in need of help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
A surveillance video shared on X by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the harrowing moment that Jon Bon Jovi helped stop a woman from jumping off the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
As fate would have it, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer was on the bridge filming the music video for the song “The People’s House.” The bridge remained open to the public during the shoot.
In the audio-free clip, a woman wearing a blue shirt can be seen peering over the ledge of the bridge, her arms wrapped around its railing as others pass by unaware.
After spotting her, Bon Jovi and a production assistant walk over to her. During the conversation, the rock star attempts to comfort the woman by placing a hand on her forearm.
While we don’t know what he said, his efforts were clearly successful, because the woman did eventually return back to the pedestrian walkway, and the two shared a hug.
Along with the security footage, the MNPD quoted their Police Chief John Drake, who said, "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”
Understandably, Bon Jovi’s actions incited a flood of praise online.
“I couldn’t love this man more. The best of the best. A true hero and an amazing human,” one persone wrote on X.
Another echoed, “Thank you for stepping in and stepping up to SAVE a life! Keep doing what you do in the world!”
Yet another said, “This moved me to tears. In a time of such division and hardship, I can truly feel the love in his actions. Well done, @jonbonjovi. A beautiful example of empathy and kindness.”
Others noted how fortuitous the situation had been. As one person put it, “In all honesty, if I was about to jump off a bridge and Bon Jovi showed up, I would maybe think God was telling me something. I'm an atheist so that would be a helluva stretch for me.”
Even for the most hardened cynic, it might feel like divine intervention indeed played a hand. After all, Bon Jovi seems well equipped to handle a situation like this. In 2006 he founded the JBJ Soul Foundation to help people suffering from homelessness, poverty and hunger. They do this via programs that provide food, affordable housing, social services, job training, and other forms of assistance, a lot of which Bon Jovi actively participates in.
“I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable, community-based work," he once said in a statement. "I know this for sure: Helping one's community is helping one's self."
So it’s no surprise that Bon Jovi might have picked up some crucial communication skills to handle crises in the moment.
Honestly, whether it’s done by a Grammy award winning rock star or a stranger off the street, the ability to reach out to help someone in a time of dire need is one of humanity’s greatest gifts. These are always the stories worth spreading.