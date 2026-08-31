How Dolly Parton managed to win over nearly everyone, no matter their beliefs or background

Few public figures leave this world truly universally beloved, joining the likes of Fred Rogers and Steve Irwin in winning over the masses with their extraordinary goodness. There’s no question Dolly Parton belongs among them, but how she did it is worth examining.

After all, Dolly gave people plenty of opportunities to take issue with her. This is a woman who sang country music, which some people can’t stand. A woman who wore big wigs, dramatic makeup, and tight-fitting clothes that could tweak the judgment of pearl-clutchers. A woman who came from Appalachia and spoke openly about God and church on Sunday, which could have irked some people. A woman who didn’t shy away from LGBTQ support and who spoke the words “Black Lives Matter” without flinching, which could easily have cost her some support.

So how did Dolly manage to be all of these things without facing outrage, backlash, or cancellation? Author Carlos Whittaker explained why “nobody hated Dolly” in a short video that honors her legacy perfectly.

‘Dolly Parton was not quiet’

Whittaker begins by pointing out that Dolly was “loved by absolutely everybody.” And that isn’t just a guess based on vibes. A survey from YouGov and the University of Massachusetts Lowell in April 2026 found that Dolly was the most popular person in America, and it wasn’t even close. Barack Obama came in second place with a 14% favorability ranking, while Dolly sat on top with 65%.

“I think a lot of us tell ourselves that in order to be loved by everybody, we can’t stand for anything,” Whittaker says. “Well, Dolly Parton’s life will prove to you that that’s a lie.”

“She didn’t get there by being a rhinestone Switzerland. She wasn’t neutral,” he points out. “Neutral is easy; neutral is quiet. Dolly Parton was not quiet.”

‘As soon as you realize it’s a problem, you should fix it’

Then he gave an example of how Dolly changed the name of a 30-year-old dinner show called the Dixie Stampede when someone told her that “Dixie” was offensive to a lot of people. She didn’t call it cancel culture or go on a press tour. She simply changed the name, saying,“There’s such thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that. As soon as you realize it’s a problem, you should fix it.” R.I.P #DollyParton… Here she is in 2020 speaking about the #BlackLivesMatter protests. pic.twitter.com/J2cWvZFJkr— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) August 25, 2026

Whittaker also shared her response to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. “Of course, Black lives matter!” she said. “Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?”

Yeah. She wasn’t exactly a wallflower, carefully avoiding saying anything that might ruffle some feathers. She avoided talking about partisan politics or engaging in inflammatory rhetoric, yes. But she spoke her truth

The key: People had proof that she loved them

Whittaker shared his theory of how a 74-year-old country music legend could say what she did in Sevier County, Tennessee, in 2020 and not lose a single person.

“She’d been mailing their kids books for 25 years for free, every single month,” he said. “It didn’t matter who you voted for; it didn’t matter what church you went to or if you went to church at all. So by the time she said the hard thing, she had 25 years of proof that she loved them.” Dolly Parton reading to children at the Library of Congress in 2018. Photo credit: Shawn Miller/Wikimedia Commons

“And that’s the part we skip,” he added. “We want to say the true thing to somebody on a Tuesday that we’ve never done a single thing for, and then we’re shocked when it doesn’t land.”

Dolly’s generosity, her support of children and families through her Imagination Library, the countless donations she made to fund band uniforms without headlines or fanfare—all of those deeds laid a foundation of love with people of all backgrounds.

“Loved by everybody is not the same thing as agreed with by everybody,” Whittaker points out. “Dolly knew the difference.”

It’s a good lesson for us all: Love first and foremost. Lead with deeds. Speak your truth with kindness.

“Everybody wants to be loved like Dolly, but nobody wants to do what Dolly did,” says Whittaker. “Because what she did is harder than picking a side; what she did is harder than picking no side. You see, what she did is she told the truth, and then she left the door open. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from Dolly Parton, it’s that you don’t have to be quiet to be kind.”

What a beautiful legacy to leave behind in this world.

You can follow Carlos Whittaker on Instagram and YouTube.