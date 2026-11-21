Has getting into a heated argument with your significant other, a coworker, or a child ever solved anything? Probably not. Heated arguments often lead people down the dark path of personal attacks, animosity, and so much agitation that they stop making sense altogether. However, conflict is a natural and healthy part of our daily lives, so disagreements can be very productive when we know how to handle them.

“If no one ever argues, you’re not likely to give up on old ways of doing things, let alone try new ones. Disagreement is the antidote to groupthink,” organizational psychologist Adam Grant said, according to Psychology Today . “We’re at our most imaginative when we’re out of sync.” So the big question is: How do we prevent heated arguments from happening and steer them to more productive territory instead? Coworkers having an argument. Photo credit: Canva

How to stop an argument from happening

A group of researchers at the University of Wisconsin found that it’s essential for people to create a safe environment for discussion, and the key to doing so is to ask open-ended questions that lead to points of agreement. Specifically, the researchers say to use “I” statements, such as “I feel frustrated” or “I feel concerned,” when expressing yourself during the disagreement. However, the most effective phrase is one that clearly directs the discussion toward agreement.

The best way to stop an argument is with the phrase: “I’d actually like to focus on all the things we agree on.” Coworkers come to an agreement. Photo credit: Canva

There are three big reasons why the phrase is so effective at stopping arguments from happening. First, the phrase immediately changes the mindset of both people from the areas where they disagree to one of agreement. We are no longer arguing about why we like or don’t like pineapple on pizza. Instead, we’re focusing on the toppings we enjoy, such as pepperoni or black olives. The person we disagree with is no longer an enemy but a collaborator.

Another big reason “I’d actually like to focus on all the things we agree on” works so well is that it can take the heat out of the other person’s anger. When we search for a way to agree, we become a less appealing target for the other person’s rage.

Finally, this phrase makes you the good guy in the disagreement because you are looking for a positive solution. You’ve just taken a right turn onto the high road and have become the rational party in the conversation. This tactic is especially effective when a third party, such as a boss or sibling, is involved in the disagreement and wants to see who is acting in good faith. This can encourage the person you’re having a dispute with to be more cooperative so they can save face.

The key is to be genuine about seeking agreement and maintain a sincere tone when presenting your approach. Once the potential fight has been quelled, you can work together to reach the best possible agreement.

Skip the you statements entirely

“Anyone who’s ever been in conflict with someone knows that hearing a you-statement is hearing yourself be blamed for something, identified as the problem. ‘You never listen to me,’ ‘You’re always late,’ ‘Why are you so stubborn?’ And even if you don’t know consciously that you’re being blamed, your reflexive reaction of defensiveness tells you that you know it when you hear it,” Gregg Levoy, author of Vital Signs: The Nature and Nurture of Passion, writes in Psychology Today.

Learning how to prevent heated arguments can strengthen the relationship with the person you disagree with. Resolving a conflict together can make your relationship stronger and more enduring. So, a conflict can be a gift that you can use to skillfully bring yourself closer to someone. The key is to focus on the areas of agreement and to be sincere so you can resolve the issue together without leaving any lingering resentment.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.