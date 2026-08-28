9 classic ‘grandma sayings’ young folks may not understand (so we explain them)

One way grandparents share their wisdom with the younger generations is through their unique sayings. Sometimes funny, other times poignant, grandparents tend to package their life experience into quips they hope the next generation will live by.

As with all slang, however, it comes from a specific time and place. And as the world keeps spinning, an old-timey saying, no matter how full of wisdom, can lose its meaning. That’s why it’s up to the next generation to find new ways to pass down the same timeless ideas.

A Redditor on the Ask Old People forum asked people to share “your grandmother’s ‘saying’ that this generation wouldn’t understand,” and it inspired people to share timeless wisdom that could only come from a certain time and, in some cases, a specific grandma.

1. Plaid puppies

“My grandmother often used to describe something that drove her or someone else crazy as having ‘plaid puppies.’ ‘If had to sit in line that long, I’d have plaid puppies.” Never met another person outside of our family use it.”

There doesn’t appear to be much history surrounding the term “plaid puppies.” In the past, however, when people were upset, they previously said that they were going to “have kittens.” This could be an exaggeration of the old saying.

2. Pigeons and statues

“The only thing my grandma said quite often was, ‘Some days you’re the pigeon, and some days you’re the statue.’”

This is a saying that goes back to at least 1972. It comes from a long line of “sometimes you win/sometimes you lose” sayings such as, “Sometimes you eat the bear. Sometimes the bear eats you.” A Feral pigeon in Paris. Credit: Alexis Lours/Wikimedia Commons

3. Queen of Sheba

“My Grandma used to always lovingly tell me that I thought I was the Queen of Sheba, or say ‘Who do you think you are, the Queen of Sheba?’”

This quote is a fun way to ask, “Who do you think you are?” or to take someone down a peg if they get too big for their britches. The Queen of Sheba dates back to the Old Testament when she traveled to Jerusalem to meet with King Solomon after hearing about his incredible wisdom. The Queen had an incredibly large entourage and traveled with precious jewels.

4. Consistency

“My grandma used to tell me this before she passed away: ‘Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, but what you do consistently.’ May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Can’t argue with that; grandma was definitely onto something. As Malcolm Gladwell would later reveal in his book Outliers, it takes roughly 10,000 hours to become world-class at a given skill.

5. Wreck of The Hesperus

“In response to a child’s messy room: ‘It looks like the wreck of the Hesperus in here!’ It’s a reference to the Longfellow poem of the same name. I’ve never heard anyone else use the phrase.”

The Wreck of the Hesperus, written in 1840, was a narrative poem about a ship that hits a tropical reef during a winter storm. The Wreck of the Hesperus. Credit: Internet Archive Book Images/Wikimedia Commons

6. Chunk of fire

“If you came in and were leaving real fast, my Grandma would say, ‘What did you come for, a chunk of fire?’ People would lend each other a chunk of hot coal to get their stove going, and it was a grab-and-get-back-quick kind of thing, or so I was told. They had a special container to transport it in to help keep it lit.”

7. Wishes and beggars

“My grandmother used to say, ‘If wishes were horses, beggars would ride,’ meaning of course that anyone can wish for something, but what are you going to do about it?”

8. Hell’s half-acre

“‘You’re not taking my car and thinking you’re gonna be galavanting all over Hell’s half-acre!’ — My Dad, when I didn’t give him specifics on what I’d be doing on a Friday night.”

“Hell’s half-acre” is an old saying that dates back to the 1800s, and describes a desolate, dangerous, or seedy part of town. The Red Light District in Amsterdam. Credit: Бурый Артём/Wikimedia Commons

9. Heart of gold

“My grandma used to say: ‘He may have a heart of gold, but so does a hard-boiled egg.’”

This probably means that the man could have a heart of gold, but that doesn’t matter much if that’s all there is to him. Or, worse, it could mean that Grandma just isn’t convinced that he’s a good guy.

Some of these sayings may feel a little silly in 2026, but they should be shared far and wide so that they’re never forgotten. They’re like linguistic time capsules, holding the humor, lessons, and everyday experiences of folks from the past. Next time your grandma says something a little silly, ask her what it means. Maybe one day you can share her wisdom with her great-grandchildren.