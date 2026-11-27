Some friendships slip away, not because it’s anyone’s fault, but because life changes. People get new jobs, pick up new hobbies and interests, and go through big family changes, which shuffle the deck of who we come into contact with day to day.

Then, one day, you wake up and realize that you haven’t seen a good friend in 6 months. At this point, you feel uncomfortable reaching out because they could be angry with you for ignoring them. Or you fear they’ve forgotten about you because you’re not in regular contact. Picking up the phone feels uncomfortable because what if they don’t pick up, or you don’t know what to say?

Psychologist Adam Grant has an easy, science-backed way to reach out to people you’ve fallen out of touch with that makes both parties comfortable: send a voice text. Grant is an organizational psychologist, bestselling author, podcast host, and the author of Vibe: The Secrets of Strong Connections in a Lonely World.

How to reconnect with old friends

“One of the I think the easiest things you can do if you want to reconnect with somebody that you’ve lost touch with is record a voice note and send it to them,” Grant told Rich Roll on The Rich Roll Podcast. “You just record a little message that says, ‘Hey, I know it’s been a while. I miss you. I’ve been thinking of you. Here’s why I appreciate the role you’ve played in my life. Here’s an article I read that I thought you would love. I just watched a movie that I think would be right up your alley. Would love to catch up and then see how they reply.”

Grand adds that a voice text is much more effective than a normal text because when we hear someone’s voice, it releases oxytocin, often called the “love hormone,” which is associated with bonding and relationship building. Studies show that hearing a familiar voice can soothe people in ways reading text cannot. Adam Grant at the World Economic Forum in 2023. Credit: World Economic Forum/Wikimedia Commons

Also, sending a voice text is less pressure than a normal text, where people feel compelled to respond quickly. Receiving a voice text from an old friend is like getting a letter in the mail; it shows you care, and there’s no urgent need to respond. It’s also stress-free for the sender because you don’t have to stare at your phone waiting for a response.

Every friendship is on a different timeline

Grant also believes it doesn’t matter how long the absence is because friendships have no hard-set rules and, in the end, what you have in common matters most. Friends giving eachother a hug. Credit: Canva

“A lot of people hesitate to reconnect because they think it’s just been too long, and they think they’ve violated some imaginary standard of, ‘If we haven’t texted at least once a week, we haven’t seen each other once a month, we’re no longer friends,’ and/or that person’s angry or stewing in resentment because ‘you dropped me,’ right?” Grant continues. “But most people don’t care that much about how frequently you’ve been in touch. They’re more interested in whether you care about them.”

Every friendship exists on a different timeline, with moments of frequent, intense contact and other times when they slip to the back of your mind. But lasting friendships require people to reach out after long periods of no contact to keep them going, no matter how great the bond. If you’re looking to reconnect with an old friend, Grant’s suggestion can help in a way that will most likely warm their heart and help them remember why they loved you in the first place.