In 1972, Lily Tomlin showed quiet grace when responding to an actor’s incredibly sexist remark

Late-night talk shows in the 1970s were meant to be easygoing, low-stakes affairs—a way for fans to get to know their favorite Hollywood stars in an era devoid of 24/7 social media coverage. Guests smiled, plugged their latest projects, and tried to get laughs from the audience. Like today, these shows often featured a cross-section of talent across movies, music, TV, sports, and even politics. A panel might contain individuals with wildly different points of view, which could lead to occasional, if unintentional, fireworks.

A taping of The Dick Cavett Show in 1972 illustrates just how easily things could explode.

Actress and comedian Lily Tomlin was the first guest of the evening. She was there to promote her new comedy album, and everything seemed to be going according to plan. Tomlin was asked about being a cheerleader in high school and auditioning for Cavett’s program before she shot to fame on TV’s Laugh-In. If you haven’t seen her portrayals of the snarky, snorting telephone operator Ernestine or her precocious little girl character, Edith Ann, do yourself a favor and watch.

After a commercial break, actor Chad Everett sat down next to Tomlin as Cavett’s second guest on the panel. That’s when everything started to go awry.

A ‘joke’ that got the whole world groaning

Everett, who played a doctor on the series Medical Center, was there to hype a TV nature special that he had narrated. Naturally, this led Cavett to lob a few softball questions about Everett’s love of the outdoors and what life was like at home on his ranch.

When asked about the different types of animals he had on his property, Everett replied, “I have three horses, and three dogs, and a wife.” This is when the sporadic chuckles from the audience quickly turned to cringey silence. Cavett tried to rescue him with, “You may want to think about the billing order there.”



Everett did not pick up on the cue. Instead, he doubled down, referring to his own wife as “the most beautiful animal I own.”

The room audibly gasped. Everett laughed it off as a harmless quip, but Tomlin stopped playing along.

While many in her situation might have politely nodded along to keep the peace, Tomlin instead turned to him and said, “You own?” followed by, “I have to leave.”

She stood up with absolute poise and walked off the set to applause. Four years later, The New York Times asked her about the incident. “It was a perfectly pure act,” she said. “I felt angels walk me off.”

From talk-show backbone to workplace revolution

Over 50 years later, Tomlin’s quiet bravery and immovable backbone deserve every bit of recognition. She showed that standing up for herself and all women didn’t require an argument. By removing herself entirely, she spoke volumes.

Her refusal to tolerate disrespect would echo throughout her legendary career. One example is her classic comedy 9 to 5. Tomlin teamed up with frequent collaborator Jane Fonda and the late Dolly Parton to brilliantly mine workplace sexism and male ego for sharp, cathartic laughs. The 1980 film, like so much of her work, demonstrated her talent for taking the world seriously but never taking herself too seriously.

Tomlin proved early on that women didn’t have to play along with the joke. By demanding basic dignity on live TV, she set an example for generations of women to stand up, walk out, and rewrite the script on their own terms.