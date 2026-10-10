6 unexpected traits of highly successful people

When we think of stereotypical “successful people” (as movies or TV shows often portray them), we usually associate words such as tenacity, obsession, or even ruthless commitment. While those attributes might fit for some, other more surprising traits frequently come into play, and they can be equally important when finding success.

Reframing which traits a person might need in order to become successful might inspire those who have thought, “I’m not driven enough.” Because at the end of the day, drive (while important) isn’t always the most essential characteristic one needs.

Harmony between gratitude and ambition

In a piece for Forbes, Dr. Eric George wrote that having and displaying gratitude is a huge part of becoming successful. Mixed with drive and ambition, this can be a perfect formula.

He shared, “Gratitude provides perspective. It reminds us of the many factors that contribute to our achievements: mentors, timing, resources and even luck. It humbles us and helps us appreciate the journey. Ambition, meanwhile, propels us to keep learning, improving and reaching for the next challenge. Gratitude without ambition can lead to complacency; ambition without gratitude can lead to arrogance. The magic lies in balancing the two.”

Ability to be inspired

In a piece specifically discussing traits that have led to Taylor Swift’s mega success, CNBC contributing writer and Harvard-trained expert Sinéad O’Sullivan shared what she calls “synthesis.” She explained, “This is the ability to connect new and old ideas and thoughts through creativity. Creating synthesis requires bravery, because reimagining the world or doing things in ways that others haven’t is not easy.”

As promised, O’Sullivan gave examples through the Taylor Swift lens. “Swift’s track record for synthesis speaks for itself. Her iconic song ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts’ was actually inspired by the female protagonist’s relationship failure in the romantic comedy Someone Great. But the most famous example of Swift’s skill for synthesis is ‘Love Story.’ She reincarnated and reinterpreted the romantic Shakespearean tragedy of Romeo and Juliet into a story with a vibrant, happy ending.”

Being highly flexible

“Context-awareness,” as Dr. George referred to it, is the idea that a successful leader must be able to shift gears at a moment’s notice. While this isn’t necessarily an unexpected trait, it’s one that many often discount. George shared, “To be context-aware is to understand what truly matters in a given situation. It’s recognizing your role within a team, an organization or a family and understanding timing: when to act, when to wait and when to pivot.”

Always open to bettering oneself

So much of the time, when we think of super-successful people, we might think of stubbornly big egos. In fact, the opposite is true. George shared, “Highly successful people share a relentless commitment to personal growth. They treat self-improvement not as a goal but as a lifestyle.”

That last sentence is key. You don’t necessarily find self-improvement in a bookstore aisle. It’s a constant, ever-evolving lifestyle. George added a tip. “Accept that you are a work in progress. Regularly reflect on one skill or area you’d like to improve. Visualize how new knowledge or capability could change your future and then take one step toward it.”

Maintaining a sense of awe

Back to the Taylor Swift-inspired piece, O’Sullivan pointed out one of her most renowned features. She called it “reverence” and explained that it’s “the ability to be awed by and have deep respect for something.”

She further explained, “It’s usually difficult to remain passionate, unless the object of your passion gives you a sense of internal happiness and wonder, a feeling that there is something bigger in the world than just you and whatever is right in front of you. Reverence fuels your purpose, which then fuels your passion, and thus allows you to give your full dedication to something.”

Staying positive

The Time magazine piece “Top 10 Qualities of Extremely Successful People” mentions typical words such as “drive” and “willpower.” But people might forget the idea of staying optimistic. Inc. writer Lolly Daskal shared, “You know there is much to achieve and much good in this world, and you know what’s worth fighting for. Optimism is a strategy for making a better future—unless you believe that the future can be better, you’re unlikely to step up and take responsibility for making it so.”