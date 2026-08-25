A simple change in body language makes you 30 percent more likable

A head nod is a powerful gesture because it can communicate many things. It can mean, “I agree,” “I hear you,” “What’s up,” “I’m paying attention,” or a really deep nod can mean, “I really feel what’s happening here.” Nodding your head is a great way to make the other person feel heard and give them a sense of approval.

Given the fact that people really love it when others are paying attention, and possibly agreeing with them, they love it when people nod at them during conversation. In fact, a study out of Japan found that if you clearly nod along when someone is talking, they will like you 30% more than if you didn’t, and people will find you 40% more approachable.

Studies show that nodding makes you more likable

So, if you’re at a party and listening to someone, regular nodding will make the person you’re speaking to like you more, and it’ll signal to others in the room that you’re a good person to have a conversation with, too. It’s a big social win, all the way around.

The researchers discovered the power of nodding after making a series of computer-generated models that nodded, shook their heads from side to side, or stood motionless. Both male and female participants said the figures that nodded their heads were 30% more likable and 40% more approachable than those that shook their heads side to side or remained motionless. “Our study also demonstrated that nodding primarily increased likability attributable to personality traits, rather than to physical appearance,” Jun Kawahara, one of the study’s authors, explained. Two friends chatting. Credit: Canva

One nod can have many different meanings

People enjoy it when you nod while they’re speaking because it shows that their words are actually landing. It also encourages the speaker to keep talking and shows that you support them without usurping their turn to speak to show your approval verbally. You’re giving them the undivided attention when you could have taken a second to make the conversation about you.

Nodding is so powerful that men often use the gesture to show strangers that they pose no threat. “It makes you feel that there’s a connection,” body language expert Patti Wood told Men’s Health. “This is a ritual you can do from a distance that still has some purpose to it.”

Liz Rose, a human behavioral expert, says that a nod can often say more than words can express. “Because in life the deepest moments often go unspoken. If you wanna leave an impression in real life, if the situation makes sense, don’t overexplain, don’t force the ending when something’s complete,” Rose said on TikTok. “Whether it’s a project, a date, or a goodbye, sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is just nod, like ‘We understand each other.’”

People often assume that to be likable and approachable, you need a big personality or the ability to tell a great story. When, in reality, most people just want someone around who will listen and show they care, without interrupting their story, of course.