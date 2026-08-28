1st-grade teacher normalizes bodily functions by sending gassy students to ‘gusty wind area’

Nothing can send a classroom into chaos as quickly as the smell (or sound) of a fart. For first-grade teacher Candy Sydney-Browning, the focus would instantly shift to trying to figure out who did it. As she explained to Today, “They were like, ‘He did it, she did it. And they’ll point fingers, and they’ll try to move away from each other.”

That, or the well-intentioned students would have to ask to go to the bathroom to relieve themselves. Either way, instructional time was wasted.

To remedy this, Sydney-Browning carved out a small corner in her spacious classroom designated for…well…you know. The corner came equipped with a spray-bottle air freshener and a “gusty winds area” sign.

She aptly called this spot a ‘gas station’

@chokola___ Most of you know I taught 1st grade last year and I had a “gas station” in my classroom. This year I looped up with my first graders to teach second grade. They’ve asked me the million dollar question! 😂 Say less kids! The “gusty winds area” sign has made a comeback. @Febreze ♬ original sound – Candy

Sydney-Browning told Today that while it took some courage to get started, the kiddos soon used the gas station without asking for permission and quickly got back to class.

“You just get up, you go over there, do your business, come back, and that’s just it…It’s a win-win situation.”

An online debate ensued

Of course, not all viewers could get behind the idea.

“When I was a kid, farting in class was a social death sentence… kids these days, man,” one person wrote.

“I’d be so embarrassed with the whole class knowing I’m getting up to go fart,” another added.

Another even asked, “And the rest of the class stays focused while somebody is farting in the corner???”

Sydney-Browning admitted in her response that there would still be some giggles when a student would accidentally “let a loud one out.” But there’s no longer any shame around it.

@chokola___ Replying to @Britt I present to you, my classroom gas station. ♬ original sound – Candy

“The sole purpose of the gas station is about being respectful,” she shared. In other words: she’s teaching kids that passing gas is normal, but they still need to be mindful of others’ boundaries.

And this was the concept that many in favor of the idea latched onto. “This is genius and normalizing body functions without disturbing the classroom amazing.”

“Farting is normal, lol the world is so sensitive and weird. I think it’s a clever idea and it also teaches kids not to be shamed.”

“Wait no I love this, creates comfort around normal bodily functions and reduces shame brings about a silly little thing.”

A little less shame, a little more learning

For a group of first graders, a Febreze-laden “gas station” might sound like a hilarious novelty. Yet Sydney-Browning’s approach secretly gives her students a practical way to handle an everyday bodily function while still staying productive. Classroom with laughing children. Canva

There will probably always be a few giggles when someone lets one rip. That’s first grade, for you. But if a designated corner can help students feel comfortable taking care of their bodies and returning to their work, it might be one of the more memorable lessons they take from the classroom.