Feminist blogger has a fool-proof answer when a man asks, ‘May I buy you a drink?’
Men aren't always happy with the response.
"Can I buy you a drink?" is a loaded question. It could be an innocent request from someone who's interested in having a cordial conversation. Other times, saying "yes" means you may have to fend off someone who feels entitled to spend the rest of the night with you.
In the worst-case scenario, someone is trying to take advantage of you or has a roofie in their pocket. Feminist blogger Jennifer Dziura found a fool-proof way to stay safe while understanding someone's intentions. Dziura is a New York-based writer, educational humorist, educator and the founder of Get Bullish. Dziura says to ask for a non-alcoholic beverage or food. If they're sincerely interested in spending some time getting to know you, they won't mind buying something booze-free. But if they intend to lower your defenses, they'll throw a mild tantrum after you refuse the booze. Her thoughts on the "Can I buy you a drink?" conundrum made their way to Tumblr.
The posts caught the attention of a bartender who knows there are many men out there whose sole intention is to get someone drunk to take advantage. "Most of the time, when someone you don't know is buying you a drink, they're NOT doing it out of a sense of cordiality," the bartender wrote. They're buying you a drink for the sole purpose of making you let your guard down." That's why Dziura's advice is so important, it separates the men who just want to get you drunk from those who want to get to know you. It'll also save you a lot of time from speaking with someone you don't want to in the first place.
The bartender shared a few tips on how to be safe and social when someone asks to buy you a drink.
From the other side of the bar, I see this crap all the time. Seriously. I work at a high-density bar, and let me tell you, I have anywhere from 10-20 guys every night come up and tell me to, "serve her a stronger drink, I'm trying to get lucky tonight, know what I mean?" usually accompanied with a wink and a gesture at a girl who, in my experience, is going to go from mildly buzzed to definitively hammered if I keep serving her. Now, I like to think I'm a responsible bartender, so I usually tell guys like that to piss off, and, if I can, try to tell the girl's more sober friends that they need to keep an eye on her.
Tips for getting drinks-
1. ALWAYS GO TO THE BAR TO GET YOUR OWN DRINK, DO NOT LET STRANGERS CARRY YOUR DRINKS. This is an opportune time for dropping something into your cocktail, and you're none the wiser.
2.IF YOU ORDER SOMETHING NON-ALCOHOLIC, I promise you, the bartender doesn't give two shits that you're not drinking cocktails with your friends, and often, totally understands that you don't want to let your guard down around strangers. Usually, you can just tell the bartender that you'd like something light, and that's a big clue to us that you're uncomfortable with whomever you're standing next to. Again, we see this all the time.
3. If you're in a position to where you feel uncomfortable not ordering alcohol:
Here's a list of light liquors, and mixers that won't get you drunk, and will still look like an actual cocktail:
X-rated + sprite = easy to drink, sweet, and 12% alcoholic content. Not strong at all, usually runs $6-$8, depending on your state.
Amaretto + sour= sweet, not strong, 26%.
Peach Schnapps+ ginger ale= tastes like mellow butterscotch, 24%.
Melon liquor (Midori, in most bars) + soda water = not overly sweet, 21%
Coffee liquor (Kahlua) +soda = not super sweet, 20%.
A bartending mixing up a cool drink. via Canva/Photos
If you do accept a drink from someone at a bar and you want to talk, there's no need to feel obligated to spend the rest of the night with them. Jaqueline Whitmore, founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, says to be polite you only have to "Engage in some friendly chit-chat, but you are not obligated to do more than that." But what if you don't want to have a drink with the guy? "Say thank you, but you are trying to cut back, have to drive or you don't accept drinks from strangers," Whitmore says.
A man and a woman having a conversation at a bar.via Canva/Photos
What if they've already sent the drink over? "Give the drink to the bartender and tell him or her to enjoy it," Whitmore says.
Have fun. Stay safe, and make sure to bring a great wing-man or wing-woman with you.
This article originally appeared six years ago.
