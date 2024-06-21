Grieving son travels 2,650 miles to Mississippi Humane Society to rescue parent’s dog
The dog was so excited to see his human brother, everyone could feel it.
Pets are lifetime companions that can quickly become part of your family, including extended family. Family members build their own unique bonds with pets residing in other family members' homes, especially if they visit frequently or are prone to longer visits. While it may be difficult to discern if an animal like a cat or pet snake misses their people when they're gone, dogs wear their hearts on their full body wagging tails.
So when a pet owner dies before the pet, it can be difficult for the dog left behind without a familiar face to reassure them. This human-pet bond was the cause one man to trek from Seattle, Washington all the way to Gulfport, Mississippi. Traveling from the Pacific Coast to the Gulf Coast to pick up his four-legged family member left behind.
In a post shared by the Humane Society of South Mississippi, they explain that a dog named Alex was brought to them after his owner passed away.
Alex's human brother, fresh with grief was all the way in Washington state trying to handle final arrangements for his parent. But the distance wasn't going to stop the man from reunited with his furry brother so he could live out the rest of his years with family.
"Yesterday, Alex and his owner’s son were joyfully reunited. Alex’s happiness was palpable, reminding us all of the incredible bond between pets and their families," the Humane Society writes.
This act of determination and love has commenters feeling all warm inside, wishing other animals have the same luck.
"This makes my heart so happy. Kudos to this amazing young man. Some people don’t have any idea how we as humans can break an animal’s heart. And then some people just get it. Thank you, sir," one person writes.
"Thank you for caring about your family animal. God bless you both. Thank you HSSM for taking care of him in the meantime," another says.
"This! Pets are a connection to our loved ones. I wish more people could understand. Happy blessings to Alex and his human brother. His dad is resting peacefully knowing Alex is in a good loving home," a commenter shares.
"This man is awesome and a testament to how he was raised!! So sorry on the loss of his Dad. I am sure he is looking down on his son, proud and thankful that his fur baby is safe and loved. That photo makes me so happy you can see how happy the pup is," someone praises.
Hopefully, Alex spends the rest of his days knowing he's the goodest boy who was not only loved by his owner but by his big brother too.