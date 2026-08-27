Only 12 people decide what goes on a U.S. postage stamp. An insider shared how they do it.

In 2011, a man named Ivan Cash had a bright idea. He wanted to help meld electronic communication with the “vintage” art of letter-writing. The questions were: How could he pull this off, and what impact could it have on the world? Turns out, his art led to him being invited to join an exclusive group that determines what images go on U.S. postage stamps.

In a Reel posted to his Instagram account, Cash explains that it all started when he created an art project called SNAIL MAIL MY EMAIL.

A small hand-picked group

“2,000 volunteers and I turned strangers’ emails into beautiful handwritten letters and mailed them around the world, for free,” he says. “The project lasted six years, involved tens of thousands of letters, and eventually became a book.”

But it’s what happened years later that made Cash’s appreciation for “snail mail” all the more serendipitous. He explains, “Years later, I received an unexpected invitation to join the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC) for the U.S. Postal Service.” It was a mission he chose to accept.

In the clip, Cash asks his audience, “Have you ever wondered what goes on with postage stamps?” He flashes various colorful stamps before explaining, “My name is Ivan, and I’m one of the 12 people on the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee of the United States Postal Service.”

Cash then shares photos of himself sitting around a large table with other committee members. “We meet four times a year in Washington, D.C. I take the train down from New York. We meet in a hotel and, as a committee, debate what should be on our nation’s stamps,” he says.

We then get glimpses of each member as Cash shares some of their first names: “Members include Alicia, Spencer, Graham, Mike, Trish, Peter, Roger, Susana, Kevin, Joe and myself.”

Americans get to help

We then see a photo of a man at a podium addressing the group. “He’s the Postmaster General addressing us on the first day,” Cash says, adding, “What most people don’t realize is that the committee makes its decisions based on public submissions. Which means you can submit whatever idea you want to be on a postage stamp.”

Cash then shows several examples. “Ansel Adams photography, the Underground Railroad, Bruce Lee, Betty White, Dungeons and Dragons, all came from public submissions. Even my all-time favorite stamp, Moon Landing, came from the public.”

Cash makes a plea to the public: “So this is an appeal on behalf of the post office, but also on behalf of all Americans that want interesting, relevant, diverse, stimulating, artistic stamps. If you have an idea you’d like to see on a stamp, mail us a letter, and who knows? Your idea might just end up being on a postage stamp.”

He shares the address:

Stamp Development

Attn: Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee

475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 3300

Washington, DC 20260-3501

‘Celebrate the American experience’

The U.S. Postal Service website confirms Cash’s explanation, noting that the committee dates back to 1957:

“Established in 1957, the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC) serves the Postmaster General of the United States (PMG). Using their collective expertise in history, science, technology, art, education, sports, and other areas of public interest, CSAC members consider and then recommend stamp subjects to the PMG for final approval.”

The site also notes that the committee is seeking submissions from the public that “celebrate the American experience.”

Dolly Parton could be a contender

The commenters under Cash’s Reel—and there are thousands—are impressed. Cash notes, “A lot of you have already asked for a Dolly Parton stamp (RIP). All I can say is we need someone to submit her as a stamp subject, and from there, ‘The Postal Service will honor extraordinary and enduring contributions to American society, history, culture or environment.’”

And for a bit of extra lighthearted fun, Cash apparently received quite a few direct messages asking if he was single. He addressed that, too: “Finally, I am not single, but am flattered by some of your DMs.”

So for those who might have wondered if Parton will ever become a stamp, it’s up to you to help make it happen.