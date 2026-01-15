24 kids trashed a party they never RSVPd for. Now parents are debating birthday etiquette.
There are simple ways you can tweak your kids' birthday invites so this kind of disaster doesn't happen.
Kids birthday party culture is definitely a source of major strife in the current zeitgeist. For one thing, parties have become outrageously expensive. Renting a lane at the bowling alley and getting some pizza for a dozen kids used to be the cheap party. Now that same experience will probably run $500 or more. If you tack on custom desserts (unless it's a Costco sheet cake), goodie bags, and a premium venue like a trampoline park or arcade, you could be looking at a bill of close to $1000! That's madness!
RSVP etiquette is in crisis, too. Social media is rife with stories of no one RSVPing, RSVPers no-showing on the day, and others sorts of rude or bizarre behavior from parents that turns parties sour and, sadly, ruin kids' birthdays.
One parent's story of a birthday party gone horribly wrong, though, definitely takes the cake.
A bad birthday party can really hurt the birthday boy or girl. Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
"My son's birthday was recently and we decided to throw him a party at a local place that was kid focused and amazing," the parent writes in a Reddit post. Due to classroom rules and wanting to pass the invitations out through school, the family invited all 24 kids from their child's class.
"Not a single parent RSVP'ed. Not a single one. My name, my phone number, AND my spouse's phone number was on the card. I'm literally staring at one ... that I handwrote and this was included on the invite. I handwrote every card so I know for a fact what was on there," they say.
Not wanting to cancel the birthday party (and traumatize his son), the parent began inviting kids from other branches of their network. Friends' kids, coworkers kids. Basically anyone with a warm body so that they could throw a proper party. In the end, the family planned and paid for 15 kids to attend the party, including a resounding zero from class.
And then everything went haywire.
A lot can go wrong if you don't get the birthday invitations just right.Photo credit: Canva
"Party was yesterday night. ... We get there, get settled in, and start seeing kids come in. A few of his classmates began showing up. I was fine with that and was excited kids started showing up for him. And then more kids started showing up. One family brought 7 kids total; 3 teens, 2 slightly older kids, a girl from his classmates, and their cousin. Another family brought their son AND one of his friends because 'they didn't know if their son would know anyone there so we wanted to make sure he had a friend to play with'. So many of them brought siblings."
The numbers quickly got way, way out of hand. Organizers at the venue told the parent they were going to have to pay for all the extra kids that showed up. So the OP unfortunately had to tell anyone who brought uninvited kids, or failed to RSVP, that they would have to pay their own way for all the crafts and activities available at the venue.
A few families apologized and ponied up, but... "I had multiple parents tell me that they didn't know they couldn't bring their other kids and promised to pay before they left. Some asked for my Cashapp/Venmo/Zelle so they could reimburse me later since they couldn't afford it right now. Some just left, a few taking their presents with them."
With so many kids running amok, the party took an unfortunate turn. Kids started being mean to an animal that was brought out for entertainment and its handlers had to put it away. Trash went flying everywhere. Kids climbed on tables and got kicked out. It was pandemonium.
In the end, the parent had to pay an extra cleaning fee, pay for damage done to the venue, and pay for all the extra kids who showed up whose parents left before chipping in. Worse yet, their son was devastated at how the party turned out.
"I was in tears. My son is really upset that there were so many mean kids. He said this was the worst party ever and asked to not have a party for next year."
The obvious question coming out of this story: Why are people so awful?!
Stories like this one sadly aren't rare. The cynical take is that parents are ruder and more self-absorbed than ever, that our chronically disconnected society has diluted our sense of community and obligation to be kind to each other.
The (slightly) more optimistic and probably more accurate take is that today's parents are completely overwhelmed and have their hands full coordinating handfuls of events that are months away, responding to dozens of daily emails from school and teachers and daycares, being engaged and hands-on in every aspects of their kids lives, etc. So RSVPs sometimes slip to the bottom of the list and get forgotten. The behavior in this parent's story is appalling, but probably not intentionally malicious.
Still, social media users were furious on behalf of the child and his parents in the story.
"This is unacceptable behavior," wrote one commenter.
"People suck and kids parties bring out the worst in people!" added another.
"manners have gone out the window lately I don't know why anyone would do this, its so unbelievably rude," someone wrote.
"Upside: I feel like you're raising a kid that's going run circles around these folks later in life," another person added optimistically.
Parents were distraught after kids who never RSVPd trashed the party. Photo by Malachi Cowie on Unsplash
Whatever the cause, there are a few ways you can protect yourself and your kids from birthday party catastrophes like this one.
Don't include the specific location on the invite. The best way to stop people who didn't RSVP from showing up unannounced is to stay vague about the party venue. Just put the day and time on the invitation so people can save the date, but make them text or call before you tell them where the party will be held. That way, you can secure a commitment beforehand.
Specify whether siblings are welcome. Unfortunately, some parents have been known to use other kids birthday parties as informal daycares, dropping all of their kids off at once and taking themselves a nice break! It's not all conniving, though. It is legitimately a lot easier on some families to bring everyone along to a party rather than dividing and conquering to entertain siblings who weren't invited. Just be clear on the invite or in RSVP discussions about who's allowed to come and whether parents are expected to stay (or if it's a "drop off party").
(For parents RSVPing, experts agree that you should never assume siblings are invited.)
Understand classroom rules. A lot of schools now require that, if birthday party invitations get handed out in class, that everyone is invited. That rules comes from a great place of not wanting anyone to feel left out, but it also causes a lot of problems. The inclusivity is a positive but it also means you end up inviting a lot of kids and parents you don't know very well or at all. If you're up for this logistical challenge, go for it! But if not, consider a smaller party with just your child's good friends—and invite them privately outside of school.
Keep it simple. Many parents are choosing to keep parties cheaper and simpler to avoid financial catastrophes like the one in this parent's story. Meet-ups at a public park with cake and juice boxes, for example, are much lower stakes than anything involving wildlife. Inviting a small handful of people to your house rather than an expensive venue involves cleaning and prep, but allows you the advantage of operateing at your home base.
Finally, for anyone on the receiving end of a birthday party invitation, don't be a jerk! RSVPing either way is a much appreciated gesture. On the chance that you do forget to RSVP (it happens), don't show up unannounced. It may not seem like a big deal, but when a couple dozen sets of parents all have the same thought, this dad's viral story shows exactly what can go wrong.
This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.
