Why a college student kept a massive gift from Olivia Rodrigo secret for over a year

When most students step onto their dream college campus, they picture late-night study sessions, football games, and the thrill of earning a degree. For University of Alabama senior Jamie Causey, her final semester was dominated by financial stress.

As a first-generation college student, Causey was entirely responsible for navigating the financial burden of higher education. With only two classes left to complete her public relations degree, her grants and scholarships ran out. Facing a tuition shortfall, she turned to TikTok (posting as @jamiemcausey) to vent about the isolating reality of trying to finish school without a financial safety net.

She stressed that she was not asking for donations. She simply wanted to be honest about her struggle. Millions of people related to the clip, including Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo had already noticed the content creator, previously leaving a friendly birthday message on one of Causey’s videos. After seeing the video about her financial stress, Rodrigo sent a private message.

“Hi girl! I know you don’t know me but I love your videos so much, you seem like the kindest coolest gal and you are such a source of positivity and light in my life!” Rodrigo wrote, according to a screenshot Causey shared.

“I watched ur last vid about tuition and I’d love to help out if you were at all open to that? So cool that you are so close to graduating! Do you have a Venmo I could send to?” she continued.

Overwhelmed by the offer, Causey shared her information. She explained that she had never publicly shared her Venmo because she did not believe others should bear the cost of her decision to attend college, but she admitted she was willing to accept help.

In April 2025, a representative from Rodrigo’s team confirmed a $5,000 transfer. The gift cleared Causey’s remaining balance, allowing her to finish her coursework and graduate.

Despite the enormous impact of the gift, Causey kept the exchange completely secret for over a year.

“I didn’t want something that meant so much to become a public spectacle,” she explained.

Now working as an academic advisor at the University of Alabama, Causey decided to finally share the story in August 2026 to highlight the pop star’s quiet generosity.

“Olivia, I don’t know if you’ll ever understand how much that means to me,” Causey said in her video. “You made me feel like I belong on this platform. You didn’t owe me anything. You just chose to show kindness to a stranger. You’ve always been about giving back to others, and that’s something I’ll take with me forever.” Students walking to class on a college campus. Photo credit: Stacie Ong via Unsplash.

The financial burden Causey faced is an incredibly common barrier to higher education. According to a Lumina Foundation survey, 56 percent of adults who have never enrolled or previously stopped their education cite cost as the primary reason. Furthermore, 31 percent of currently enrolled students report considering stopping their studies because of financial restraints.

By stepping in quietly behind the scenes, Rodrigo ensured that at least one dedicated student was able to cross the finish line.

The pop star’s $5,000 investment yielded a direct return for the next generation of students. After receiving her degree, Causey remained at the University of Alabama, where she now works as an academic advisor. The first-generation student who almost dropped out due to a lack of guidance is now officially part of the university infrastructure, actively helping new students navigate the exact same hurdles.