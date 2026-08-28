Mom shares ‘extreme $25 grocery budget’ to feed family of 4, 3 meals a day for a week

Shopping for groceries these days is anything but inexpensive. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Monthly Cost of Food Reports, the average cost of groceries in July 2026 for a family of four was $236.50 per week—and $1,024.90 per month.

To save money on groceries, families are having to get creative and find frugal options. One mom in particular is helping thousands of people work with an “extreme” grocery budget.

Julia Pacheco, food blogger and mom of two, shared her “extreme $25 grocery budget” on YouTube. With groceries purchased at Walmart, she can feed three meals a day to her family of four.

“The way grocery prices are right now, they’re outrageous,” she says.

Setting a grocery budget of $25

Pacheco explained to her viewers that her video was meant to help anyone working with an extreme grocery budget find healthy choices and avoid “filler foods.”

“I want this week to be full of nourishing, delicious foods, just made on an extreme budget,” she notes.

The $25 grocery list

Pacheco took viewers along with her to Walmart, and this is the exact list she purchased for $25.28:

18 eggs ($2.47)

1 lb. ground chicken tube ($1.96)

9 oz. pork chorizo ($1.50)

2 packets brown gravy (57 cents each)

Shell pasta (58 cents)

Creamy peanut butter ($1.98)

Grape jelly ($1.98)

24 oz. can of Hunt’s pasta sauce ($1.84)

Two loaves of wheat bread ($1.48 each)

Bag frozen mixed vegetables (98 cents)

Bag frozen broccoli cuts (98 cents)

One fresh zucchini (69 cents)

Three apples ($2.40)

5 lb. bag Russet potatoes ($1.98)

One yellow onion (88 cents)

Bag dried pinto beans ($1)

Meals for the week

Pacheco made six dishes from her grocery haul. Below are a few of her recipes. (Note—she uses seasonings and fats she already had in her pantry and fridge, including: butter, olive oil, salt, black pepper, creole seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, oregano, and chili flakes.)

“I do wish we had more snacks and produce throughout this week, but living on an extreme budget ($25 for the whole week), it did turn out better than I expected,” she says.

BREAKFAST (Days 1-5)

Chorizo Egg Breakfast Casserole



Ingredients

Chorizo: 1 package (typically 10–16 oz)

Potatoes: 1 large potato, diced (or about 2 cups of small cubed potatoes)

Eggs: 10 large eggs

Water: ¼ cup of water (or milk, depending on preference)

Seasonings: Salt, black pepper, and Creole seasoning to taste



Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Cook the chorizo in a skillet over medium heat until browned and fully cooked through.

Prepare the potatoes: Dice one large potato and cook/boil it until tender, then drain.

Whisk the 10 eggs in a large bowl with ¼ cup of water, salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning.

Combine the cooked chorizo and the tender diced potatoes directly into the egg mixture (or layer them in the baking dish), stirring well to combine.

Bake in the preheated 9×13-inch dish at 350°F for approximately 30 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set and cooked through. Serve with apple slices with peanut butter on the side.

LUNCH (Days 1-5)

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches. Serve with a side of steamed broccoli cuts.

DINNER (Days 1-3)

Loaded Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

Meat: 1 lb. ground chicken

Veggies: 1/4 cup diced onion and ½ bag of frozen mixed vegetables (peas and carrots)

Flavor & Sauce: 1 packet brown gravy mix

Liquid: 1 cup water

Topping: Prepared homemade mashed potatoes

Instructions

Homemade mashed potatoes: Cut 8 Russet potatoes and 1 cup water into Instant Pot. Cook for 15 minutes. Drain, then add back 1/2 cup water with salt & pepper, and mash potatoes up.

Cook the Meat: Brown the ground chicken in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add Aromatics & Veggies: Add the diced onion and frozen mixed vegetables to the skillet, cooking for a few minutes until tender.

Make the Gravy: Stir in the brown gravy packet and 1 cup of water. Let it simmer for about 5 minutes until the sauce thickens into a rich gravy.

Assemble and Top: Layer or top the meat-and-veggie mixture generously with warm, creamy mashed potatoes.

Bake: Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes.

Serve: Scoop into hearty bowls and enjoy.

BREAKFAST (Days 6 &7)

Boiled Eggs and Toast

Boil the remaining eggs; serve on top of a slice of toast with butter, salt, and pepper.

LUNCH (Days 6&7)

Instant Pot Pinto Beans and Toast

Pour beans into a strainer, then rinse and strain beans.

Add beans to Instant Pot with 6 cups water. Add paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, oregano, and chili flakes.

Cook on high pressure for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then let it release naturally for 20 minutes.

DINNER (Days 4-6)

Easy Budget Goulash

Ingredients

6 potatoes

1 zucchini

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 yellow onion

1/2 bag mixed frozen veggies

2 cups cooked pinto beans

24 oz. pasta sauce can

1 bag shells pasta

4 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon oregano

Dash chili flakes

Instructions

Cut up potatoes and the zucchini.

Heat a skillet over medium heat with a tablespoon of olive oil; add the potatoes, zucchini, yellow onion, and mixed frozen veggies and cook until caramelized.

Add pinto beans, pasta sauce, and a bag of raw pasta shells.

Add in water and seasonings (salt, pepper, paprika, oregano, and chili flakes).

Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Dinner (Night 7)

Leftover goulash or beans and toast