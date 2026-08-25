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The true definition of a ‘good friend’ depends entirely on when you were born

Studies say each generation views loyalty and friendship differently.

By

Patrick Hamilton

woman, smile, friends, girl, generations
Photo credit: Canva & AskarAbayev. An older woman smiles as she has a conversation with a younger friend, and a young girl smiles as she sits with women of different generations.

Everyone wants a good friend—someone they can trust, share their feelings with, and bond over moments big and small. Finding friends in this digitally dominated age isn’t easy, especially with the generation gap.

If you’ve ever felt like you and your younger (or older) friends speak completely different languages, you’re not imagining things. Across generations, our definitions of what makes a “good friend” shift dramatically. While older generations often value traditional, constant presence, younger adults are redefining loyalty through the lens of mental health, boundaries, and low-pressure support.

Understanding these differences is the ultimate cheat code for surviving the modern loneliness epidemic and building lifelong bonds.

How different generations view loyalty and connection

The gap in how we maintain relationships often comes down to life experience and communication.

Older generations—from the Silent Generation to Baby Boomers—frequently view friendship through a lens of deep-rooted, community-based in-person presence. Historically, people stayed close to their hometowns. Dropping in unannounced to say hi, doing favors like shoveling a neighbor’s front walk after a big storm, and physical proximity are the gold standard of being a good friend.

In contrast, Millennials and Gen Z navigate a world shaped by massive geographic migration and digital communication. For younger people, being a good friend often means respecting boundaries, offering low-maintenance support, and understanding that not replying to a text immediately doesn’t mean you don’t care.

Dr. Jess Carbino, former sociologist for Bumble and Tinder, told Upworthy that this is why age gaps cause friction. “As individuals, we struggle to put ourselves in other people’s shoes,” she explains. “Historically, people lived and stayed in their community of origin. In the last 30 years, migration from those communities to other places has exploded.”

Closing the gap to beat loneliness

When migration explodes and technology steps in to fill the void, we trick ourselves into thinking distance doesn’t matter. But as Dr. Carbino points out, “Adding technology to this mix only makes it ‘easier.’ But being close with someone requires closeness. That means actually being in the same physical space.”

Because newer generations haven’t always had the traditional community structures to practice long-term maintenance, a massive surge of loneliness has followed. Younger adults might feel overwhelmed by older expectations of constant availability. Older adults, meanwhile, might feel abandoned by a culture that prioritizes digital check-ins over face-to-face hangouts.

The good news about bridging the generational divide

Friendships give us the ultimate training ground to learn, adapt, and actively repair connections.

By looking across generational lines, we can borrow the best traits from each:

  • From older generations: We can learn the value of showing up consistently and investing physical time in our people. Rod Mitchell, registered psychologist and founder of Emotions Therapy Calgary, shared his experience with Upworthy. “The Boomer model of friendship ends along with the setting. So, if they move workplaces or neighborhoods, those friendships tend to end too,” he said. Maintaining contact requires work, but that relationship can be worth the effort.
  • From younger generations: We can learn the importance of empathy, honoring mental health boundaries, and keeping communication guilt-free. Mitchell continued, “Gen Z keeps contact consistent and cheap. Memes, voice notes, sharing a late-night song. That type of contact does actual friendship maintenance work; it’s not some watered-down version. What Gen Z gets wrong is that they avoid forms of communication that they can’t edit before sending. My Gen Z clients fear the unscheduled phone calls the most, yet they benefit the quickest from them.”

When we stop expecting everyone to define friendship the same way, we unlock the secret to truer, more rewarding connections that can withstand the test of time. 

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