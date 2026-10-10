Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

People applaud Massachusetts ice cream store owner’s salty response to rude customers

After a customer verbally abused a teenage employee, the owner had to speak out.

By

Tod Perry

angry man, ice cream shop, teenage employee, woman on phone, angry customer
Canva & Canva An angry man in an ice cream shop.

Getting your first job means learning on the clock. You learn to show up on time, build healthy work relationships, and, in many cases, deal with customers. Most young people start in retail or service roles, and keeping customers happy can be especially challenging.

Nobody starts their first job as a model employee; that’s why the work can be tedious and the pay low. But every day is a learning experience and, hopefully, a step closer to a real career. A story from Blackstone, Massachusetts, shows that some older folks may have forgotten what it’s like to work a first job, but the good news is that the owner stepped up to support his employees.

Coldstuff Ice Cream owners Dave Forgit and Kevin Miller caught an older customer yelling at one of their teenage employees after they overcharged them by 25 cents. “The amount of verbal abuse that these young kids get in a day is shocking to me. It’s wild,” Miller told Action News 5

So, Forgit pushed back against the rude customers with a pretty salty post for an ice cream store owner. “STOP YELLING AT MY F**KING EMPLOYEES. They are children,” he wrote on Facebook. “This job, for most of them, is their first. They are going to make mistakes. They aren’t in charge of anything. This can all be fixed with a smile and a polite attitude.”

Watch on  YouTube

As if he wasn’t clear enough, Forgit had some words for the customers who threatened to stop going to the shop in the top comment: “NOBODY gives a sh*t if you don’t come back. We’d prefer it that way.”

The ice cream shop opened in August and employs six teenagers, ages 16 and 17, who usually work under an adult manager. “There seems to be a societal acceptance of being rude to service people,” Forgit told Inc., adding that older customers tend to be the ones who are rude to the teenagers. Forgit and Miller also own the nearby Goodstuff Smokehouse and Brewery, which hires more seasoned employees. “Over here it’s all adults. If you get disrespectful to an adult, they’re likely going to tell you off,” he said. “If you do that to a kid—it just seems like a power move.”

“A 16-year-old looks at you with puppy dog eyes, and they’re just like, ‘Did I really screw up that bad for somebody to treat me like that?’ And it’s like, ‘No, this is ice cream,’” Miller told CBS Boston. The small business owners have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise some extra dough for the hardworking teens with big dreams.

Watch on  YouTube

The Facebook post was a hit, earning over 200,000 likes, with most comments supporting the ColdStuff staff. “So we shouldn’t scream for ice cream?” Christine joked. Some folks, though, blamed the owners for their training practices. 

“Put that same energy into training them, and this won’t happen,” Monte wrote. “Sounds like you’re dropping the ball by allowing them to make so many mistakes. Train them so these mistakes stop happening. Take responsibility!” William added.

A commenter named Jenny nailed it on the head: 

“Young people don’t want to work anymore 😠”

*young person is working*

“Let me make this teenager’s life a living hell for the next ten minutes.”

Ultimately, Coldstuff’s owners may need to have their mouths washed out with soap for their coarse language on Facebook. But that doesn’t mean their hearts aren’t in the right place. In a world where many employees are treated as disposable, it’s beautiful to see small business owners teach their young employees a great life lesson about how to stand up for one another. 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

man, bookstore, jacket, glasses, Kurt Vonnegut
Wholesome

4 months before dying, Kurt Vonnegut shared one life-changing piece of advice to high schoolers

Happy Days, John Lennon, Beatles
Pop Culture

John Lennon once ‘snuck’ onto the set of ‘Happy Days’ to the delight of the cast and crew

couple, smartphone, facetime
Science

Two spooky ‘coincidences’ made me sure my phone was eavesdropping. Researching it made me feel crazy.

pumpkin, pumpkins, pumpkin recipe, pumpkin recipes, pumpkins recipes 1800s
Culture

9 pumpkin recipes from the 1800s that are totally worth bringing back this fall

Nellie Bly, 10 Days in a. Mad-house, insane asylum
Mental Health

Journalist Nellie Bly faked insanity to secretly investigate New York City Lunatic Asylum in 1887

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
success, personality traits, life hacks
Life Hacks

6 unexpected traits of highly successful people

Cecily Knobler
jennifer aniston, rachel haricut, the rachel haircut, rachel green friends, jennifer aniston friends
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston’s hairdresser reveals how he ‘accidentally’ created ‘The Rachel’ haircut

Emily Shiffer
david jahn, jahnifestdestiny, teacher, teachers, gen z teacher, millennial teacher, gen z, kids, students, school, education, classroom, high school
Education

High school teacher describes his most ‘unhinged but effective’ classroom management strategies

Evan Porter
double dare, double dare nickelodeon, green slime, marc summers, family double dare
Culture

Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare’ host Marc Summers reveals the recipe for the show’s famous green slime

Emily Shiffer