Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

How becoming ‘addicted to appreciation’ can keep you from becoming a grumpy adult

Timm Chiusano says staring at a manhole cover one day unlocked his “superpower.”

By

Annie Reneau

old man, sunset, appreciation
Photo credit: Matteo Vistocco on UnsplashAn old man smiling in front of a sunset.

On February 1, 2018, Timm Chiusano was having a “comically bad” day. It was one of those career days when he just couldn’t do anything right. After work, he rode the subway home—late for dinner again—dreading the next day.

“All I could think was, ‘I hate all of this,’” he said. “I don’t know how much longer I could do any of it.”

Then a manhole cover caught his eye, and he found himself with “the wandering mind of a 5-year-old.” The curious thoughts rolled in: “Oh cool, a manhole cover! Interesting that they made them circles instead of squares for safety. There’s so much cool and weird New York City stuff down there. But aren’t most of them made in India? That’s so fascinating. Wonder what those shipping costs are like?”

Snapping back to reality, he momentarily wondered if something was wrong with him. Then he realized that his ability to look at something mundane and fully appreciate it like a kid would was actually a “superpower.”

The art of appreciation

When we’re young, the world is full of things that are new to us, so it’s natural to find them fascinating. We often call it wonder. But what Chiusano tapped into was what he refers to as appreciation—recognizing something good in the world and wanting to learn more about it.

Some might mistake appreciation for gratitude, but Chiusano explains they are not the same thing. “Appreciation is foundational,” he said in his TED Talk. “Gratitude is transactional. To show gratitude, you are actually receiving something. Appreciation is something that you can layer into everything you are doing and just your existence on a daily basis.”

In one sense, it’s similar to optimism because you look for and see the good in the world. But appreciation isn’t just looking for silver linings. It’s a way of looking at the world, as Chiusano says, “like a goofy-ass kid so you don’t become a grumpy-ass adult.”

The science of appreciation

Rutgers University psychologist Nancy Fagley hadn’t given the topic of appreciation much thought until one of her graduate students, Mitchel Adler, kept bringing it up. Now the two have years of research under their belt.

They have determined that appreciation is both a disposition and something people can learn. It has two main characteristics: 1) acknowledging the value and meaning in something, and 2) feeling a positive emotional connection to it.

Fagley and Adler also identified eight places where appreciation shows up:

  • A “have” focus (centering thoughts on what one has)
  • Awe
  • Response to ritual
  • Delight in the present moment
  • Self/social comparison
  • Gratitude
  • Loss/adversity
  • Interpersonal feelings

A common way to practice appreciation is simply “counting your blessings.” But instead of thinking of it as something to do, appreciation can be a lens through which you see the world.

“That kind of world view, where you focus on positive events and notice the positive aspects of our lives, counteracts the tendency to take things for granted,” Fagely shares.

And that kind of perspective really does help people live happier and healthier.

“I wanted to investigate whether appreciation (on its own) had value, and it did,” she says. “It made a pretty significant contribution to predicting well-being.”

What does appreciation on a daily basis look like?

As someone with a naturally appreciative disposition, I often find myself appreciating even the most basic things in life. As Chiusano says, not everything in life can be appreciated—there are a lot of terrible things in the world. But that doesn’t mean we can’t or shouldn’t appreciate what is good.

For example, each night when I settle into bed, I think about how happy I am to have a warm, safe bed to sleep in. Even with the day’s worries swimming through my head, that appreciation of my bed, blankets, and pillow cuts through the noise.

I appreciate my family and friends, of course, but also my cats. They’re so soft and beautiful and entertaining. The fact that I can keep food cold in my refrigerator? Amazing. Running water? Magnificent. Toilet paper? Incredible. Don’t even get me started on sunrises and sunsets.

I used to think I was just predisposed to gratitude, but Chiusano has helped me realize that I’m actually predisposed to appreciation. I genuinely appreciate the good things in life, from the biggest to the tiniest things.

flower, crack violet, sidewalk
Flower growing in a crack. Photo credit: Annie Reneau

Right now, there’s a violet growing in a crack in my front walk, and every time I pass it, I find myself brimming with appreciation. Resilient little crack violet, sitting there, blooming and pretty in the most unlikely of places. What a gem.

There’s so much to appreciate in our daily lives. Sometimes we just need something like being mesmerized by a manhole cover to remind us.

You can follow Timm Chiusano on Instagram and look for his book, How to Get Addicted to Appreciation: The Transformative Power of Noticing and Valuing the Good in Your World, out Nov. 10, 2026,

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

films, cinema, pop culture
Culture

Cool video explains why great film actors can tell a story without making any facial expressions

Tom Cruise, Movie LUTs, colors, movies
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise had to guess movies based purely on color palettes. He nailed every single one.

garden, gardening, garden in a box, garden in a box Colorado, garden in a box yard
Skills

Homeowner who couldn’t stand dead lawn is blown away after planting ‘Garden In A Box’

paul mccartney, billie eilish, songwriting, modern music, the beatles
Pop Culture

Paul McCartney was asked if he’s jealous of any modern songwriters. His answer was surprisingly blunt. 

women, pictures, redecorating, Denis Diderot, painting
Life Hacks

There’s a psychological reason you can’t stop decorating once you start. Here’s how to break the cycle.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
nature, pets, funny
Pets

A woman demanded an upgrade rather than sit next to a dog. The flight attendant upgraded the dog.

Adam Albright-Hanna
parenting, parents, families, kids, community, friends, friendship, moms, dads, millennial parents, gen x parents, gen alpha, neighbors, kindness
Parenting

A mom warned parents about the ‘playdate pipeline’ and launched a fascinating debate

Evan Porter
Pop Culture

Couple retires to live on cruise ships because it’s roughly half the cost of a nursing home

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
high school, old photos, age, looking older, aging process, 1950s, 2020s
Generations

The super interesting reason why people in the past looked so much older than people today

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff