+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

This Giving Tuesday, Furbo makes it easier than ever to support dogs in need

Every Furbo purchase helps provide additional support for dog shelters & rescues.

giving tuesday
Image via Furbo

Furbo is using Giving Tuesday to support dogs in need

Every year, six million lost or abandoned animals end up in shelters or rescues. Thankfully, 76% of those pets are adopted by their forever family. Of course, the dream is to find every stray animal a loving home, but getting there takes time, money, and resources.


If you’re a dog lover, especially with a rescue pup, you understand the importance of supporting animal rescue organizations and shelters. Like you, Furbo Dog Camera wants to ensure all dogs are safe and happy at home. That’s why they founded Furbo For Good, the company’s charitable initiative that supports rescued dogs. And this Giving Tuesday, they’ll be doing more for pets in need than ever before!

Helping Other Dogs In Need

Image via Furbo


Throughout the year, for every Furbo Dog Camera purchased, Furbo for Goodsponsors one rescued dog by providing meals, healthcare, training, and all the love a good boy/girl needs. That’s because it’s their mission to actively make a difference in pets’ lives before they’ve found their forever home. However, Furbo wants to contribute even more for Giving Back Tuesday.


Furbo For Good x Giving Tuesday

Image via Unsplash

First and foremost, Furbo understands that they provide pet owners with peace of mind. Now they want to give that same peace of mind to the places that help stray animals the most. That’s why during Giving Tuesday this year, Furbo For Good will donate two Furbo Cameras to a dog rescue, animal shelter, or medical charity for each Furbo purchased. We all know how much our dogs do for us, which is why Furbo wants to double the happiness.

This Tuesday, one Furbo for your home = two Furbos for dogs waiting for their forever homes. That’s a reason for happy zoomies.


What makes the Furbo Dog Camera unique?

Image via Furbo


From new puppy woes to senior dogs recovering from surgery - Furbo helps pet parents know what’s happening when they’re not at home. Adoptive dog parents have shared countless stories of the change Furbo has made when getting a new family pet adjusted to their forever home, and we’re honored to be part of that transition. That’s because, at its core, the Furbo Dog Camera provides connection, comfort, and ease of mind for you and your pets when you are not home. Most importantly, these features have helped keep dogs safe when they’re home alone. Last year, Furbo Dog Camera helped save 27,865 dogs’ lives, and thanks to Furbo For Good x Giving Tuesday, it can be even more.

This Giving Tuesday, give yourself peace of mind and give dogs in need something special. Click here to learn more about Furbo Dog Camera.

From Your Site Articles
furbo
Badge
CooperVision
CooperVision
Sponsored

How to help your eyes in a world that makes you stare at a screen all day

True

Innovation is awesome, right? I mean, it gave us the internet!

However, there is always a price to pay for modernization, and in this case, it’s in the form of digital eye strain, a group of vision problems that can pop up after as little as two hours of looking at a screen. Some of the symptoms are tired and/or dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck and shoulder pain1. Ouch!

Keep ReadingShow less
biofinity energys
popular

Artist captures how strangers react to her body in public and it's fascinating

Haley Morris-Cafiero's photos might make you rethink how you look at people.

Credit: Haley Morris-Cafiero

Artist Haley Morris-Cafiero describes herself on her website as "part performer, part artist, part provocateur, part spectator." Her recent project, titled "Wait Watchers" has elements of all her self-descriptors.

In an email to us, Morris-Cafiero explained that she set up a camera in the street and stood in front of it, doing mundane activities like looking at a map or eating gelato. While she's standing there she sets off her camera, taking hundreds of photos.

Keep ReadingShow less
art
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson 'rights a wrong' at the 7-Eleven he used to shoplift from as a kid

The Rock admitted to stealing a Snickers bar every day for almost a year.

@therock/Instagram

Johnson bought every Snickers bar in the store to "right a wrong"

Dwayne Johnson is a celebrity known for his generosity. Sure people know about his one-of-a-kind eyebrow raise an insane gym schedule, but it’s also common knowledge that he regularly makes surprise appearances to those in need. Not to mention his gifts are legendary—from puppies to trucks to houses.

So, it might not seem that out of the ordinary for the wrestler-turned-actor to buy every single Snickers bar at a 7-eleven and give them to customers for free. However, this was more than a good deed—it was an act of redemption.

As the “Black Adam” star shared in a video posted to his Instagram, this was the 7-Eleven he used to shoplift from while growing up in Hawaii.
Keep ReadingShow less
good news
Joy

After returning a $40K engagement ring, guy with metal detector finds another diamond at the beach

He did what was right and was rewarded.

via Pixabay

A metal detector hobbyist looking for treasure on the beach.

Joseph Cook, 37, is a popular metal detectorist on social media where he shares videos of the many treasures he finds on Florida beaches. But what’s even more engaging than his finds is the incredible excitement he brings to the hobby. It’s like watching Steve Irwin, but with a Florida accent.

Not only is his attitude infectious but he also makes a point of doing good when he finds lost items. He wears a necklace around his neck with multiple rings that he’s found to remind him of his mission to return lost treasures.

Recently, he told SWNS that he dug up "the biggest diamond I ever found” on the beach. "When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
lost items
Democracy

Minority faiths are bravely campaigning to reclaim the swastika from Hitler's Nazi legacy

Before it was corrupted by Hitler, the swastika was a sacred symbol of good fortune.

Wikipedia

The swastika is a staple of Diwali in India

Odds are, seeing a swastika invokes only the most unsavory images of hatred, fascism and flagrant racism—both of Nazis and death camps from WWII, and, sadly, of white supremacy groups of today. There's good reason that many note it as a physical manifestation of evil.

However, even if it isn’t widely talked about, it’s no secret that this symbol once had a far more sacred and benevolent meaning among the cultures that actually created it a millennia ago. And as the diaspora of minority faiths continues to diversify the West, these cultures are speaking out in an effort to reclaim the swastika’s original intent. It’s a conversation worth having.

Keep ReadingShow less
equality
Trending Stories