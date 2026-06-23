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Four guys write a letter asking to walk their new neighbor’s dog. The dog writes back.

“I am very friendly and full of beans.”

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

black lab, dog walker, dog walker near me, dog walker ap, neighbors, good news, pets, feel good news
Photo credit: Canva, Stevieticks /Instagramblack lab (left. Handwritten letter (right)

If you’ve lived your whole life with a dog, a home has to feel pretty empty without one. Your heart has to feel like there’s something missing as well. When Jack McCrossan, originally from Scotland, moved to Bristol, England with his three friends, they were bummed out to learn that their landlord didn’t allow dogs.

So when they saw a beautiful black Sheprador (a German Sheppard Lab mix) in their neighbor’s window, they knew that had to become buddies with her. They wrote the dog’s owner, Sarah Tolman, a letter asking to arrange a play date with the dog. “If you ever need someone to walk him/her, we will gladly do so,” they wrote.

“If you ever get bored (we know you never will, but we can dream), we are more than happy to look after him/her. If you want to come over and bring him/her to brighten our day, you are more than welcome. If you want to walk past our balcony windows so we can see him/her, please do,” the letter continued.

“We hope this doesn’t come too strong, but our landlord won’t allow pets, and we’ve all grown up with animals. The adult life is a struggle without one,” they wrote. “Yours sincerely, The boys from number 23,” the letter concluded.

Then the dog wrote back

Soon after, the boys in 23 received a response from the dog herself, Stevie Ticks, accepting the offer. However, it may have been written by her human, Sarah Tolman. In the letter, Stevie shares a bit about herself, saying she’s two years and four months old, was adopted in Cyprus, and that she’s “very friendly and full of beans.” (The boys shouldn’t worry about a gassy hound, in England, “full of beans” means lively.)

“I love meeting new people and it would be great if we can be friends. I must warn you that the price of my friendship is 5 x ball throws a day and belly scratches whenever I demand them,” the letter continued. A few days later, the boys got to meet Stevie.

“Meeting Stevie was great!” McCrossan told Buzzfeed. “She was definitely as energetic as described. We got to take her for a walk and she wouldn’t stop running!”

Tolman thought the boys’ letter was a fantastic gesture in an era where, quite often, neighbors are strangers. “In a day and age where people don’t really know or speak to their neighbors, it was really nice for them to break down that barrier,” she said. After the story went viral, she saw it as an opportunity for people to share their love of dogs with the world. “My mother and I are amazed at all the love we’ve received from around the world these past few days,” Tolman wrote as Stevie. “If you have a doggo in your life, share that love with those around you.”

So what happened to everyone?

A lot has changed since this story first warmed hearts around the globe. The boys have since moved away, but as of September 2024, Stevie is around 8 years old and still living her best life. Recently, she even made it to the doggie wall of fame at her local coffee shop.

This started a bigger trend too

In the years since this story first went viral, pet-sharing and neighbor dog borrowing have actually become more common, especially in cities where landlords restrict pets. Several platforms (like BorrowMyDoggy) and community groups now exist to pair dog owners with trusted neighbors who want occasional playtime, walks, or dog-sitting without having to own a pet. It’s a small but growing trend that reflects how deeply animal companionship is needed, even for people who can’t adopt a dog full-time. In many apartment buildings, these kinds of informal arrangements help reduce loneliness, build community, and give non-owners the emotional benefits of living with pets.

Just goes to show the power of a dog’s love…even if that dog isn’t your own.

This article originally appeared seen years ago. It has been updated.

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