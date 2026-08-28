His parents had no idea he was having a seizure upstairs, but his gaming friend 5,000 miles away sprang into action

Online gaming friendships are frequently dismissed as superficial, but the digital tether connecting players across the globe occasionally serves as a literal lifeline. For one teenager in the United Kingdom, a headset microphone and a teammate in Texas meant the difference between life and death.

On January 2, 2020, 17-year-old Aidan Jackson was playing an online game in his bedroom in Widnes, England. He was chatting with his online friend, 20-year-old Dia Lathora, who was logged on from her home in Texas. Downstairs, Aidan’s parents, Caroline and Steve, were watching television, completely unaware of the medical emergency unfolding on the second floor.

During the gaming session, Aidan suddenly suffered a seizure. Lathora realized immediately that something was wrong when her teammate stopped responding and began making unusual sounds.

“I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure, so obviously I started to get worried and immediately started asking what was going on and if he was OK,” Lathora told the Liverpool Echo.

Because Lathora only had Aidan’s physical address and no phone numbers for his family members, she could not call the house directly to alert his parents. Instead, she had to figure out how to contact emergency services from thousands of miles away.

“When he didn’t respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU,” Lathora told the outlet. “When that didn’t work I just had to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an option for talking to a real person… and I can’t tell you how quickly I clicked that button.”

Lathora successfully placed a call to Cheshire Police in the U.K.

“I’m calling from the U.S. I’m currently on a call with my friend, he had a seizure and he’s not responding anymore,” Lathora told the dispatcher, according to the 999 audio obtained by BBC News.

At 9:40 p.m., Aidan’s parents noticed police vehicles pulling up outside their home, lights flashing. 📞 The quick thinking of Raven, who searched online for the proper authorities to call after Aidan fell silent and began gasping, would save his life.



🚨 Emergency services arrived at Aidan's home 40 minutes later, surprising his mum who was still unaware of the situation.— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 23, 2022

“We were at home watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room,” his mother, Caroline, explained to BBC News. “The next thing we noticed was two police cars outside with flashing lights.”

The officers ran to the front door and informed Caroline and Steve that they were responding to a report of an unresponsive male, noting that the emergency call had originated from America. The parents rushed upstairs and found their son in a highly disoriented state. He was taken to the hospital and treated for the seizure.

Aidan had previously suffered a seizure in May 2019 and was already awaiting a follow-up medical appointment. His parents credited Lathora’s quick thinking with getting their son the help he needed.

“We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening,” Caroline told BBC News. “Dia had our address but didn’t have any contact numbers, so it was amazing she managed to get help from so far away.”

A month after the harrowing online rescue, the two gamers were invited to appear on Tamron Hall. The teammates walked onto the stage, met in person for the very first time, and shared an emotional hug.