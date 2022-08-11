+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Thigh Society – makin’ it easy to love ‘thigh-self’

Say goodbye to chub rub and hello to size inclusive chafewear

Thigh Society – makin’ it easy to love ‘thigh-self’

With summer in full-swing, there’s one thing in particular that has us all wishing desperately for cooler temperatures: chub rub. If you’ve never experienced the excruciating friction that can come from sweaty thighs rubbing together on a hot day, well, count yourself one of the lucky few. For the rest of us mere mortals, Thigh Society’s slip shorts are our saving grace! Here’s why:


Big thighs, small thighs, dimply or pimply ones, furry ones, shapely ones – no matter what your thighs look like, they take you where you want to go. Which is why you need to take care of them. This female-founded company gets that. And that’s why they’ve created the ultimate thigh protector. Because Marnie, the Thigh Society founder, experienced the very same thing: chub rub. That mid-summer sweat that leaves your legs chafing and you feeling uncomfortable in your skin.

To combat this, Marnie would wear thick, rubbery bike shorts that, if we’re being honest, really weren’t a solution. Why? Because they ride up and make you feel completely insecure.

So, in 2009, Thigh Society was born with one mission in mind: make all thighs happy again. So they invented the most incredible slip short: The Cooling. *Cue the hallelujahs*, our prayers were answered! And so were Marnie’s! She finally found a solution to her chub rub. But in doing so she also realized that no two thighs are the same (maybe not even the two on your own body!) That’s why these shorts come in four different fabrics, four different lengths, and seven different sizes: from XS-6X! Because everyone deserves to love the skin they’re in, and one-size certainly does not fit all. That’s why Thigh Society has something for *almost* everyBody.

These shorts are not shapewear, because Thigh Society doesn’t want you to hide who you are. Meaning, these aren’t the suck it in and make it disappear slip shorts. These are the sun salutations, WFH, lazy Saturday, wander through the park in a sundress for hours shorts. They’re the anytime, anyplace, feel great shorts.

And with hi-tech performance fabric that pulls heat and moisture away from the body, The Cooling style, in particular, is ideal for summer. They’re ultra-thin and lightweight. They’re that thinnest base layer that can keep things smooth, without contributing to overheating. And with eight different colors, the only thing left to decide is: “can you get one of each?”

Because chub rub plagues us all, whether we can live with it or not. And that’s why Thigh Society’s size-inclusive chafe-wear is the answer to our prayers. But don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself! The Cooling is your: under dress, thigh protector, comfy non-shapewear, anti-chafing answer that will carry you through the dog-days of summer.

Bring your hot girl walks to the next level – cool girl walks! Flaunt your natural body in these light-weight, comfy styles that feel good and look great!

Check them out here and feel the difference that proper slip shorts can make!

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Family

How breastfeeding actually works is seriously awe-inspiring

Let's take a moment to marvel at this miraculous process.

Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash

A viral video shows what's happening beneath the surface when a baby breastfeeds.

Let me start by saying I don't care whether you breastfeed or not. Everyone's circumstances are different, no one needs to explain why they did or didn't breastfeed their babies and we'd all be better off with far fewer judgments across the baby-feeding spectrum.

With that disclaimer out of the way, can we at least all agree that breastfeeding is freaking awesome?

I mean, the whole biological process of growing an entire human practically from scratch is mind-blowing all by itself. But the fact that our bodies then create food to feed that human, with a whole system for how and when that food gets made and released, is just so cool.

Keep ReadingShow less
breastfeeding
Pop Culture

People shared 12 of the most surprising 'cries for help' the average person might miss

A dozen important signs you don't want to miss.

Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash

Some cries for help can be hard to discern.

“I’m fine.”

How easily these two words slip from our mouths, often when nothing could be further from the truth. Sometimes, it feels safer to hide our true feelings, lest someone make a judgment or have a negative reaction. Other times, it’s a social rule instilled in childhood, perhaps even through punishment. Or maybe denying is the only way to combat overwhelm—if we ignore it all long enough, things will eventually get better anyway.

At the end of the day … it’s all about avoiding further pain, isn’t it?

But this denial can lead to even more suffering—not only emotionally, but physically as well. Everything from stiff muscles, to migraines, to digestive issues can stem from suppressing emotions.

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health
Pop Culture

Guy who sounds remarkably like Michael Jackson gets 27 million views on first TikTok video

Holy moly that voice.

Constru-centro/Wikimedia Commons

Brandon Conway sounds remarkably like Michael Jackson when he sings.

When Michael Jackson died 13 years ago, the pop music world lost a legend. However markedly mysterious and controversial his personal life was, his contributions to music will go down in history as some of the most influential of all time.

Part of what made him such a beloved singer was the uniqueness of his voice. From the time he was a young child singing lead for The Jackson 5, his high-pitched vocals stood out. Hearing him sing live was impressive, his pitch-perfect performances always entertaining.

No one could ever really be compared to MJ, or so we thought. Out of the blue, a guy showed up on TikTok recently with a casual performance that sounds so much like the King of Pop it's blowing people away.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories