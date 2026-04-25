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Dog mom reads fake letter loaded with pup’s favorite words, and his reactions are priceless

It was “written” by his cat sibling.

By

Ryan Reed

By

Upworthy Staff

golden retriever, dogs, dog head tilt, cute dogs, dog videos
Photo credit: Canva, hwanas99 from pixabay (dog photo) / Jonathan Welch from jdwfoto (text box) A golden retriever hears all his favorite words in a fake letter, and he reacts adorably.

For pet parents, there are dozens of universally adorable situations. When your cat cozies up in your lap and starts “making biscuits,” you will likely react with an almost-involuntary “aww.” Plus, we all know that any time your dog stretches after a long snooze, you’re legally obligated to announce, “Big stretch!” Why do we do these things? Don’t overanalyze it—pet love goes beyond logic.

But the ultimate cute-dog moment is probably when your pup recognizes a word and immediately, eagerly tilts their head as if to communicate, “Really?” or “What are you on about?” And one excellent viral video expertly builds on this premise, as a “dog mom” content creator reads a fake letter—one loaded with obviously familiar words—to their golden retriever.

Dog mom reads a “letter” to an adorable golden retriever

Subtitled “No, this is literally our fav trend,” the clip shows our protagonist pup suitably enthusiastic about a note labeled in large block letters. “Hi, Ollie. It’s your friend,” the letter begins, before Ollie runs off to the window, excitedly looking for his pal. “It’s your friend from the park. Do you remember?” the greeting continues. “We played frisbee and ball. I wanted to know—do you want to go outside later and go on a walk? By the way, where is your daddy?”

That latter word seems particularly exciting for Ollie, who runs off once again to the window. “He usually brings us food,” we learn. “Food and water. I’ll talk to you later. Your friend, Cilio.” The video then cuts to a shot of the family cat, Cilio, before Ollie grabs the letter and cutely stomps around. Their associated YouTube account features a similar reaction video—this one featuring all of those beloved words, along with “treat” and “bone,” packaged in a fake email.

You can’t fail to draw a reaction with a creative cute-dog video, and people naturally shared their collective “awws” in the Instagram comments. Here are some examples:

“The little head tilt❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“He’s literally a human being “

” see his expressions – he’s listening to each and every detail “

“I can’t with his headtilts “

“BRING HIM DAD IMMEDIATELY”

“Not my dog tilting her head next to me over the words as I played this reel”

“Take him out to the park now “

“Cilio just chilling like… what?! What did I do? “

Why do dogs tilt their heads anyway?

Dogs are smarter than a lot of people realize, and that includes their ability to recognize a lot of what we tell them. As PetMD notes in a 2022 study of 165 adult dogs published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, researchers found that—according to pet parents—the ruffs in question knew an average of 89 words, with an overall range of 15 to 215.

As for that classic doggy head tilt? In 2023, Scientific American explored this beloved movement, interviewing a number of experts. Andrea Sommese, an animal cognition researcher at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary, remarked, “In humans, when you remember a story or something, you tilt your head to the side, and you have this mental image of something in your mind. Probably it’s the same for dogs.”

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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    Photo credit: sailorjerrithedogtrainer/Instagram (used with permission)Dog trainer Jerri Scherff shares an emotional story about dogs.
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    A dog trainer noticed a man walking every day with a dog leash but no dog. She asked why, and his reply brought them both to tears.

    “Don’t be afraid to reach out to someone,” dog trainer Jerri Scherff tells Upworthy.

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    Dog trainer Jerri Scherff kept seeing a man in her neighborhood walking with a dog leash in his hand, but without a dog. After driving by multiple times, she decided to pull over and ask him why.

    On Instagram, she shared a tearful video about their heartwarming exchange and grieving their dogs.

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    “Losing a dog is one of the bittersweet things that almost every human being has or will experience in their lifetime if they’re lucky to have loved a dog that much that they are grieving so deeply over that loss,” Scherff says as she chokes up.

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    Viewers respond

    The emotional video resonated with dog owners and lovers alike, with many sharing their heart-wrenching stories and how the video deeply touched them:

    “You have a heart of gold.. so does he. ❤️😢🙏 prayers.”

    “I get it. Ten million times over. I’m so sorry for both of your irreplaceable loss. ❤️‍🩹🙏”

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    Terrified, emaciated dog comes to life as volunteer sits with him for human connection

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    A terrified dog in the corner of his kennel

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    Photo credit: CanvaA cockatiel poses for a photograph.
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    @kiki.tiel

    Send help plz wheres the off button on parrot #fyp #foryou #bird #cockatiel #parrotsoftiktok #birdsoftiktok

    ♬ original sound – ✨ Kiki the cockatiel✨

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    @kiki.tiel

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    Rock on, Kiki. Just maybe not so early in the morning.

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    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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    ♬ suara asli – Wafee ||| BARU BELAJAR NGONTEN – Wafee

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    @ladyandthepamp_

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    ♬ Alright – Supergrass

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    @ladyandthepamp_

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    ♬ original sound – Kat and Lady 🐕💕

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    A dog sniffing a hedgehog. Photo credit: Canva

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    Introverts everywhere are seeing themselves in Winston

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    “I understand Winston on a molecular level. I too dislike it when people follow me into my cabinet when I’m trying to decompress and recharge. Good on you, Winston, for prioritising self-care.”

    “I don’t like when people try to follow me into my cabinet either.”

    “As a fellow introvert, I completely understand. Kudos to Winston for caring for Spooky’s feelings.”

    “As an introvert myself, I can only say thank you for allowing Winston his refuge.”

    “I feel that this is a very very VERY good thing to do. For anyone, not just cats. Letting peeps have their own space to decompress in means they’ll be happier and more able to stay social and happy.”

    cats, snuggling, pets
    Cats are often social, but on their own terms. Photo credit: Canva

    Are cats social or solitary creatures? Yes.

    Cats have traditionally been viewed as solitary animals, and sometimes they are. But most of us who’ve had cats, especially more than one, know them to be social creatures as well.

    Cats’ social structure is just different than humans or other social animals. Related females tend to form colonies when left alone, while males do tend to be more solitary. But as with most things “cat,” that’s not a hard and fast rule. Basically, the answer to the solitary vs. social question can be summed up in this one sentence from the Milwaukee Cat Clinic: “Cats choose with whom to be social and when.”  

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    The look on her face when she realizes she can gallop again 😍

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    Her coat had gone unbrushed, but it was her hooves that told the most urgent story. They had grown so long they curled upward, striking her legs each time she tried to walk. Every step looked uncomfortable. She couldn’t tolerate being touched without reacting intensely, making it nearly impossible to help her in that state.

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    After two hours, Stella’s hooves were finally trimmed to a comfortable size.

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    “We all cried,” Cesario told The Dodo. “When we brought her back to her friends, she did laps and laps and laps as fast as she could.” 

    A new chapter

    Today, Stella no longer needs sedation for routine hoof care. She stands calmly during trims and even appears eager to see her regular farrier, affectionately referred to as her “nail guy.”

    @julia_cesario

    Stella has come such a long way in under a year. From having extremely overgrown hooves, being scared and aggressive, hard to catch and needing to be sedated to work on her feet… she finally trusts that we want whats best for her 🤍 its the little wins #horse #rescue #rescuehorse #animalrescue #wholesome #happystory #happyending #minihorse #sanctuary #beforeandafter

    ♬ original sound – Lariexxx – i l a r i e 🦋✨️

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    “I LOVE this story! Watching her run as fast as she could afterward was so heartwarming.”

    “I felt like crying when I saw her running. You could tell how happy she was. It was so beautiful to watch. Thank you for giving her a wonderful life.”

    “My heart skipped a beat when I saw her register that her feet were different and free…Seeing her run around and play is priceless.”

    “This is what the internet is for.”

    horse, caring for horses, the dodo
    Man caring for a horse. Photo credit: Canva

    When animals receive proper care, they thrive. Thankfully, Stella got the care she needed in time and is currently galloping into a far brighter future.

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  • Veterinarian shares 5 cat breeds he’d personally never get and why
    Photo credit: CanvaNot all cat breeds are created equal.
    , ,

    Veterinarian shares 5 cat breeds he’d personally never get and why

    Rescuing one of these breeds is one thing, but buying them is another, he says.

    Annie Reneau

    Welcoming a pet into your family can be a wonderful experience, but it’s also a consequential decision. There’s a lot to weigh as you commit to years of daily care and the lifestyle changes that come with owning an animal. Because different breeds have different traits and behaviors, those factors should be considered as well.

    U.K. veterinarian Ben Simpson-Vernon (or “Ben the Vet”) is sharing some food for thought that many people may not be aware of when it comes to cat breeds. Not only are certain breeds harder for humans to care for, but some are also hard on the animals themselves. In one TikTok video, he makes the case for not buying certain cat breeds.

    (He clarifies that true rescue adoptions are a different story if you have the means to care for these breeds. He’s specifically referring to not buying them as kittens from a breeder or pet store.)

    @ben.the.vet

    5 Cat Breeds I wouldn’t get as a vet. *truly rescuing one of these cats if you have the means to care for them is different to buying a kitten I should make clear. I’ve made a similar video to this a while ago, but some of the trends are changing so I felt the need to revisit it. #learnontiktok #veterinary #benthevet #cat #catbreeds

    ♬ Opalite Instrumental – Dan Swift Del Rey

    “This is just my opinion as someone who sees a lot of cats with health problems,” he said. “It’s not intended to cast judgment over people, but sometimes you have to say it like it is.”

    Here are five cat breeds he wouldn’t get as a vet:

    1. Sphynx cat

    Sphynx cats, also known as hairless, bald, or naked cats, have gained popularity in recent years. But Simpson-Vernon says that breeding them has basically “removed the essence of being a cat.”

    A sphynx cat lying in a cat bed
    Sphynx cats tend to have heart problems and shorter life expectancies. Photo credit: Canva

    For one, they have either no whiskers or tiny, stubby ones. “Whiskers are an integral part of being a cat,” he said. “They use them to navigate in the dark, to sense vibrations, to communicate their emotional state.”

    “Also, no cat should have to wear clothes to avoid being cold,” he added.

    He pointed out that Sphynx cats tend to have heart problems due to their genetics, and that their life expectancy is much lower than that of most cats—just six and a half years on average.

    “Yes, they’ve got great personalities,” he said. “But why make life hard for your cat?”

    2. Munchkin cat

    A gray tabby and white munchkin kitten
    Munchkin cats have a genetic condition that results in unusually short legs. Photo credit: Canva

    Munchkin cats have extremely short legs, often compared to the cat version of a Corgi or Dachshund. The breed is relatively new, first proposed as an experimental breed in 1991. While a few associations have accepted it, most have not. Three of the largest—the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF), and the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe)—refuse to grant Munchkins official breed status, citing the short legs that make them unique as a congenital condition.

    “Please, let’s not let it become socially acceptable to deliberately breed cats with dwarfism,” Simpson-Vernon said. “A pet should not just be an object of our amusement. They’re a living, breathing animal that has the ability to sense pain and their own needs. Let’s not make life hard for them by giving them short limbs, which make it hard for them to jump and mean they suffer from arthritis at a young age.”

    3. Scottish Fold cat

    Gray Scottish Fold cat standing on a table
    Scottish Fold cats may be cute, but they are all affected by a genetic condition. Photo credit: Canva

    Taylor Swift’s photos and videos of her Scottish Fold cats may have influenced a surge in the breed’s popularity. But Simpson-Vernon said these cats all have the same genetic disorder, osteochondrodysplasia, which causes their folded ears.

    But that disorder “also means they have defective joint cartilage in all of their joints and develop painful arthritis at a young age,” he said.

    He said Scottish Folds make up 2% of all new cats, which he called “quite sad.” Given what’s known about their health issues, Simpson-Vernon said he could never get a Scottish Fold kitten. Other vets offer similar warnings:

    4. Savannah cat

    Savannah cats look like they belong in the wild, as they are basically a blend of a domestic cat and a serval. But that’s exactly why Simpson-Vernon said he’d never get one.

    Savannah cat standing on a cat scratching post
    Savannah cats look wild because they partially are. Photo credit: Canva

    “I’ve seen a few in practice, and I have to say, I was quite scared of them,” he said. “They’re much bigger and stronger than a domestic cat, and they retain a lot more of their wild instincts. So they’re hard to cater for in a home environment. I would say near on impossible.”

    He suggested buying an inanimate object for those looking for a status symbol. And for those drawn to wild animals, he suggested donating to a conservation charity.

    5. Peke-faced Persian cat

    A brown Peke-faced Persian cat with some gunk in its nose, eyes, and fur
    Peke-faced Persian cats tend to have a lot of health problems. Photo credit: Canva

    Persian cats with faces that look like they hit a wall at full speed are known as “Peke-faced” for their resemblance to a Pekinese dog.

    “I feel really sad for these cats,” Simpson-Vernon said. “They can’t groom themselves properly, so they get really matted, and they get a lot of health problems. It is obviously harder for them to breathe when they have tiny nostrils, like this, but they get chronic upper respiratory infections really commonly.”

    Simpson-Vernon said this breed is also prone to eye issues, dental problems, and hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain).

    He said that “if you want a happy, healthy companion,” buying a Persian kitten “is not a good choice.”

    Making an informed decision

    Not all cat breeds are created equal. But how can you tell if you’re choosing one without ethical concerns? The clearest way to avoid supporting questionable breeding is to adopt a rescue cat. Regardless of breed, these are cats already in need of a home.

    If you want a kitten, consider alerting a local shelter to your interest and asking to be notified when kittens become available for adoption. If you want to choose a specific breed, search terms like “controversial cat breeds” or the breed you’re considering, paired with words like “controversy” or “ethical concerns,” can help you identify potential issues before making a decision. Some organizations also provide lists of traits to avoid in order to discourage breeding that may result in unnecessary health problems.

    Informed decisions are the best decisions, especially when it comes to our furry friends.

    Keep Reading →
  • Woman baffled by pet snake’s ‘passionate hatred’ toward YouTuber Markiplier
    Photo credit: Ethan Nestor/Wikimedia CommonsA white snake and YouTuber Markiplier.
    ,

    Woman baffled by pet snake’s ‘passionate hatred’ toward YouTuber Markiplier

    “What’s most hilarious to me is this is unironically possibly rewriting what is known about snakes.”

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Snakes are not for everyone, but those who love them enough to keep them as pets tend to know a lot about them. Most snake owners do thorough research on the type of snake they want before purchasing. So imagine one snake lover’s surprise when her Texas rat snake had a bizarre reaction to a YouTuber.

    Taylor Dean recently turned to social media for help figuring out what was happening with her snake. She noticed something peculiar while watching YouTuber Markiplier (real name Mark Fischbach): Tofu, her Texas rat snake, would become visibly annoyed at the sight of his face on her computer screen.

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    Photo credit: CanvaWoman baffled by pet snake's 'passionate hatred' towards YouTuber Markiplier

    Dean has been conducting mini experiments to determine whether her snake reacts to all YouTubers who use a corner reaction camera, or just Markiplier. Time and again, Tofu reacted aggressively only to him. Given her knowledge of snake eyesight and facial recognition, Dean grew more confused.

    “The reason this was so intriguing is because snakes don’t typically have the ability to discern and recognize different faces, so I’ll forever be confused over how a hatred can be so strong that it can transcend everything I’ve ever learned about snakes,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reel.

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    According to Animal Club, snakes don’t recognize people by sight. Instead, they rely on scent and movement. The organization also notes that rat snakes are generally easygoing—like Tofu, when he’s not forced to see Markiplier’s face.

    This isn’t a passing dislike. Tofu is openly hostile toward Markiplier any time he appears, no matter where his face shows up. Luckily for the YouTuber, his real face has never been anywhere near Tofu. When the rat snake spots him, its attention shifts, its noodle-like body stiffens, and it strikes the screen.

    According to Dean, rat snakes have normal eyesight, but because they aren’t known to distinguish faces, she isn’t sure what Tofu is picking up on.

    In her experiment, she watched multiple other YouTubers who also use a corner reaction camera. Tofu showed no interest, slithering along and minding his own business. That is, until she switched back to Markiplier.

    Tofu clearly hates the guy, and his specific reaction may actually warrant further study. While it may seem like this Texas rat snake can distinguish between faces, science suggests they aren’t supposed to be able to do that.

    To confirm that Tofu was indeed reacting to Markiplier’s face, and not something in the background, Dean took the experiment IRL. She printed color photos of the YouTuber and attached them to a crafting stick. Tofu was neither fooled nor amused.

    Every time his owner brought the photo close, he recoiled, nearly folding himself into a knot to get away. It seemed that if she hadn’t been holding the stick, he would have struck, just as he did at the laptop screen.

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    Photo credit: CanvaWoman baffled by pet snake's 'passionate hatred' towards YouTuber Markiplier

    Dean assured viewers that the snake is not experiencing stress, but instead shows a “passionate hatred” toward Markiplier. In the video, she said she had seen enough to conclude that Tofu recognizes and hates the YouTuber. Tofu will be safe from any further exposure to Markiplier content.

    People in the comments found Tofu’s hatred of Markiplier amusing, while others offered theories about his reaction.

    “What’s most hilarious to me is this is unironically possibly rewriting what is known about snakes,” a commenter wrote.

    One commenter joked that the snake might be a bit prejudiced, writing, “Imma say it again, you might need to show other Asian/wasian people to rule out racism.”

    Texas rat snake, reptiles, tofu, Markiplier, science
    A woman holds a white snake. Photo credit: Canva

    Another commenter wrote, “Markiplier’s continued silence on Tofu’s damning accusations is very telling… what did you do to Tofu, Markiplier? The people deserve the TRUTH!”

    One commenter noted that snake science might never be the same, writing, “I love how Tofu’s hatred is cutting-edge snake science.”

    This commenter shared a theory they came across on Tumblr:

    “Saw a theory on tumblr that, long story short, Tofu has seen you respond to jumpscares in his videos and thinks Mark, Personally, is a threat to you. Like crows recognizing the faces of people that have wronged their flock. Tofu doesn’t understand that humans like to be a little scared for fun and he’s trying to protect you.”

    Keep Reading →
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