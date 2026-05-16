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Brits give some hilariously unique homespun flu remedies in resurfaced footage from the 1950s

Socks, goose grease, and onions are popular home remedies for illness.

By

Cecily Knobler

elderly person, wisdom, flu, hot toddy, whisky
Photo credit: CanvaPeople in the late 1950s give their unique remedies for the flu.


Nearly everyone has suffered from the dreaded flu and can agree that the hacking coughs, achy bones, and sneezing are more than just a tad miserable. The silver lining, if there can be one, is that the flu (and colds in general) brings out some old remedies that some might find rather charming. Even better, some of them may actually work.

In a clip from the late 1950s on the BBC Archive Facebook page, a random assortment of men and women are asked for their personal “flu cures.” Their answers ranged from typical homespun ideas like hot tea and plenty of water to more curious alternative remedies. But many were eager to share their personal treatments and seemed sure of their effectiveness.


Shot on black-and-white film, British interviewers Fyfe Robertson and Alan Whicker ask people what they do or take when they have the flu. One woman answers, “Well I take Vitamin C and lemon, barley, and whiskey.” The next man agrees that he can “defy the virus” with whiskey and tea, but adds bacon, porridge, and eggs.

In fact, quite a few included whiskey in their flu routine. “I’m a great believer in whiskey,” one man proudly shares. “I’m like a Scotch man. I believe in a drop of whiskey, warm, and it sort of kills the germs.”

In keeping with the alcohol angle, another Brit answers, “A jolly good hot rum punch. And a jolly good sweat, and stop in bed until it’s all over.”

“Elderflower wine,” says an older woman. “If you take a good glassful tonight, and you go to bed, and you sweat it out, you know, and you’re alright in a day or two.”

Not everyone used alcohol in their remedies. One woman swaps the whiskey for water: “Rinse your inside out continually with boiled water. About four or five half-pint glasses a day, boiled water.”

But then things get interesting. A woman clad in an oversized sweater coat shares this trick: “Well my remedy for the flu is to get a small Spanish onion, chop it up finely, and put some brown sugar over it and a little vinegar. And then when it turns into a syrup, take a spoonful before you go to bed. It’s a very good remedy.”

A man, seemingly eager to share his mother’s recipe, steps in: “Well my mother recommends an old sweaty sock with salt right round your throat. A good pullover and a good hot water bottle. Sweat it out.”

Now things take a turn for the more unique. “There is a good cure in mustard and lard,” one woman says. “And you rub the two well together and get a good blend. I don’t know how to do it, but my father does.” After the interviewer asks if one should eat it or rub it on one’s chest, she clarifies: “Rub it on your chest, on the front and the back, and it’s a good cure.”

Just when it seemed that possibly “mustard and lard” were the most interesting answers, the woman next to her takes the cake: “Goose grease. You can rub that on your chest. You know, after you’ve been cooking the goose, then keep the grease and run it on your chest.”

This next idea is a bit complicated, but it also involves goose grease: “A large piece of brown paper and cut it to go under the arms and you warm it first, and get hot warm goose grease and then spread mustard over the brown paper first. Get warm goose grease, which most people have got in the house. You spread it over the mustard on the paper to avoid burning of the skin. And should inflammation be setting in, as the doctor says does sometimes, you boil the elderflower and give the patient a dose of elderflower water.”

Understandably, the reporter pushes back: “But then do you go to bed with this brown paper? Don’t you find it a bit messy?” She answers with a resounding yes, adding, “And the goose grease avoids it from burning.”

And just when it seems like someone is going back to a more popular cure, it takes a turn: “I take a nice big tumbler full of hot lemonade. Put in about three teaspoons full of rum. Two aspirin. Get into bed and cover myself well. Tie the stocking that I’ve been wearing around my feet. One of them around my throat with a safety pin, and stay in bed and sweat it out.”

Finally, a younger gentleman is asked his “best way to cure the flu.” His answer is rather philosophical: “Well, just think that you haven’t got it.” He adds a few other ideas about onions and then shocks the interviewer with this final thought: “I’ve still got it now, and I’m about.”

“You’ve got the flu now, have ya?” the interviewer asks. “Well in that case, I won’t keep you another minute.”

Reactions

Just this clip has 35,000 likes and over a thousand comments. And perhaps not super surprisingly, many Facebook users back up the remedy claims:

“After all, where do people think ‘medicine’ comes from? My Hungarian grandfather would eat raw garlic if he felt under the weather. Drank tea daily with a little red wine in it. Lived to be 101.”

“Whiskey and stinky socks are to men as goose grease and mustard are to women.”

“How Alan Wicker (sic) kept a straight face to these people being interviewed is amazing.”

Putting some of these cures to the test

Onions

According to the National Library of Medicine, onions do in fact contain antibacterial properties: “Onion skin possesses various health benefits due to its phenolic and antimicrobial components.”

Time published an entire piece called “Medicine: The Healing Onion,” where they discuss the roots of this theory:

“The onion, at one time or another, has been enthusiastically recommended as a remedy for colds in the head and worms in the intestines. For centuries, the onion’s medicinal value has been praised by witch doctors, old wives, and bartenders. Rome’s Pliny the Elder listed the onion as a cure for 28 diseases. Early New England settlers believed that the onion would prevent fits; Neapolitans of the Middle Ages thought it averted the evil eye. A 16th Century French surgeon, Ambroise Parè, used it instead of ointment to heal powder burns.”

While they have more recently found that the onion itself doesn’t create health benefits, cutting the onion actually does, according to Time:

“Food Chemist Edward F. Kohman has found that the active chemical agent in onions is a thioaldehyde, a close relative of the common antiseptic, formaldehyde. Chemist Kohman put raw onions through an ordinary household meat grinder, distilled the onion vapors, put them through a series of chemical tests. In a recent issue of Science, he reported finding about 1/20 of a gram of thioaldehyde in a pound of raw onions.

The germ-killing thioaldehyde, Kohman said last week, probably does not exist as such in the onion. More likely, it is produced by the complicated enzyme activity that goes on in the onion when it is cut. Cooking would eliminate it completely; a boiled onion is no more good for a cold than a boiled turnip. But chewing a raw onion might help a cold (it would undoubtedly prevent the spread of colds by keeping non-onion eaters away from the cold sufferer).”

Socks

And while they can’t claim it works completely, they note that many believe it does, which can be enough:

“There’s no scientific evidence that wearing wet socks to bed will cure your cold. But there’s anecdotal evidence. One explanation for people believing that it works could be the placebo effect.”

Whiskey and other alcohol


Since so many mentioned whiskey (and rum), we took a look at that claim too. Sad news: this one appears to be nothing but a myth.

Again, turning to Healthline, they take the claims step by step to debunk them. Some believe that because alcohol is a “disinfectant,” it should help kill viruses and bacteria:

“It’s true that alcohol is a key component of hand sanitizers, which help kill germs that you may pick up when you touch contaminated surfaces. However, alcohol is only effective as a topical disinfectant. In other words, it works on the surface of your skin, but not as a disinfectant when you drink it. This means alcohol doesn’t help kill cold viruses or other germs inside your body.”

In fact, though many believe it helps open up the sinuses, it’s not accurate.

“Alcohol is rumored to work as a decongestant, but actually, the reverse is true,” the Healthline article noted. “Small amounts of alcohol can cause vasodilation — a widening of blood vessels — which can worsen a runny nose or congestion. Medicines with pseudoephedrine will tighten blood vessels (vasoconstrict), which is why they can help relieve congestion.”

This doesn’t stop people from sharing their flu-fighting whiskey recipes. Perhaps these, too, create a placebo effect. At least they might be more fun than wet socks.

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    Photo credit: Suzy Hazelwood/CanvaColumbia University researchers tested bottled water for nanoplastics and found hundreds of thousands of them.
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    Now 42, Valle describes her diagnosis journey as “interesting” and says she’s been cancer-free for four years. She rang the “cancer is clear” bell back in 2022, though her doctors have warned that glioblastoma can recur.

    Still, she’s living her life fully and has advice for anyone facing a serious medical diagnosis: “As much as you can, take control of your journey. Talk to doctors and others who have gone through the same.”

    That gibberish email, the one that scared her colleague enough to escalate it up the chain, turned out to be the alarm bell that got her into the ER in time. Sometimes the things that frighten us most are exactly what we need to pay attention to.

    Keep Reading →
  • A Bolivian tribe has nearly zero dementia. Scientists say our specific lifestyle is why we don’t.
    Photo credit: CanvaAn image from the La Paz Carnival in Bolivia.
    ,

    A Bolivian tribe has nearly zero dementia. Scientists say our specific lifestyle is why we don’t.

    Only 1% of this Bolivian tribe develops dementia. They walk 17,000 steps a day, eat almost no processed food, and have never heard of a wellness trend.

    Adam Albright-Hanna

    When CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta traveled deep into the Bolivian Amazon to spend time with the Tsimané people, he wasn’t expecting to find a population that had essentially solved one of modern medicine’s hardest problems. But that’s close to what he found.

    The Tsimané, an indigenous group of roughly 17,000 people living in the lowland jungle near the Bolivian Amazon, have a dementia rate of approximately 1 percent. Among Americans 65 and older, that figure is around 11 percent. Researchers who have studied the Tsimané extensively through peer-reviewed work published in the journals PNAS and Alzheimer’s & Dementia say the gap isn’t genetic luck. It’s lifestyle.

    dementia, brain health, Bolivia, diet, aging
    Members of a Bolivian tribe take a break at sunset. Photo credit: Canva

    The Tsimané don’t have a wellness plan. They have a life. An average member of the community walks around 17,000 steps per day, not on a treadmill but out of necessity in order to do the fishing, farming, hunting, and foraging in the forest around them. Their diet is roughly 70 percent complex carbohydrates, primarily plantains, cassava, rice, and corn, with around 15 percent fats and 15 percent protein. Processed food, added sugars, and added salts are largely absent. Their diet is dense in fiber and micronutrients like selenium, potassium, and magnesium.

    They also practice intermittent fasting, but not as a trend but because food availability has natural limits. They sleep on a consistent schedule. They spend most of their waking hours physically active.

    “This ideal set of conditions for disease prevention prompts us to consider whether our industrialized lifestyles increase our risk of disease,” Dr. Andrei Irimia, an associate professor at the University of Southern California who led one of the major studies, told researchers.

    The contrast with American life is stark. A study published in the BMJ found that 60 percent of Americans’ daily caloric intake comes from ultra-processed foods. For children, registered dietitian Ilana Muhlstein told Fox News Digital, that figure climbs above 70 percent. The Tsimané’s cardiovascular health, separately documented in The Lancet, is similarly remarkable with some of the lowest rates of coronary artery disease ever recorded in any population.

    None of this means moving to the Bolivian jungle is the answer. The Tsimané face real hardships that come with their lifestyle, including limited access to medical care for acute conditions. But researchers are increasingly clear that the chronic disease burden plaguing industrialized nations isn’t inevitable. It’s a product of specific choices about food, movement, and how we structure daily life that we’ve collectively made and could, at least in part, collectively unmake.

    The Tsimané didn’t design a diet. They just never stopped moving, and never started eating processed food. The results, it turns out, are remarkable.

    Keep Reading →
  • Richmond hospital’s 73-year-old ‘baby cuddler’ whispers these 6 words into every newborn’s ear
    Photo credit: CanvaBaby cuddling is a pretty sweet volunteer gig.
    ,

    Richmond hospital’s 73-year-old ‘baby cuddler’ whispers these 6 words into every newborn’s ear

    He calls his volunteer baby cuddler job “the best gig I’ve ever had.”

    Annie Reneau

    Volunteer work is often rewarding, but few volunteer gigs are as delightfully enjoyable as baby cuddling. Maternity wards around the country train baby cuddlers who provide human comfort for newborn babies in nurseries and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

    One Richmond, Virginia, man shared with WTVR News why he shows up at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU every Tuesday and Thursday to hold babies. Dave Whitlow, 73, has been a baby cuddler for eight years, calling it “the best gig I’ve ever had.”

    Baby cuddling involves more than just holding babies

    infant, newborn, NICU, baby cuddling
    NICU babies need specialized care. Photo credit: Canva

    Cuddling babies in the NICU is delicate work. Whitlow puts on a gown and gloves before picking up the babies, who can sometimes weigh as little as two pounds. He’s been trained to watch the monitors while cuddling them. If a baby’s oxygen saturation dips, they may need to be repositioned.

    Whitlow, a retired local government manager, also checks with the nurses to see what a baby’s specific needs are.

    “I ask the nurse, ‘Tell me. Tell me what this child is receiving. What kind of treatment? Is there anything special I need to know about it?’” the father of two and grandfather of three told WTVR.

    But perhaps the best part of Whitlow’s time with the dozen or so babies he cuddles each week is what he whispers in their ear: “Grow strong, grow smart, grow kind.”

    That’s really what he wants from people in general, he said.

    Baby cuddling is often a great way for retired people to volunteer, as it’s not too physically demanding.

    @worthfeed099

    Charity never failith ❤️ ❤️Lyn Harris, an 80yo Vietnam Veteran, spends his free time comforting babies. He’s part of the NICU Cuddler Program at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin. He’s says he’s happy to help the staff and parents. Lyn says it’s very rewarding and he’ll help the cuddles coming for as long as he can.❤️ Credit to @stdavidshealthcare/IG #children #hospital #childrenshospital #volunteer #love

    ♬ original sound – Worth feed

    How do you become a baby cuddler?

    If baby cuddling sounds like a dream volunteer opportunity, check with your local hospital to see if it has a program. Some hospitals have volunteer coordinators you can speak with or sections on their websites for volunteers.

    Though volunteer requirements differ from place to place, you can likely expect:

    • age requirement (often a minimum age of 18 to 21)
    • commitment of a certain number of hours per week over a minimum time period (such as a year)
    • personal interview
    • background check
    • health screening, including immunization verification and updated flu vaccines
    • orientation and training

    Baby cuddlers serve an important purpose in infant care

    Cuddling a baby may be beneficial for the cuddler, but it genuinely helps the infants as well. One study found that the length of stay in the NICU for newborns with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome was six days shorter for babies who were part of a volunteer baby cuddling program. And according to Intermountain Healthcare, research shows that human touch helps a baby’s brain and body develop. Short-term and long-term benefits of positive touch for babies include increased stability in vital stats, faster weight gain, shorter hospital stays, better pain tolerance, improved sleep, stronger immune systems, and more.

    Baby cuddling truly is a win-win volunteer experience, especially when you’re someone who whispers words of strength, wisdom, and kindness in babies’ ears.

    Keep Reading →
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