7 times Dolly Parton quietly made other people’s lives better

It takes a certain kind of celebrity to be loved by everyone. Country music icon and ultimate multi-hyphenate badass Dolly Parton, whose death in Nashville was announced today, was one of those celebrities.

The reason she is so loved is pretty simple: she repeatedly chose to make the world a better place. She did so not only through how she used her wealth but also through how she spoke with people.



Following the tragic news of her passing, let’s reminisce about a few of the many, many examples of Parton’s shining a special light in the world.

Her Imagination Library and the enormous number of books she’s given to children

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995, which provided every child in her hometown one free book a month for the first five years of their lives. After 31 years, that program now spans five countries and gifts millions of free books each month to children around the world.

Her philanthropy following the Tennessee wildfires

Parton launched the People Fund, which provided $1,000 a month for six months to families whose homes were destroyed by wildfires in 2016. She also hosted a telethon that helped raise millions for the relief effort. Ultimately, the fund distributed $8.9 million directly to wildfire victims.

Her contribution to COVID-19 vaccine research

In April 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to support COVID-19 research. The donation helped fund “critical” early-stage research that contributed to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

According to NBC News, Dr. Naji Abumrad, also involved in research at Vanderbilt, stated, “Without a doubt in my mind, her funding made the research toward the vaccine go 10 times faster than it would be without it.”

Parton received her own Moderna vaccine in March 2021 at Vanderbilt Health, famously singing a vaccine-themed version of her hit song “Jolene” to encourage the public to get immunized.

The kind way she treated employees

There’s a reason why many Dollywood employees have stayed on for decades. In 2025, the company received workplace honors from USA TODAY, Forbes, and Newsweek. Employee perks include 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U program, a comprehensive benefits package for qualified full-time employees, partial childcare coverage, and leadership development opportunities.

“It’s like family,” Parton once told the Knoxville News Sentinel.

And while that workplace phrase normally gives folks the ick, Parton understood that it meant treating her employees well.

“You don’t leave your family. If you love your family and you’re treated good in the family, you’re going to want to stay there,” she said.

Her unusually gracious handling of disagreements or criticism

One famous example is when she answered journalist Barbara Walters’ condescending, judgmental interview questions with so much dignity (and without getting nasty herself) that it became a masterclass in confidence.

She’s constantly championed, mentored, and collaborated with new and emerging artists

Parton frequently watched and reacted to unknown or rising independent musicians covering her classic songs on YouTube and TikTok. She would then surprise them with supportive feedback and words of encouragement.

Parton also frequently collaborated with bluegrass and folk musicians on her traditional records, including members of Nickel Creek, giving emerging and lesser-known artists a place alongside one of country music’s biggest stars. Her 2023 rock album, Rockstar, featured a diverse array of newer and established acts, giving fresh visibility to alternative and up-and-coming sounds alongside rock royalty.

Even her entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reflected that humility. Parton initially tried to withdraw her 2022 nomination because she didn’t believe she had earned the honor as a country artist. She ultimately accepted her induction.

She was also, quite simply, a delight

Remember when a fan asked her for advice about hair loss during a 1998 Q&A session? In case you missed it, Parton, without missing a beat, reassured the fan: “Just because you’ve lost your fuzz don’t mean you ain’t a peach.”

Parton’s contributions were far-reaching. There are so many reasons to love her, whether for her pop fame, her memorable work in film and TV, or just for being one hell of a human. We might have lost a light today, but the world still shines a little brighter because of her.