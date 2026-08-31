Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Researchers put Batman on a crowded subway to test a fascinating theory about human kindness

Nearly half the people who offered their seats said they never even consciously noticed Batman was on the train.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

Science, Good News, Psychology, True Stories, Kindness
Photo credit: tommao wang/UnsplashA man dressed in a Batman costume poses for a picture.

If you have ever taken a crowded subway during rush hour, you know the unspoken rules. Keep your head down, put your headphones in, and slip into mental autopilot.

This collective trance is exactly what a team of psychologists in Italy wanted to disrupt.

In a fascinating field study published in the journal npj Mental Health Research in November 2025, researchers from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan decided to test human altruism in public spaces. The team, led by clinical psychology professor Francesco Pagnini, wanted to see if a bizarre and unexpected disruption could jolt commuters out of their daily routines and make them more compassionate to the people around them.

To test this theory, they needed a disruption. They chose the Dark Knight.

Science, Good News, Psychology, True Stories, Kindness
A man dressed like Batman rides in a crowded Subway car.
Photo credit: mvea/Reddit

The researchers set up a covert social experiment on the Milan metro. Over the course of 138 observations, a female researcher wearing a prosthetic pregnancy belly boarded a crowded train.

During the control runs, the woman boarded the train alone, and researchers quietly observed how many seated passengers offered her their seats. Under these normal conditions, about 37% of commuters gave up their seats for the pregnant woman.

However, during the experimental runs, a man dressed as Batman boarded the train through a separate door at the exact same time. The costume was recognizable but did not include a full face mask, so as to avoid causing panic.

When Batman was present on the train, the percentage of passengers who offered their seats to the pregnant woman skyrocketed to 67%.

The researchers dubbed this phenomenon the “Batman effect.” While the numbers alone are impressive, the most fascinating part of the study came during the follow-up interviews.

Watch on  YouTube

When researchers asked the passengers why they gave up their seats during the experimental runs, they expected people to credit the superhero with reminding them of civic duty or justice. Instead, 44% of the people who gave up their seats said they hadn’t even consciously noticed Batman was on the train.

According to Pagnini, this reveals a powerful truth about human behavior. The unexpected presence of a superhero created a ripple of involuntary mindfulness throughout the subway car. The disruption subtly broke the mental autopilot of the commuters, prompting them to more closely scan their environment and re-engage with the present moment. Once they were fully present, they were naturally more empathetic to the needs of the pregnant woman standing nearby.

Watch on  YouTube

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Health, True Stories, Good News, Medical Mysteries, Family
Health

ER doctors diagnosed a woman with terminal cancer. The real culprit started with a toothache.

Elephant Image of Linh Mai

Look Back At Linh Mai’s Most Memorable Moments As She Turns 7 Months Old

zodiac signs, astrology, kids
Education

Teacher separates her 3rd graders by zodiac sign and is blown away by how well it works

man, chair, TV, suit, students
Pop Culture

‘Twilight Zone’ creator Rod Serling was asked where his ideas came from. His response was profound.

high-five, Dr. Dolly Chugh, wisdom, advice
Communication

Behavioral scientist shares 4 kinds of advice people seek and the W.A.I.T. rule for giving it

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
movies, tv shows, television, media, books, fiction, problematic media, 80s movies, culture, pop culture, morals, values, virtues
Pop Culture

Culture critic perfectly explains why we can still enjoy things that ‘haven’t aged well’

Evan Porter
boomer, boomer parents, millennial, millennials, adult children
Generations

Millennial therapist tells Boomer clients why their adult children have ‘distanced’ themselves

Emily Shiffer
woman, man, wigs, CDs, jacket
Nostalgia

’90s TV ad that tried to sell synth-pop to Gen X as hard-edge punk is comedy gold

Patrick Hamilton
great depression, dance marathon, marathon dance, great depression hobbies, fun during great depression
Nostalgia

6 frugal hobbies from the Great Depression that are still just as fun today

Emily Shiffer