In a moving 1994 interview, Robin Williams revealed how he created the iconic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' voice
From a famous chef to a British politician, to the voice that made history.
There was just something about actor and comedian Robin Williams that was equal parts vulnerable and hilarious, and that combo created pure magic. Whether it was on stage, on screen, or simply in an interview, Williams had this rare ability to put people at ease.
Shortly after his 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire was released, Williams gave an interview on Des O'Connor Tonight, a British variety show hosted by comedian and singer Des O'Connor. In the @loveitfilm Instagram clip making the rounds, Williams delightfully explains how he "found" the character's voice.
Clad in a suit and tie, Williams is animated as he explains, "I first started doing the voice (he screams) VERY MUCH LIKE THAT. LIKE JULIA CHILD. AND I REALIZED THAT WOULD SCARE EVEN A HYPERACTIVE CHILD. So I had to kind of tune it down and I got more like Margaret Thatcher on steroids. And then I kind of took a little bit of Bill Forsyth and a little bit of this costume designer who's this wonderful, sweet lady named Merritt and combined them and got this gentle, gentle voice of Mrs. Doubtfire who can still say GET AWAY."
O'Connor affirms Doubtfire's kind nature, agreeing, "She was gentle, wasn't she?" Williams then works his magic, turning the sweet moment into a brilliant joke: "Oh she's nourishing. She could breastfeed an entire football team."
The Instagram page shares a bit of context: "He drew inspiration from Bill Forsyth, who he just finished shooting a film with at the time, and inspiration from the film’s costume designer. He combined her warmth with a comedic edge to create the gentle yet commanding tone of Mrs. Doubtfire."
Robin Williams appears on Des O'Connor Tonight in 1994. www.youtube.com, Des O'Connor Tonight
Williams was brilliant throughout the entire interview. O'Connor, who announces Williams had just gotten a Golden Globe for the character, seems genuinely excited to introduce him. Williams comes dancing out, revealing his very high-waisted black pants. O'Connor offers him tea, to which Williams jokes, "I love that. A little tea and Prozac makes the day go by so quick." He adds, his mind quickly firing, "And some sugar. A little Betty Ford speedball, great!"
From there, the jokes simply never stop. They begin discussing Mrs. Doubtfire, and Williams kids that he had a bikini wax for the role, which was "totally unnecessary." When the topic of the accent comes up, Williams explains, "It's kind of Glaswegian (Scottish) because I just finished working with Bill Forsyth for four months." (The film he's referring to is Being Human, which co-starred Ewan McGregor in his first ever role.)
As they go on, Williams doesn't let up. He makes dinosaur and A Chorus Line jokes all in one sentence, keeping the audience on their toes.
The topic of the 1994 Northridge earthquake comes up, and, in typical Williams style, he gets beautifully serious. "If there's any good side to earthquakes, it's that people suddenly drop all the, you know, 'where's my fax machine,' and suddenly simple things—I mean like water, air—and people start to take care of each other. I mean it really happened in San Francisco. Crime goes down. I think crime in L.A. went down 80 percent."
Williams then jokes, "I think it's because they can't find their ammunition. But people start to forget about everything else and you're forced back to the bottom line of taking care of each other. It happens. And then people start to realize, 'You're my neighbor. I've been hooked up to the cable for four years.'"
He then plugs Comic Relief, a non-profit charity fundraiser he co-hosted with Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal to raise money for the homeless epidemic.
Robin Williams does standup for Comic Relief. www.youtube.com, A Blast from the Past
Comments from across social media are reminders of how much Williams was loved. One adoringly shares, "I love that the interview gave him a chance to remind people he was a humanitarian. He actually cared for people. Such a wonderful man. He brought so much positivity to the world."
Communications expert shares the perfect way to gracefully shut down rude comments
Taking the high ground never felt so good.
A woman is insulted at her job.
It came out of nowhere. A coworker made a rude comment that caught you off guard. The hair on the back of your neck stands up, and you want to put them in their place, but you have to stay tactful because you're in a professional setting. Plus, you don't want to stoop to their level.
In situations like these, it helps to have a comeback ready so you can stand up for yourself while making making sure they don't disrespect you again.
Vince Xu, who goes by Lawyer Vince on TikTok, is a personal injury attorney based in Torrance, California, where he shares the communication tips he's learned with his followers. Xu says there are three questions you can ask someone who is being rude that will put them in their place and give you the high ground:
Question 1: "Sorry, can you say that again?"
"This will either make them have to awkwardly say the disrespectful remark one more time, or it'll actually help them clarify what they said and retract their statement," Xu shares.
Question 2: "Did you mean that to be hurtful?"
The next step is to determine if they will repeat the disrespectful comment. "This calls out their disrespect and allows you to learn whether they're trying to be disrespectful or if there's a misunderstanding," Xu continues.
Question 3: "Are you okay?"
"What this does, is actually put you on higher ground, and it's showing empathy for the other person," Xu adds. "It's showing that you care about them genuinely, and this is gonna diffuse any type of disrespect or negative energy coming from them."
A woman throws her hands up in despair.via Canva/Photos
The interesting thing about Xu's three-step strategy is that by gracefully handling the situation, it puts you in a better position than before the insult. The rude coworker is likely to feel diminished after owning up to what they said, and you get to show them confidence and strength, as well as empathy. This will go a lot further than insulting them back and making the situation even worse.
Xu's technique is similar to that of Amy Gallo, a Harvard University communications expert. She says that you should call out what they just said, but make sure it comes out of their mouth. "You might even ask the person to simply repeat what they said, which may prompt them to think through what they meant and how their words might sound to others," she writes in the Harvard Business Review.
A woman wagging her finger.via Canva/Photos
More of Gallo's suggested comebacks:
“Did I hear you correctly? I think you said…”
“What was your intention when you said…?”
“What specifically did you mean by that? I'm not sure I understood.”
“Could you say more about what you mean by that?”
Ultimately, Xu and Gallo's advice is invaluable because it allows you to overcome a negative comment without stooping to the other person's level. Instead, it elevates you above them without having to resort to name-calling or admitting they got on your nerves. That's the mark of someone confident and composed, even when others are trying to take them down.