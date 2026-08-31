Look Back At Linh Mai’s Most Memorable Moments As She Turns 7 Months Old

Nearly seven months ago, the world fell in love with a little Asian elephant named Linh Mai. After being rejected by her mother and needing nutritional assistance, the calf made an extraordinary recovery thanks to the dedication of her care team and elephant “aunties,” who stepped in to raise her.

Linh Mai’s resilience, playfulness and curiosity have delighted and inspired visitors to have a deeper appreciation for her endangered species. Celebrate Asian Elephant Awareness Month with a look back at some of her most memorable moments.

A Star Is Born



The elephant care team helps Linh Mai stand shortly after she was born. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian)

On the heels of an intense winter storm that blanketed the Washington, D.C., area in snow and ice, a big bundle of joy was born. After a 21-month-long pregnancy, Asian elephant Nhi Linh gave birth to her first calf—a female—on Feb. 2 at 1:15 a.m. The elephant care team moved the newborn to a nearby enclosure, where they measured her height (38.5 inches tall), weighed her (a whopping 308 pounds), and supported her as she took her first wobbly steps.

While they were excited to welcome a healthy calf, the team grew concerned when Nhi Linh did not have the gentle reaction toward her they had hoped for. Instead, she showed aggression—swung her trunk, kicked her feet and threw hay at her calf and keepers. Knowing the newborn could be injured or worse, they opted to give Nhi Linh some time and space to settle.

She and her daughter stayed in adjacent enclosures where they could see, smell, hear and interact with one another, but with a safety barrier in between. Keepers hoped Nhi Linh would accept her daughter with time. When it became clear she was not receptive to nursing, the team stepped in to bottle-feed the calf every two hours, around the clock.

Being so hands-on during those early days gave the elephant care team a rare glimpse into the calf’s personality. She made her feelings known whenever she was hungry, startled, frustrated, in need of a nap or wanted attention. For such a tiny calf, she made “big girl” vocalizations that reverberated throughout the entire building. Importantly, she was confident and eager to interact with her caretakers and the adult elephants—an attribute that would soon help her social circle grow.

Our “Spirit Blossom” Gets Her Name

Elephant keeper Jason Gue feeds Linh Mai a bottle. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian)

Behind the scenes, the elephant care team spent much of their time building relationships with the calf and encouraging positive interactions with the adults in the herd. While she was off exhibit, the elephant team invited visitors to connect with the calf by choosing her name.

At the Zoo and online, fans could vote for their favorite among four names—all inspired by mom Nhi Linh’s Vietnamese heritage—by donating to the Zoo’s Asian elephant conservation program. When the calf was 11 days old, the public had spoken: Linh Mai, Vietnamese for “spirit blossom,” was the winner! That name received the most donations with $22,885—39% of the vote. Altogether, 1,835 people raised over $58,000 for Asian elephant conservation—a win for the calf and her endangered species.

Swarna Steps Up

Asian elephant “auntie” Swarna and Linh Mai explore the Elephant Community Center together. (Brett Kuxhausen/Smithsonian)

As experts in Asian elephant care and behavior, the team knew the best way for Linh Mai to learn how to be an elephant was to be around other elephants. Because mom Nhi Linh and grandma Trong Nhi were still displaying some aggressive behaviors towards the calf, the team turned to an experienced elephant auntie—Swarna—to teach her that important lesson.

Prior to Linh Mai’s birth, Swarna lived in a herd with Spike (Linh Mai’s father) and Maharani, another adult female. While the three of them were at Calgary Zoo, Maharani had some difficulty parenting her calf, and Swarna stepped in to help. Since Linh Mai needed an adult elephant to learn from, the elephant care team hoped Swarna would be willing to reprise her auntie role. Asian elephant “auntie” Swarna and Linh Mai near the keeper “howdy” barrier in the Elephant Community Center. (Brett Kuxhausen/Smithsonian)

From the moment Swarna met Linh Mai at the “howdy” barrier, she displayed exactly the kind of positive behaviors the elephant care team hoped to see. Swarna gently explored the calf with her trunk and even followed her around for a bit. Based on these positive interactions, the team opened the door between their enclosures, enabling them to meet face-to-face for the first time. They were thrilled to see Swarna calmly stand beside Linh Mai as she explored the enclosure and drank her morning bottle.

While she explored the Elephant Community Center with Swarna, Linh Mai had a blast running all around the exhibit.

From that day on, Linh Mai’s relationship with Swarna blossomed into something special. Positive interactions—like Linh Mai scratching her back on her auntie’s belly—went a long way toward building bonds between the pair. At 52 years old, Swarna does her best to keep up with Linh Mai—who is a bundle of energy! She continues to give Linh Mai some independence while staying close enough to keep an eye on her. Thanks in large part to auntie Swarna’s influence, the animal care team was encouraged to see Bozie, Spike and Maharani show interest in the calf, too.

Can’t get enough of Linh Mai? Neither can we. Come say ‘hi’ to her and the rest of the herd! Reserve your free Zoo entry pass here. Love Asian elephants? Your donation helps protect wildlife around the world through Smithsonian conservation and research programs. Learn more or make a donation.