Heads together: Breaking the stigma around hair loss across genders

Uncovering the truth: tackling hair loss stigma and solutions for all genders

While the majority of hair loss products out there cater to male pattern baldness, many people—both assigned female at birth (AFAB) and assigned male at birth (AMAB)—experience hair loss for various reasons. By the age of 50, about 40% of women and persons AFAB will experience female pattern hair loss.

In the past, there weren't many options for the millions of women losing hair. Now, the lid has been lifted on female pattern hair loss, which is a good thing for everyone AFAB. But it makes you wonder—is hair loss gendered? What about treatment options for hair loss?

We'll explore how hair loss impacts people's lives across the gender spectrum, including how and why it happens and what kind of solutions are available today.

Types of hair loss

Hair loss doesn't fit into one category. There are many causes and types of hair loss. Some are caused by autoimmune disorders like alopecia areata or scalp psoriasis, while others result from hormonal changes, medications, or radiation therapy.

Let’s take a look at some of the most common types of hair loss.

Temporary hair loss

The medical term for temporary or sudden hair loss is telogen effluvium. It's caused by stress, hormonal changes, cancer treatment, nutritional deficiency, and some medications.

Telogen effluvium can be disheartening, but when the environmental or internal factors normalize (e.g., hormones stabilize or nutritional deficiencies are resolved), the hair will usually come back.

This type of hair loss is most common in persons AFAB between the ages of 30 and 60.

Permanent hair loss

Permanent hair loss is called alopecia. Unlike telogen effluvium, this type of hair loss occurs when the hair follicles are completely destroyed.

One possible reason for permanently losing hair is cicatricial alopecia, also known as scarring alopecia. In this condition, inflammation destroys hair follicles.

Another possible cause of this type of hair loss is frontal fibrosing alopecia, a type of cicatricial alopecia characterized by hair thinning and hair loss along the sides and front of the scalp. While some treatments can slow this hair loss, frontal fibrosing alopecia is irreversible.

Male pattern hair loss

Androgenetic alopecia—also known as androgenic alopecia—is the collective medical term for both male and female pattern hair loss. Male pattern baldness is hereditary and the most common form of hair loss for individuals AMAB. As such, people with a family history of this type of hair loss are more likely to experience it at some point.

Male-pattern hair loss (also referred to as male-pattern baldness) often starts between 25 and 35 years of age. It typically begins with a receding hairline that forms the shape of the letter “M.” After thinning, the hair falls out at the crown of the head, sometimes resulting in complete baldness across the entire scalp, which is known as alopecia totalis.

Female pattern hair loss

Androgenetic alopecia looks a little different for persons AFAB, affecting fewer people and often causing noticeable hair loss post-menopause.

This type of hair loss typically follows a distinct pattern (known as female pattern baldness) in which the middle part of the scalp widens due to thinning hair on the top. Unlike cases of male pattern baldness, women aren't likely to have a receding hairline.

While scientists have pinpointed a genetic predisposition regarding androgens to cause male pattern hair loss, the exact hereditary cause of female pattern hair loss is still being investigated.

What causes hair loss?

There are a variety of circumstances that cause hair loss, some of which are distinct to people AFAB and AMAB, particularly involving hormonal changes. Here are the major causes of hair loss across genders:

Genetics

Genetics plays a large role in whether someone will experience significant hair loss. Heredity is the main factor in both male and female pattern baldness, though the mechanisms behind the latter are less understood. Individuals with a family history of hair loss (alopecia) have an increased risk of losing their hair.

Statistically, genetics are more likely to cause hair loss in men than women, as many more males suffer from androgenic alopecia.

Stress

A stressful event like a death or major illness can cause temporary hair loss in people AFAB and AMAB. This type of hair loss occurs either because the body's stress response 'pushes' hair follicles into a resting phase or because the immune system attacks hair follicles, as is the case with alopecia areata.

Hormonal imbalance

Androgens are a specific type of hormone found to cause hereditary hair loss. Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome can cause overproduction of androgens, resulting in hair follicle changes and hair loss.

Persons AFAB are more likely to suffer short-term hair loss from a hormonal imbalance, usually brought on by pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or thyroid conditions. Hormonal birth control pills can alter the balance of hormones in the body, causing some individuals AFAB to lose hair.

Medications and medical treatments

Medication and radiation treatment can cause temporary hair loss. Usually, hair will come back on its own or with effective treatment once the person stops taking the medication or ceases radiation treatment or chemotherapy.

Certain hairstyles and hair treatments

Wearing hair tightly pulled back can cause a type of permanent hair loss known as traction alopecia. Traction alopecia occurs as a result of continuous pulling, which damages and destroys hair follicles over time.

Hair treatments—like perms and highlights—that involve strong chemicals can cause short-term patchy hair loss.

Trichotillomania

Trichotillomania is a mental health disorder characterized by an uncontrollable urge to pull hair out from one’s head and/or body. It is treatable, but it can cause permanent hair loss. As with traction alopecia, excessive pulling can damage hair follicles, resulting in patchy hair loss.

Medical conditions

Medical conditions ranging from a fungal infection to autoimmune disease can contribute to hair loss. For example, alopecia areata occurs when the immune system attacks follicles; this hair follicle damage results in patchy hair loss.

How to treat hair loss

Hair loss treatments differ depending on the sex assigned at birth and other causal factors. Here are some tips for slowing alopecia and regrowing lost hair.

Take it easy on your hair

You can’t change your genetics, but you can change your habits. Foregoing strong chemicals and tight hairstyles can keep your hair follicles happy.

Treat the underlying cause

When hair loss results from underlying conditions—like hormonal imbalance, trichotillomania, alopecia areata, or hair and scalp disorders—treatment from a medical professional may help improve hair growth and prevent further hair loss.

Medication

In some cases, OTC or prescription medical treatment can help with thinning hair and hair loss. Look for key ingredients associated with treating hair loss (e.g., zinc, biotin, and collagen).

Hair regrowth procedures

There are surgical procedures that can help support hair growth (e.g., hair transplant and laser therapy). While effective, these interventions can be pricey and are generally not covered by insurance.

Can you regrow the hair you’ve lost?

If the hair follicles have been permanently destroyed—as with scarring alopecia resulting from trichotillomania or traction alopecia—new hair growth isn’t possible.

If you’re dealing with a non-permanent type of hair loss, treatment may help reverse hair loss and promote hair regrowth, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Hair loss across the gender spectrum

Hair loss can negatively impact self-esteem, regardless of gender. As we’ve discussed, persons AFAB often have a different experience than persons AMAB when it comes to hair loss (alopecia).

Persons AFAB are less likely to experience hereditary hair loss but more likely to experience alopecia areata (patchy hair loss), temporary hair loss, and thinning hair due to hormonal imbalance. Additionally, central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia is mostly seen in African American persons AFAB.

Persons AMAB are more likely to have a receding hairline, and they have a slight advantage in the fight against hair loss since the mechanisms behind their genetics are well-researched and better understood.

Conclusion

While scientists work to bridge this gap and continue investigating the mechanisms of hair loss (alopecia)—particularly as they pertain to female pattern baldness—there are ways to help prevent hair thinning, hair shedding, and future hair loss if your follicles are intact.

Hair growth slows for all of us as we get older, but we can take steps to potentially stimulate the hair growth cycle and slow hair loss. Avoid hair products and dyes that contain harsh chemicals; they can damage the hair roots. Don’t wear tight hairstyles; they can pull on the hair and damage the follicles.

If you’re experiencing extensive hair loss or overall hair thinning due to scalp psoriasis, alopecia areata, or another medical condition, discuss treatment options with your dermatologist. From hair transplantation and topical creams to collagen supplementation and medications, there are more ways than ever to support hair health, regardless of your gender.

Sponsored

3 organic recipes that feed a family of 4 for under $7 a serving

O Organics is the rare brand that provides high-quality food at affordable prices.

via Becca Tapert/Unsplash

A woman cooking up a nice pot of pasta.

Over the past few years, rising supermarket prices have forced many families to make compromises on ingredient quality when shopping for meals. A recent study published by Supermarket News found that 41% of families with children were more likely to switch to lower-quality groceries to deal with inflation.

By comparison, 29% of people without children have switched to lower-quality groceries to cope with rising prices.

Despite the current rising costs of groceries, O Organics has enabled families to consistently enjoy high-quality, organic meals at affordable prices for nearly two decades. With a focus on great taste and health, O Organics offers an extensive range of options for budget-conscious consumers.

O Organics launched in 2005 with 150 USDA Certified Organic products but now offers over 1,500 items, from organic fresh fruits and vegetables to organic dairy and meats, organic cage-free certified eggs, organic snacks, organic baby food and more. This gives families the ability to make a broader range of recipes featuring organic ingredients than ever before.

“We believe every customer should have access to affordable, organic options that support healthy lifestyles and diverse shopping preferences,” shared Jennifer Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons, one of many stores where you can find O Organics products. “Over the years, we have made organic foods more accessible by expanding O Organics to every aisle across our stores, making it possible for health and budget-conscious families to incorporate organic food into every meal.”

With some help from our friends at O Organics, Upworthy looked at the vast array of products available at our local store and created some tasty, affordable and healthy meals.

Here are 3 meals for a family of 4 that cost $7 and under, per serving. (Note: prices may vary by location and are calculated before sales tax.)

O Organic’s Tacos and Refried Beans ($6.41 Per Serving)

Few dishes can make a family rush to the dinner table quite like tacos. Here’s a healthy and affordable way to spice up your family’s Taco Tuesdays.

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 22 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb of O Organics Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)

1 packet O Organics Taco Seasoning ($2.29)

O Organics Mexican-Style Cheese Blend Cheese ($4.79)

O Organics Chunky Salsa ($3.99)

O Organics Taco Shells ($4.29)

1 can of O Organics Refried Beans ($2.29)

Instructions:

1. Cook the ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until thoroughly browned; remove any excess grease.

2. Add 1 packet of taco seasoning to beef along with water [and cook as directed].

3. Add taco meat to the shell, top with cheese and salsa as desired.

4. Heat refried beans in a saucepan until cooked through, serve alongside tacos, top with cheese.

tacos, o organics, family recipesO Organics Mexican-style blend cheese.via O Organics

O Organics Hamburger Stew ($4.53 Per Serving)

Busy parents will love this recipe that allows them to prep in the morning and then serve a delicious, slow-cooked stew after work.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 7 hours

Total time: 7 hours 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb of O Organics Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)

1 ½ lbs O Organics Gold Potatoes ($4.49)

3 O Organics Carrots ($2.89)

1 tsp onion powder

I can O Organics Tomato Paste ($1.25)

2 cups water

1 yellow onion diced ($1.00)

1 clove garlic ($.50)

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 tsp Italian seasoning or oregano

Instructions:

1. Cook the ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until thoroughly browned; remove any excess grease.

2. Transfer the cooked beef to a slow cooker with the potatoes, onions, carrots and garlic.

3. Mix the tomato paste, water, salt, pepper, onion powder and Italian seasoning in a separate bowl.

4. Drizzle the mixed sauce over the ingredients in the slow cooker and mix thoroughly.

5. Cover the slow cooker with its lid and set it on low for 7 to 8 hours, or until the potatoes are soft. Dish out into bowls and enjoy!

potatoes, o organics, hamburger stewO Organics baby gold potatoes.via O Organics


O Organics Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet ($4.32 Per Serving)

This one-pan dish is for all Italian lovers who are looking for a saucy, cheesy, and full-flavored comfort dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare.

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 27 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb of O Organics Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp dried basil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 can O Organics Diced Tomatoes ($2.00)

1 can O Organics Tomato Sauce ($2.29)

1 tbsp O Organics Tomato Paste ($1.25)

2 1/4 cups water

2 cups O Organics Rotini Pasta ($3.29)

1 cup O Organics Mozzarella cheese ($4.79)

Instructions:

1. Brown ground beef in a skillet, breaking it up as it cooks.

2. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder

3. Add tomato paste, sauce and diced tomatoes to the skillet. Stir in water and bring to a light boil.

4. Add pasta to the skillet, ensuring it is well coated. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Remove the lid, sprinkle with cheese and allow it to cool.

o organics, tomato basil pasta sauce, olive oilO Organics tomato basil pasta sauce and extra virgin olive oil.via O Organics

Parents are applauding a woman that refused to change seats so a mom could sit next to her kids

"Nope. If it's not an upgrade it's a sacrifice."

Natalia Cárdenas|Canva and Tammy Nelson|TikTok

Woman refuses to change seats for mom and kids

Traveling with preteens and teens is a breeze in comparison to traveling with little ones but as a parent you still want to sit near your kiddos in case they need you for anything. If you've traveled on an airline in the last several years, you know it's much cheaper to chose the basic seats in the main cabin.

There's nothing different about these particular seats other than the airline sort of randomly selects your seat and if you're traveling alone, that's really not a bad deal. The risk gets to be a little higher if you're traveling with a party that you'd like to keep together - like your children. One mom took the risk and banked on a stranger accommodating...that's not quite how it played out.

People sit in the wrong seats on planes all the time, usually because they read their ticket wrong or accidentally sit one row ahead. Takes no time to double check your ticket and move along, but when Tammy Nelson did a double take at her ticket after seeing the mom in her window seat, she realized she wasn't mistakenly staring at the wrong row.

This mom boarded the plane with her older children and had taken it upon herself to sit in the same row as her children, essentially commandeering a stranger's seat. Nelson assumed it was a mistake and informed the woman that the seat was in fact hers but the response she received was surprising.

"She said, 'Oh, you want to sit here?'," Nelson tells Good Morning America. "She said, 'Oh, well I just thought I could switch with you because these are my kids.'"

That's an interesting assumption when seats are assigned and many people, like Nelson, pay extra to have the seat they prefer. Now, there's no telling if funds were tight and this was an unplanned trip for the mom and kids which caused her to buy the more budget friendly tickets or if she was simply being frugal and was banking on the kindness of a stranger.

Either way, Nelson specifically paid for a window seat due to motion sickness and though she paid extra, she was willing to sit in the other row if that seat was also a window seat. But it turns out, it was a middle seat.

Surely there's someone out there that loves the middle seat. Maybe a cold natured person that enjoys the body heat of two strangers sitting uncomfortably close. Or perhaps someone that doesn't mind accidentally sleeping on an unsuspecting passenger's shoulder. But that person isn't Nelson, so when the middle seat was offered in exchange for her bought and paid for window seat, she politely but sternly declined.

@myconquering

Having had only 90 minutes of sleep the night before and knowing I had to give a presentation to 500 people, I desperately needed some sleep, so I did not agree to switch seats. 🤷‍♀️ Before anyone comes after me… the kids looked like they were about 11 and 15 years old. And the mom was in arms-reach of both of them from the middle seat in the row behind us. The mom proceeded to complain for at least 15 minutes to the person next to her loud enough for me to hear. But the woman actually defended me – several times. It was so kind and I appreciated it so much because I was feeling really guilty. 🤦‍♀️ ##airplaneseat##seatswitching##airplanekarens

Her refusal to give in to the mom's seemingly entitled request for Nelson's seat has resulted in parents and child-fee people cheering her on after she posted the details on her TikTok page, MyCONQUERing. The video has over 3.4 million views.

"Nope. If it's not an upgrade it's a sacrifice," a commenter writes.

"You did the RIGHT thing. Folks need to plan their travel together. Lack of planning on their part does not constitute an inconvenience on yours," one person says.

"I have 3 kids and have sat in different rows when they were passed toddler age. I agree, book your flight earlier," another writes.

"You were right. As a woman with 3 children, I always pay extra so we're sat together," another mom says.

Nelson is also a mom so she knows how important it is to sit next to kids on flights. But since airlines have made that a luxury, as the parent, you have to plan to pay extra or accept that you likely won't be seated next to your children. Hopefully in the future, this unnamed mom is seated next to her children or pays extra to make sure it happens. In the meantime, people continue to support Nelson standing her ground.

This article originally appeared on 7.28.23

Badge
P&G
Proctor and Gamble
Joy

Now's your chance to help someone doing good in your community win $1000 towards the charity of their choice

Upworthy and P&G are back with the #ActsOfGood Awards.

Images provided by P&G

Three winners will be selected to receive $1000 donated to the charity of their choice.

True

Doing good is its own reward, but sometimes recognizing these acts of kindness helps bring even more good into the world. That’s why we’re excited to partner with P&G again on the #ActsOfGood Awards.

The #ActsOfGood Awards recognize individuals who actively support their communities. It could be a rockstar volunteer, an amazing community leader, or someone who shows up for others in special ways.

Do you know someone in your community doing #ActsOfGood? Nominate them between April 24th-June 3rdhere.Three winners will receive $1,000 dedicated to the charity of their choice, plus their story will be highlighted on Upworthy’s social channels. And yes, it’s totally fine to nominate yourself!

We want to see the good work you’re doing and most of all, we want to help you make a difference.

While every good deed is meaningful, winners will be selected based on how well they reflect Upworthy and P&G’s commitment to do #ActsOfGood to help communities grow.

That means be on the lookout for individuals who:

Strengthen their community

Make a tangible and unique impact

Go above and beyond day-to-day work

The #ActsOfGood Awards are just one part of P&G’s larger mission to help communities around the world to grow. For generations, P&G has been a force for growth—making everyday products that people love and trust—while also being a force for good by giving back to the communities where we live, work, and serve consumers. This includes serving over 90,000 people affected by emergencies and disasters through the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry program and helping some of the millions of girls who miss school due to a lack of access to period products through the Always #EndPeriodPoverty initiative.

Visit upworthy.com/actsofgood and fill out the nomination form for a chance for you or someone you know to win. It takes less than ten minutes to help someone make an even bigger impact.

CBD for pets: How CBD is transforming pet care and offering comfort

Transforming pet care: how CBD brings comfort and health to our furry friends.

People often turn to CBD products for pain relief and other health benefits, but these advantages aren’t just for humans. CBD has shown promise in improving the overall health of pets. Many pet parents report positive changes in the daily wellness of their furry family members after using CBD oil for dogs and other pet CBD products.

While I can’t speak for all pet parents, I personally observed the health benefits of dog CBD hemp oil with my late basset hound. My beloved four-legged friend became increasingly less mobile with age. Her quality of life eventually declined to the point that I had to carry her everywhere.

I heard great things about CBD oil for dogs and decided to try it. Within a few days, I noticed improvements in my pet’s health; after a couple of weeks, she was back to her old self. I truly believe CBD oil for dogs gave me more time with my fur baby and made her happier and more comfortable during her final months.

As a fellow pet owner, you may be curious about CBD oil for dogs and other pets. Keep reading to learn more about CBD so you can determine whether a CBD regimen is right for your furry companion.

What is CBD?

Before we dive into CBD products for pets, let’s cover the basics.

Where is CBD found?

CBD is one of many natural compounds found in cannabis plants, and it’s known for its wide range of potential health benefits.

CBD has been gaining popularity since hemp plant-derived CBD became federally legal in 2018. Since then, the online market has seen a surge in the production of CBD products for pets, including CBD oil for dogs and cats, CBD dog treats, and CBD chews.

How CBD works

CBD works with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your pet’s body. All animals have an ECS—a network of receptors located throughout the peripheral and central nervous systems—which works with cannabinoids, like CBD, to produce various effects.

After you administer CBD for pets to your four-legged friend, the CBD interacts with your pet’s endocannabinoid system, producing potential benefits like pain relief and overall wellness enhancement.

CBD legality

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is federally legal if it’s derived from the hemp plant and doesn’t contain more than 0.3% THC. However, state laws may conflict.

Will CBD make my pet high?

People often associate the cannabis plant and hemp plant with THC, a cannabinoid well-known for its psychoactive effects. That said, pet owners may be concerned that CBD products will get their furry friends high.

Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t produce mind-altering effects. Even CBD products containing full-spectrum hemp extract have only trace amounts of THC that won’t cause a high.

Potential benefits of pet CBD products

Pain and inflammation relief

CBD dog and cat products may help reduce pain and inflammation. As such, it can potentially improve mobility in pets with health conditions like osteoarthritis and feline chronic gingivostomatitis. This is the most obvious health benefit I observed after giving my dog CBD.

Reduced anxiety

In a recent study, CBD oil for dogs reduced anxiety symptoms during car travel and separation events.

Immune support

CBD may support a healthy immune system response, including a healthy inflammatory response, according to the results of a canine study. These benefits may contribute to overall wellness.

Anticonvulsant properties

According to one study, full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs reduced seizure frequency, with few or no adverse effects, in epileptic dogs.

Other benefits

CBD dog and cat products are currently being studied to assess their potential to improve joint health, skin health, and sleep quality.

Types of pet CBD products

CBD tincture products and CBD oils

CBD oil can be given directly or mixed with food. I mixed full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs with peanut butter flavor into my pooch’s wet food.

CBD chews and CBD dog treats

CBD chews and CBD dog treats are infused with CBD oil and come in various flavors—including bacon flavor and peanut butter flavor. They offer an easy, tasty way to administer CBD.

CBD topicals

Topicals are infused with CBD oil and sometimes contain vitamin E and essential oils. These CBD products are applied to your pet’s skin. Many pet owners say pet CBD oil balms help soothe dry, chapped paws—especially during the colder months.

What to look for in a pet CBD product

High-quality ingredients

Choose CBD dog or cat products made with all-natural ingredients, including USA-grown industrial hemp. The best options contain human-grade ingredients and have passed third-party lab testing, so you can feel confident about what you’re giving your pet.

Desired benefits

Whether you’re giving your furry companion CBD for pets to support a healthy immune system, reduce pain, or enhance overall health, choose a formula that aligns with your desired effects. Broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract is best for enhanced effects.

Existing health conditions and allergies

Select CBD dog or cat products that won’t conflict with your pet's health conditions or allergies. For example, stick to wheat-free CBD products or those made without coconut oil if your pet is allergic to wheat or coconut.

Types of CBD

CBD pet products come in three formulas: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil contains all of the cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant minus THC. Broad-spectrum CBD pet wellness products offer enhanced benefits (albeit slightly less potent than those made with full-spectrum hemp extract).

Full-spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant, including trace amounts of THC. Full-spectrum hemp extract is known for its potent, synergistic benefits.

CBD isolate

CBD isolate contains pure CBD oil (no other cannabinoids or terpenes). It’s ideal for those seeking a THC-free alternative to broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum hemp extract. However, isolate CBD doesn’t produce an entourage effect.

How to give your pet CBD

From dosing CBD to getting your furry friend to consume it, starting your pet on a CBD regimen can be tricky and may involve some trial and error. These tips helped me, and I hope they’ll do the same for you.

CBD dosage

When determining the right serving of CBD, consider your pet’s size and weight. Start with the low end of the manufacturer’s CBD dosage recommendation and slowly increase while monitoring your pet’s response.

Palatability

If your pet dislikes the natural taste of hemp (like mine did), flavored CBD products are the way to go. I eventually got my pup to eat CBD oil for dogs with peanut butter flavor. Bacon- and chicken-flavored pet CBD hemp oil are also popular among furry friends.

Administering CBD

Now for the hardest part: getting your pet to consume the CBD. If your pet allows, administering CBD hemp oil directly into their mouth offers maximum bioavailability. My pup wasn’t having any of that, so I mixed some CBD oil for dogs with peanut butter flavor into her food. If you have a dog, CBD dog treats are another great option. Some pet owners have luck hiding a CBD capsule in a hollow treat.

Potential side effects of pet CBD products

CBD hemp oil for pets is usually well tolerated. However, some potential side effects to watch out for include lethargy, appetite loss, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Should you give your pet CBD?

Whether to incorporate a CBD dog or cat product into your pet’s routine is a choice you have to make for yourself. Speaking from personal experience, full-spectrum CBD for dogs improved my pet’s health, mobility, and quality of life.

Conclusion

If you decide to try CBD for pets, remember that not all CBD pet wellness products are the same quality. Choose a CBD product made with all-natural ingredients like USA-grown hemp. Stick to CBD hemp oil and other CBD products that have passed quality assurance and safety checks.

Consider any allergies or sensitivities your pet may have. (If your pup is sensitive to wheat, look for wheat-free CBD dog products; if your cat is allergic to coconut, choose a CBD product that doesn’t contain coconut oil.)

Follow the manufacturer’s CBD dosage recommendations, and don’t hesitate to consult your pet’s veterinarian if you have any questions or health concerns.

Boss shares 5 things he's 'sick' of hearing from staff and people actually love him for it

He's just being honest.

via Rob Dance (used with permission).

CEO Rob Dance holds a list of things he's "sick" of hearing from his employees.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted workplaces worldwide, there has been a greater push for improved work-life balance and many companies are taking notice. The exciting thing is that when companies become more flexible, their employees become happier and more productive.

It’s a win-win for all involved.

Rob Dance, the CEO of ROCK, a technology consulting company in the UK, recently went viral for posting about his approach to work-life balance on Instagram. What, at first, appeared to be a CEO reprimanding his employees revealed a boss who knows how to get the best out of is team by treating them like adults.

The post was of Dance holding a whiteboard that reads:

Things I’m sick of hearing from my employees:

- Can I leave early today

- I’ll be late in the morning

- My child is sick, can I rush off

- I’ve got a doctor’s appointment tomorrow, is that okay

- I’m going to be late back from lunch, I’ve got some things to sort.

I don’t care.

I hired you for a job and I fully TRUST you to get it done.

I don’t need you to account for every single hour.

Times have changed, and the workplace is different these days.

People are sick of being treated like children.

All that should matter is that everyone is happy, and that the work gets done.


He also shared his advice for companies on how to treat their employees. “Treat your staff like adults. That’s it, that’s the big secret,” he wrote. “Give them autonomy. Respect that they have lives outside of work. Don’t gaslight them into being grateful for not being fired every day.” Because in the end, the only thing that matters is if they get the job done. “Output should always trump hours,” he concluded.

Upworthy contacted Dance, who explained why managers still hesitate to treat their employees like adults.

“Many bosses don't trust their employees and keep extremely close tabs on them because of past experiences and a desire for control. They might believe that micromanaging ensures productivity and prevents issues,” he told Upworthy. “Additionally, the pressure to meet business targets can drive bosses to monitor employees obsessively, thinking it will lead to better outcomes. This approach, however, only undermines trust and destroys morale in the workplace. It creates a toxic environment where employees feel undervalued and stressed, leading to higher turnover rates and decreased overall performance. Instead of fostering a culture of accountability and growth, this behavior only promotes fear and resentment.”



Dance says that technology has helped drive demand for improved work-life balance.

“Mobile technology definitely started to blur the lines between one’s professional and personal life, making it tough to switch off from work,” he told Upworthy. “As a millennial leader, I've always valued work-life harmony for my staff, helping them to achieve both flexibility and finding purpose in their work.”

The ROCK CEO also has advice for employees who’d like to gain their employer’s trust.

“Always deliver quality work and aim to meet or exceed expectations. Keep communication lines open by regularly updating your manager on your progress, challenges, and successes,” he told Upworthy. “Take the initiative to go beyond basic requirements, showing your willingness to contribute more. Act with integrity by always being honest and ethical. Seek honest feedback and make tangible improvements based on it, demonstrating your commitment to growth. Finally, a big one is building positive relationships with everyone you work with, as strong connections are what help to build real trust.”

Best brain supplements for adults: Top 5 brain supplements for memory and focus

Boost your memory and focus with these expert picks.

It can be difficult to push through a workday or social engagement when you're struggling with brain fog, poor concentration, or a sour mood. Fortunately, supplements designed to support brain health may be able to help.

Formulated with neuro-boosting ingredients like vitamin D, vitamin B12, folic acid, and ginkgo biloba, these products, along with healthy human nutrition and regular exercise, can protect against cognitive decline and memory loss, helping you stay sharp and focused.

Incorporating these supplements into your nutritional regimen can have lasting benefits contributing to your overall health and vitality. However, choosing the right one from such a large pool of options can take time and effort. To help you find the best one for your needs, we’ve curated a list of five of the highest-rated options available online. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks and what makes them stand out.

Summary of the Best Brain Supplements

  1. Best Overall: BIOptimizers Cognibiotics
  2. Best Omega-3 Supplement: Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil
  3. Best Coffee Alternative: Beam Super Latte
  4. Best Bioavailability: ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro
  5. Best Value:Organixx Brain Health 8

Are Dietary Supplements Safe?

Dietary supplements aren’t a substitute for a well-balanced diet, but they can provide a convenient way to increase your nutrient intake and boost your general health. They’re relatively safe if you use them responsibly, and follow the tips below.

  • Only use products that have been third-party lab-tested and are manufactured by reputable brands.
  • Avoid ingredients that conflict with any dietary allergies or restrictions you may have.
  • Check with your doctor to ensure your chosen supplement is safe for you and won’t interact poorly with other medications you’re taking.
  • Always take dietary supplements as instructed, and never exceed the recommended dosage.

Best Brain Supplements for Adults Reviewed

1. Best Overall: BIOptimizers Cognibiotics

Why we love it:

Wipe away brain fog and improve your brain health with BIOptimizers Cognibiotics. This supplement contains a powerful blend of probiotics and prebiotics to support a healthy brain and gut microbiome. It’s crafted in small batches with medical-grade ingredients, so you can rest assured of its quality.

This product is a great choice for stressed adults. It supports a balanced stress response, minimizing the negative impact of stress on your body and health. It’s suitable for a wide range of ages, from children to older adults. (The manufacturer recommends a dose of 1 capsule per 40 pounds of body weight.) Speaking of doses, these convenient capsules contain pre-calculated doses of each ingredient, eliminating the need for measuring and making them easy to take, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Pros:

  • Vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free
  • USA-made in a GMP-certified facility
  • May improve blood circulation to the brain

Cons:

  • Only one size available

Specs:

  • Size: 60 capsules per bottle
  • Key ingredient(s): Probiotic blend, prebiotic complex, Chinese herbal blend

Learn more about BIOptimizers Cognibiotics today!


2. Best Omega-3 Supplement: Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil


Why we love it:

Offering a trifecta of wellness benefits, Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil supports brain health, joint mobility, and heart health. Unlike many other fish oil supplements, this product has a pleasant-tasting, citrusy lemon flavor and is easy to swallow. It’s made from fatty fish oil, sustainably sourced along the Chilean coast.

The incorporation of the triglyceride form of omega-3 makes the supplement easy to digest and highly bioavailable for optimal results. Made in the USA, this product is purified and distilled before it’s sent to third-party labs for rigorous testing to confirm its quality and safety. The brand offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee so you can purchase with confidence.

Pros:

  • High bioavailability for maximum efficacy
  • Pleasant-tasting lemon flavor
  • Third-party tested for purity

Cons:

  • May interact poorly with some anticoagulants

Specs:

  • Size: 60 or 120 softgels per bottle
  • Key ingredient(s): Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and additional omega-3s

Learn more about Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil today!


3. Best Coffee Alternative: Beam Super Latte


Why we love it:

If you love to start the day with a warm cup of coffee but don't like the afternoon caffeine crash, we suggest trying Beam Super Latte. This tasty beverage mix contains only 35 milligrams of caffeine per serving. It leverages the productivity-boosting benefits of adaptogens, nootropics, and functional mushrooms to provide a sustained energy boost without the jittery feelings and crashes often accompanying coffee. Mix one or two scoops into a cup of hot water, or enjoy it iced.

Its creamy, smooth consistency, familiar flavor, and chocolatey taste notes add to the appeal of this beverage. Lion’s mane and creatine support memory and cognitive function, while turkey tail and cordyceps improve stamina and keep stress and fatigue at bay. The formula is paleo-, keto-, and vegan-friendly, making it suitable for various lifestyles and dietary preferences.

Pros:

  • May boost focus and energy
  • No added sugars
  • Can be enjoyed hot or iced

Cons:

  • Bag can be difficult to reseal

Specs:

  • Size: 400 g per bag/ 30 servings
  • Key ingredient(s): Cordyceps mushroom, lion’s mane mushroom, turkey tail mushroom, theobromine, creatine, king trumpet mushroom, huperzine-A, phosphatidylserine, and caffeine

Learn more about Beam Super Latte today!


4. Best Bioavailability: ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro


What we love:

Sometimes, simple is best, and that's exactly what you get with ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro. These capsules contain pure magnesium L-threonate in the form of Magtein®—a highly bioavailable type of magnesium that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and can improve cognitive function, mood, and memory. By regulating sleep patterns, this formula can help ensure you get enough sleep, which can have countless health benefits.

Not only does this product feature a research-backed formula, but it’s also free from common allergens—including soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, gluten, shellfish, eggs, and dairy—and it’s vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and kosher, making it accessible to customers across various lifestyles and dietary needs.

Pros:

  • Certificate of analysis available on website
  • No preservatives or chemicals
  • Produced in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility
  • Third-party tested with viewable lab results

Cons:

  • Only comes in one size

Specs:

  • Size: 90 capsules per bottle
  • Key ingredient(s): Magnesium

Learn more about ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro today!


5. Best Value: Organixx Brain Health 8

What we love:

Formulated to provide long-term neurological support, Organixx Brain Health 8 contains a blend of eight high-quality nutrients. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from an Amazonian rainforest, and the formula doesn’t contain synthetic flavors, dyes, fillers, additives, or preservatives. Plus, the product is third-party tested to confirm the absence of glyphosate, GMOs, heavy metals, insecticides, herbicides, and pesticides for your peace of mind.

In addition to preventing unhealthy inflammation levels and promoting the growth of new brain cells, this formula supports brain health by protecting against free radicals, supporting neuron health, and enhancing circulation to help maintain healthy oxygen levels. It’s free from many common allergens, including soy, gluten, and yeast, and is suitable for plant-based or paleo diets.

Pros:

  • Non-GMO ingredients; sugar and sodium-free
  • May improve mental clarity and focus
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

  • Only comes in one size

Specs:

  • Size: 60 capsules per bottle
  • Key ingredient(s): Organic cat's claw powder, organic pau d'Arco, organic camu camu powder, organic cacao powder, organic bacopa monnieri powder, dragon’s blood resin extract, organic cinnamon, and organic guayusa extract

Learn more about Organixx Brain Health 8 today!


How To Find The Best Brain Supplements for You

Finding the right neurological support supplement can be challenging. Keep these factors in mind while shopping to ensure you make the best choice for your health goals and needs.

Key Ingredients

Make sure the key ingredients in your supplement are backed by scientific evidence indicating their potential to promote brain health and improve cognitive function. Some common ingredients in these products include omega-3s, B vitamins, magnesium, ashwagandha root extract, and ginkgo biloba—a staple of traditional Chinese medicine with many possible uses.

Supplement Form

These products typically come in capsule, powder, and liquid forms. Choose a form that works well with your schedule and lifestyle. Capsules are useful if you want something convenient you can take quickly before work or bed. Powders and liquids are preferable if you want versatility and precise dose control or if you don’t like trying to swallow parge pills – some supplements are uncomfortable to swallow in capsule form.

Intended Benefits

Whether you’re looking to improve cognition, reduce inflammation, enhance sleep quality, or boost your psychological well-being, choose a formula that offers the benefits you hope to achieve.

Ingredients That Are Good for Brain Health

The active ingredients in many brain supplements are vitamins and minerals—like vitamin D and vitamin B12—that can be found in foods such as leafy, green vegetables and fish. However, many people don’t get enough of these nutrients from diet alone, making supplementation beneficial.

These are some of the most common ingredients you’re likely to find in brain health supplements.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids—like docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—are healthy fats that promote cardiovascular and neurological health. Omega-3s may improve learning, memory, cognitive well-being, and blood flow to the brain. Whether consumed in supplement form or through fatty fish, like salmon, omega-3 is usually well tolerated.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends a combined daily total intake of no more than 3 grams of omega-3s from dietary and supplemental sources. However, the National Institutes of Health recommends a daily intake of between 1.1 and 1.6 grams for adults.

B vitamins

B vitamins are essential for stress management and mood stabilization. A lack of B vitamins—especially vitamin B12—can result in an increased risk of mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. The most common B vitamins found in brain supplements are:

  • Vitamin B1 (thiamin) helps regulate the central nervous system, promoting calmness and improving mood.
  • Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) supports the development of blood cells, skin, digestive tract lining, and the nervous system.
  • Vitamin B9 (folic acid) is found in leafy, green vegetables and helps the body form red blood cells, regulate levels of homocysteine (an amino acid) in the blood, and produce RNA and DNA.
  • Vitamin B12 helps the body create red blood cells and regulates the nervous system. The National Institutes of Health recommends consuming 2.4 micrograms of vitamin B12 daily for adults.

Other Ingredients

  • Vegetable oils: Research suggests a connection between a higher intake of vegetable oil (olive oil, specifically) and a lower risk of death resulting from dementia—an umbrella term for a group of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment (MCI), resulting from damage to the brain cells.
  • Magnesium: Other research indicates magnesium has anti-inflammatory properties associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline and memory loss.
  • Vitamin E: Numerous studies and clinical trials have shown that vitamin E may help delay cognitive performance decline resulting from aging or Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Vitamin D: Vitamin D has neuroprotective properties and plays many important roles in the body, making it essential for brain health and overall health. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to neurodegenerative conditions like dementia.
  • Whole grains: More research is needed, however, early studies indicate whole grains may delay cognitive impairment and memory loss in older adults of African American descent.
  • Ashwagandha: In some clinical trials, ashwagandha demonstrated the ability to increase attention span and support better memory in healthy people.

Potential Benefits of Taking a Brain Supplement

Brain health supplements can yield many neurological benefits and support overall health. Here are some of the many possible benefits of using these products.

  • Boosted cognitive function and memory: Products containing omega-3s and magnesium can support cognitive function and reduce the risk of memory loss.
  • Reduced brain fog: Along with improving cognitive function, these products can help with brain fog and mental clarity, keeping you clear headed and enhancing your mental performance.
  • Improved mood: Products containing B vitamins like vitamin B12 work to regulate the nervous system, which can reduce stress and boost your mood.
  • Better sleep and more energy: These products can help regulate your sleep cycle. The combination of more restful sleep and vitality-supporting ingredients can boost productivity and energy levels.

Potential Side Effects of Taking Brain Health Supplements

As with any dietary supplement, there are potential side effects to be aware of, including:

  • Headaches
  • Nausea
  • Anxiety

Side effects are usually mild and temporary and typically go away when the supplement wears off. Discontinue use and talk to your doctor if you experience severe or persistent side effects.

It's also important to note that some supplements interact poorly with prescription medications, so always talk to your doctor before taking these products to ensure they’re safe for you.

FAQ

How many brain health supplements should I take?

It’s usually best to talk to your doctor about which supplements to take and how many. Some supplements may have negative interactions when taken together. This depends on the specific supplement. Always follow the manufacturer’s dosing instructions, and don't exceed the recommended amount.

Can I take brain health supplements with other dietary supplements or medications?

Certain supplements can interact with medications and other supplements, causing adverse side effects. If you have medical conditions or are taking any medications or other supplements, be sure to check with your doctor before starting a new supplement.

Can I take brain health supplements in place of other medications?

While these supplements can support healthy brain function and boost brain health, they’re not meant to treat specific diseases. Don’t stop taking prescribed medications unless your doctor tells you otherwise.

Conclusion

In combination with a healthy diet and exercise routine, brain health supplements can boost mood, reduce brain fog, and improve overall brain function. Not all brain health supplements are created equal, so it’s essential to be selective when shopping. Look for products that have been third-party tested, are made with high-quality ingredients, and won’t conflict with any medications you’re taking. The options on our list are the best the online market has to offer, and we hope you’ll find the perfect one for your needs among our selections.

Photographer doesn't force young girls to smile in photos and the results are powerful

“Allow girls to show up, take up space and not smile if they don’t want to.”

Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash
two girls in shirts posing for photo

The expectation to put on an air of happy, fun, pleasant nonconfrontation through baring teeth, otherwise known as smiling, is something many, if not most, women know very well. What’s more, this pressure is often introduced to women at a very early age.

And obviously, while there’s nothing inherently wrong with naturally being a happy, smiling person, issues arise when kids are taught that being themselves, just as they are, isn’t acceptable.

That’s why people are so impressed with North Carolina-based photographer Brooke Light’s (@bdlighted on TikTok) hands-off approach when it comes to taking pictures of young girls.

Her philosophy is simple, but oh so poignant: Allow girls to show up, take up space, and perhaps most importantly, not smile if they don’t want to.

Light posted a video showing some of her recent portraits, and truly, the work speaks for itself. Each of the girls’ distinct, unique personalities shine in these black-and-white images. Plus the lighting is moody and artsy and cool as hell. So much better than a forced, cheesy, smiling pic.

Take a look:

@bdlighted never underestimate the power of a photoshoot for your kids confidence #moodymini #kidsphotographer #childrensphotography #portraitphotographer #confidenceboost #kidsconfidence #familyphotoshootideas #familyphotoshoots #studiophotography #blackandwhitephoto #girlpower #girlempowerment #donttellmetosmile #momsofgirls #girlmom #greenscreen ♬ Little Girl Gone - CHINCHILLA

Comments began flooding in commending Light for how she authentically portrayed the girls as individuals, rather than producing cookie-cutter images of them.

“I love how they are not trying to be anything ‘extra’ just their own raw and savage selves,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I can feel their power through my phone.”

Light redirected the praise toward her clients, saying, “They are even more amazing in person! Like that vibe you feel is ALL THEM. I’m just there capturing it.”

For many women who had their own memories of being told to smile for photos, seeing the images had a profound effect.

“CHILLS! This healed something in me. Thank you.” one person commented.

“The Sears family photo trauma was REAL” wrote another.

And for the record, Light doesn’t make boys smile either. Here’s the proof in her follow-up video:

@bdlighted these mom's got me blushing in my DMs 🫣📸 I've never had my creativity or my photography validated so much in my life. thank you for the outpouring of love on these photos this week. it's meant more than you can ever know. #boymom #boymoms #moodymini #familyphotoshoots #familyphotoshootideas #portraitphotographer#studiophotography#kidsphotographer#kidsconfidence #childrensphotography #greenscreen ♬ Area Codes - Kali

In the post, Light shared how touched she was by the overwhelmingly positive response.

“I’ve never had my creativity or my photography validated so much in my life. Thank you for the outpouring of love on these photos this week. It’s meant more than you can ever know,” she wrote.

Imagine that…celebrating others for their authentic selves, then being celebrated yourself. Now that’s something worth smiling for.


This article originally appeared on 6.2.23

