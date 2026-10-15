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Scientists found a sneaky physical tell that reveals when someone finds you attractive

This tiny, involuntary body movement might be the clearest sign that someone’s into you.

By

Patrick Hamilton

woman, man, wall, flirting, smile
Photo credit: Katerina Holmes / pexels.comA woman and a man get a little closer on a date.

How do you know if someone likes you? Not just enjoys having you around, but likes you, likes you? Anyone who has been dating for a while will tell you that interpreting someone else’s signals can be an emotional rollercoaster. It’s full of second-guessing every text message, laugh, and lingering glance. But what if the answer isn’t hidden in what someone says, but in how your bodies unconsciously react to one another?

Researchers may have found a clue in the one place nobody thinks to look: how our bodies sway.

Wait, what is body sway?

Even when you’re standing “still,” you’re actually still moving a little bit. Your legs, core, joints, and inner ear work together constantly to keep you upright and balanced. Scientists call that gentle, mostly invisible rocking “body sway.”

Watch on  YouTube

Scientists at McMaster University’s LIVELab were initially studying how people’s movements fall into step when they work together on simple tasks. Along the way, they got curious about how attraction affected their results. 

How can you tell if someone wants to ‘rock with you’?

The research group started their experiment by running a series of speed-dating events with four-minute meet-and-greets. Participants wore motion-capture markers and infrared cameras that tracked every subtle sway. Afterward, they filled out questionnaires about whether or not they would be interested in pursuing a long-term relationship with that person.

Watch on  YouTube

Here’s the surprising part: couples with synced body sway showed the strongest interest in pursuing a long-term relationship. And not just because they wanted a quick fling. The researchers have already controlled for perceived physical and sexual attraction. These small, almost imperceptible, physical movements gave researchers a window into a pair’s desire for deeper connection.

Why it might matter

Lead researcher Andrew Chang and his team suggest that this kind of body doubling can also reflect how well two people are communicating. The sync is a physical sign of two compatible personalities realizing their interest in one another. You might think of it as a dance you didn’t know you were doing.

Before you start staring at your date’s feet

There is a caveat here. Nobody is suggesting you try to read someone’s subtle balance shifts across the dinner table. The sway was measured with high-tech equipment, and it’s one signal among many, not a magic connection detector.

However, it can suggest the quality of our nonverbal communication. When two people are in sync, it often reflects compatible personality traits and smooth, effortless rapport. It’s a physical echo of feeling safe, understood, and deeply engaged with the person sitting across from you.

Watch on  YouTube

It’s a lovely reminder that connection isn’t only about words. Sometimes our bodies figure out we’re a good match before our brains catch up.

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