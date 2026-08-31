On his last show in 2001, Mister Rogers shared his final lesson: What it really means to grow up

Mister Rogers was a monumental part of childhood for many in the Gen X and Millennial generations. And his legacy as a loving and compassionate educator lives on years after his career came to a close.

Fred Rogers’ iconic public television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood debuted nationally in 1968 (though he started it in the early 1960s). On August 31, 2001, the final episode of Rogers’ beloved show aired.

At the time, Rogers was 73. According to CBS News, he gave “no inkling” that it would be his final show.

“In the end, the 73-year-old Fred Rogers takes off his sneakers and cardigan and, before leaving the living room, promises—just as he has in every episode—that he will be back,” the outlet reported.

But he left his viewers with a profound piece of advice.

Mister Rogers’ final advice

During Mister Rogers’ closing remarks on the final episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (in which he wore his signature red sweater), he offered his final wisdom on emotional maturity and the signs that someone has really “grown up.”

“There are many ways of saying who you are and how you feel,” he said. “Ways that can be so helpful. Ways that don’t hurt yourself or anybody else. You know, that’s how you can tell when you’re grown up inside.”

He finished with this final thought: “You’re sure that what you’re planning and doing are things that can be a real help to you and your neighbor. Mhmm. I’m proud of you, you know that? I hope you do.”

Then he began to sing his aptly titled song, “I’m Proud of You,” with these touching lyrics: “I’m proud of you, I’m proud of you. I hope that you’re as proud as I am. Proud of you, I’m proud of you. I hope that you are proud of you, too.”

Mister Rogers briefly comes out of retirement.

Although Rogers retired on August 31, 2001, the horrific events of September 11 brought him out of retirement. Rogers reportedly debated addressing the attacks and spent time thoughtfully working on four different messages that were ultimately released on the first anniversary of the attacks.

In one message, Rogers reminded his lifelong viewers to have “hope and confidence.”

“I’m just so proud of all of you who have grown up with us,” he said in a clip. “And I know how tough it is some days to look with hope and confidence on the months and years ahead. But I would like to tell you what I often told you when you were much younger: I like you just the way you are.”

He finished by thanking the parents who were helping their children navigate their feelings about the attacks.

“What’s more, I’m so grateful to you for helping the children in your life to know that you’ll do everything you can to keep them safe, and to help them express their feelings in ways that will bring healing in many different neighborhoods,” he said. “It’s such a good feeling to know that we’re lifelong friends.”