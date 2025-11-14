8-year-old boy’s pure joy over a stuffed animal turns into tears when he sees the 'real' gift
"I don't know what's sweeter—the cute pup or the sweet brother?"
Sarah Stage, a model, actress and popular fitness and wellness influencer, had a little extra surprise for her young eight-year-old son, Logan. According to a video making the rounds, Logan has been asking for a puppy for a very long time. Well, that day has finally come and his reaction was on another level of joy.
In the clip Stage posted on social media, we see young Logan opening a present wrapped in a big, blue box. The chyron reads, "Waiting his whole life for this moment." In the comments, she shares, "Figured we'd share this special family moment with you. All of us were ugly crying and we are so happy to have a new family member."
As Logan digs in, he grabs a stuffed animal (a dog) that he hugs tightly. Sincerely, he says, "Thank you" with a big smile. We see the arm of a man (Logan's dad, Kristopher Jason) dig into the packing confetti, as if to imply there's something else. Upon looking, Logan finds a small pink collar with a leash. Kristopher asks, "What's that say?" Logan answers, "Teddi!" Kris asks if he likes it, to which Logan responds with a resounding yes. "Wanna put the leash on Teddi?" Logan definitely does! But then his dad follows that up with, "Wouldn't you think it's better if it was a real dog though?" Logan enthusiastically answers, "Yeah."
The room looks like it's filling with an intangible hope. "There's one more present for you," his parents say. And it's this moment where many viewers notice Logan's older brother, ten-year-old James. It would appear James can't wait to get up and show his brother the second present, as though he gets just as much joy out of Logan's happiness as his own.
James puts his hand over his mouth so as not to spoil the surprise. A second blue box is presented to Logan, with their dad encouraging him to "Open it, open it!" He does and inside is the most adorable, curly-headed, reddish puppy ever. James is so excited, he essentially has to do a lap around the room.
A boy comforts his brother who is overwhelmed with joy.Photo Credit: Sarah Stage, Instagram, Used with permission
And sweet Logan? He immediately begins to cry the purest tears. His father says, "Happy birthday, Logan," while others chime in with the same wishes. Logan holds his face against the puppy's head as he sobs tears of joy and love. James comes over and, while putting one arm around his brother, he too gets to say hello to their new furry friend. The father says, "Say 'hi' to Teddi everyone," and Logan whimpers, "Hi Teddeeeeee!"
"I told you you'd have a good day." When Kristopher says this, James empathetically puts his arm around him, after which Logan falls into his arms, holding his brother tightly. The father continues, "He had a tough day today. Say hi to Teddi!"
James tilts his head back like Snoopy crying into his root beer. He gently pulls Teddi out of the box and holds him on his lap. All the while, he hears "Happy birthday, LoLo" with James giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek. James, too, begins to cry, while an overjoyed Logan gives Teddi a kiss on the head.
Snoopy. Giphy
"You guys happy?" they're asked. And though they (especially Logan) are overwhelmed with emotion, they both answer, "Yes!" "Welcome home, Teddi," Logan is instructed to say, and he says it with all his might. The tears turn to smiles as Logan is asked, "What did you tell me you wanted for Christmas?" He nods and answers, "A puppy!"
A puppy is indeed what he got and what is sure to be the start of a beautiful friendship.
Upworthy got a chance to chat with Sarah, who told us, "He’s been asking for a puppy since he could talk! His bedroom is puppy-themed, he lives for anything with a dog on it hehe. Every birthday and Christmas, his one wish was always the same. We waited until both boys were old enough to really help care for a dog, and now felt like the right time."
When we asked if the brothers were close, Sarah told us, "James is such a gentle, protective big brother, and Logan absolutely adores him. They still have their silly arguments like brothers do, but watching their bond grow, especially through moments like this, makes us so proud and grateful to be their parents."
As for how Teddi the puppy is doing in the family? "Teddi has brought so much joy into our home. The boys can’t get enough of him, and we’ve been soaking in every little moment. All of the cuddles, puppy energy, and the laughter that’s come with it."
There are now over 3.5 million likes and nearly 40,000 comments on Instagram. Journalist Katie Couric writes on Instagram, "This is so so so sweet. Happy birthday Logan. And welcome Teddy! And hi to Logan’s brother! And thank you to their parents! And hooray everyone!"
Another writes, "Everything in this video is beautiful. The boy, grateful for the stuffed animal first, the brother kissing his forehead. The brother trying not to cry in front of him, the boy crying when seeing the real dog. Sign of high-compassion kindness. The brothers hugging each other, and of course the amazing, loving dad."
Many commenters take note of James. "It was the brother who tried to be strong that got me." Another writing, "I don't know what's sweeter - the cute pup or the sweet brother?"
And just like the family, many in the comments were brought to happy tears. Because sometimes, kindness can give us a good cry.
