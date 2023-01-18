+
Heroes

Grandma praises teen who found her missing wallet and went out of his way to get it back to her

'God watched over me. He brought this angel into my life.'

missing wallet, dee harkrider, delivontae johnson
via Gosheshe/Flickr

Delivontae Johnson found Dee Harkrider's wallet.

When 19-year-old Delivontae Johnson pulled into a Walmart parking lot to replace a popped tire on Thursday, January 12, he had no idea he was going to change someone’s life. “I once heard in the church from a pastor the devil will strike before God begins to bless,” Johnson told Fox 16.

After parking in the pharmacy lot, the East Arkansas Community College student noticed someone left their wallet in a shopping cart. “I wasn’t supposed to be parking in that spot but thank God I did,” Johnson recalled. He opened the wallet and found it belonged to Dee Harkrider, 61, who lives in Wynne, Arkansas.

He was able to get in touch with Harkrider and she told him that she was in Palestine about 20 miles away from Wynne. “I live in Wynne, but I was in Palestine. So, that young man detoured and came to Palestine and brought me my wallet,” said Harkrider.

“I was at Walmart earlier in the day and left my wallet in the shopping cart out on the parking lot,” Harkinder later wrote on Facebook. “I got all the way back to Palestine when my friend Elaine called me asking me if I knew Delivontae Johnson and I told her no. He had contacted her to let her know he found my wallet but didn’t know how to get in touch with me and to let her know.”

The two met up in a supermarket parking lot and they posed for a photo that Harkrider later posted on Facebook. She was able to give him $20 as a reward for his good deed and for driving out to find her.

“I wanted people to know what this young man had done for me. I had to share it,” Harkrider said. “Thank you does not come even close to the gratitude I feel for this young man whom I met only today!” she wrote in her post.

Harkrider and Johnson now follow each other on Facebook and realized that they have a mutual friend in common. Harkrider believes that it was more than luck that brought the two together. “A friend told me I was lucky. I told her no, God was watching out for me,” Harkrider wrote on Facebook. “Delivontae Johnson, I pray that God bless you beyond any measure! Now I have a new friend!”

The story of Harkrider’s lost wallet is a great reminder that there are good people in this world. According to science, the vast majority of people across the world would return a lost wallet. A 2019 study found that when people found a wallet with the equivalent of $94 in cash inside, 72% of them returned it to their owners.

However, wallets with only $13 in them were returned only 61% of the time. It seems that the more money people find, the more likely they'll go out of their way to help someone. So, although it’s heartwarming to hear stories about people doing the right thing, we should remember that most people in this world will do the right thing when given the opportunity.

good samaritan
Joy

Thousands of women share image of Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh with a powerful message

'De-condition and unlearn what you’ve been wired to think: that women are your competition.'

Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons, Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrating Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win was an empowering moment for all women.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards was an incredible night for Michelle Yeoh. The 60-year-old actress had waited 40 years to play the lead in a Hollywood film, and winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her starring role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was a dream come true.

Yeoh's moment in the spotlight made headlines that night as her award speech went viral. But following the ceremony, another moment went viral—the split second Yeoh's name was called as the winner and the reaction of her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis herself had been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film but didn't win. (That award went to Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.") But whatever disappointment Curtis may have felt about not winning her own award did not diminish her response to Yeoh's win, which was immediate, intense and immensely joyful.

hype women

Pop Culture

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

She was totally chill about it, too.

via Absolutely Lauren/TikTok

TikTok user Absolutely Lauren catches an online scammer.

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion.

In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand.

A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake.

“I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”

fraud
Family

Clever 8-year-old wanted an Xbox so he applied for a job even though he wasn't old enough

This kid is going places.

via Pexels

A coveted Xbox.

WCNC reports that Nash Johnson, an 8-year-old boy in Lexington, Kentucky, wanted an Xbox, but his $5-a-week allowance wasn’t enough to make it happen. An Xbox costs about $300 so at that rate, it would take him five years to save up enough money to buy one.

Nash figured he’d earn money a lot faster if he got a job. He saw a “help wanted” sign in front of Drake’s restaurant near his grandmother's house so he went online and applied for a dishwasher position. "I'm very good at washing the dishes," Nash told WCNC.

The only problem for Nash was that you have to be 16 years old to get a job in Kentucky. The application caught the attention of the management at Drake’s and they reached out to Nash to speak with him.

"At the very bottom of the application, he put that he was 8 years old … and when the kitchen manager saw the application, she just assumed that he forgot to put the 1 in front of the 8. And so she called him in very innocently," Mark Thornburg, the chief operating officer at Drake's, told Good Morning America. "The number that he put on [the application] was his grandmother's house and … she asked for Nash and Nash gets on the phone, and he says, 'Well, I'm only 8 years old.'"

parenting
Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser's emotional awards speech about hope left audience in tears

'If you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.'

Discussing Film/Twitter

Brendan Fraser took home Best Actor from the Critics Choice Awards.

Like the rest of the world, we at Upworthy have found Brendan Fraser’s glorious return to the Hollywood spotlight to be inspiring. After a multiyear hiatus, his role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” has been a career milestone—both catapulting him back onto the big screen and gaining widespread accolades for his incredible performance. Seriously, if you haven’t seen it yet, do. And bring tissues … it’s beautifully heartbreaking.

At long last, it seems this beloved actor and genuinely decent guy is getting the comeback he deserves. Since “The Whale” released to theaters, Fraser has been a frontrunner for the coveted Best Actor title, and scored his first win (of probably many) at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.
movies
Community

Kids raise money for inclusive playground equipment for their classmates with disabilities

Recess is one of the most coveted times of day for elementary school students.

Photo by Paula Berto on Unsplash

Kids raise money for inclusive playground equipment.

Recess is one of the most coveted times of day for elementary school students. It's a time when they get to run, climb and talk as loud as they like to get all of their sillies out before heading back into the classroom. But several students at Glen Lake Elementary School in Hopkins, Minnesota, noticed not everyone was getting a chance to play.

The school has multiple students that have physical disabilities that keep them from being able to play on the available playground equipment. Because the equipment isn't wheelchair accessible, the children who use wheels to get around have to sit on the sidelines and watch their classmates play.

This reality didn't sit right for the other students at Glen Lake. They asked their teacher, Betsy Julien, how they could make it so the other kids got a chance to play alongside them during recess. When they learned that new, more accessible equipment would cost $300,000, the kids didn't let it deter them. They committed to raising the funds however they could, and got to work with the help of their teacher.

adaptive playground