Fatherhood

Dad hands his son a chess piece at college drop-off and now everyone's in tears

"Tradition has to start somewhere."

college drop-off; family traditions; college; college move-in; traditions; dads matter
Screenshots via Vakisla Milliner

Dad gives son chess piece at college drop-off, now everyone's crying

Many families have traditions that they've always done. Some of them have been passed down for so long that they have no idea where or why the tradition started. But some families don't have traditions at all or if they do, they don't feel like significant things that should continue with the next generations. While some family traditions are started on accident, some are much more intentional and they have to start somewhere.

A proud mom captured the emotional moment that her husband started a family tradition with their oldest son. The parents were recently dropping their first child off at college, likely ahead of football camp. Right before the final goodbyes, the dad pulls out a gift for the new college student. It looked to be a large wooden king chess piece but before giving it to his son he explains the reason for the gift.

 college drop-off; family traditions; college; college move-in; traditions; dads matter Checkmate in progress on a sunlit chessboard.Photo credit: Canva

The emotional exchange between father and son was uploaded to social media by the boy's mother, Vakisla Milliner. It has more than 400K views and over 4,000 comments from heart-warmed viewers. In the caption of the video Milliner writes, "We took our oldest son to college last weekend! I had the honor and pleasure of capturing a moment between a father and his son. Filled with raw and unfiltered emotions! They didn’t know that I was capturing this beautiful moment! A king always has a move and this here was a King a move"

On the hood of the car there's a University of Miami duffle bag where the father pulls the chess piece from before starting to explain the seemingly odd gift to his son.

 college drop-off; family traditions; college; college move-in; traditions; dads matter "College Ahead" sign against a clear sky.Photo credit: Canva

"My father didn't get to bring me to college, dog," the dad starts. "This is a king," he ekes out through the emotions clearly welling up in his throat, "this is a king, cause you're a king and whenever you feel like the world is coming down on you and ain't sh*t going your way, take your time, sit back and think bro cause you always have a move, protect the king. It means protect yourself. We don't have tradition in a lot of Black families so I'm starting one with you and then your brother."

The tearful dad tells the boy that the king that he's holding is his and he needs to protect it. He shares that he's been hard on his son due to people underestimating the young man's abilities as he was always the smallest on the team. The dad explains that his toughness was to get his son to that moment–college. Later in the video the dad tells his son that he would like for the college student to continue the tradition when his own children go off to college. Though many tears and several hugs, the video ended with the son taking the chess piece to carry with him and remind him of the promise he just made to his father–protect the king.

 
 @vakislamilliner5 True definition of a Blackman being present and intentional! We took our oldest son to college last weekend! I had the honor and pleasure of capturing a moment between a father and his son. Filled with raw and unfiltered emotions! They didn’t know that I was capturing this beautiful moment! A king always has a move and this here was a King a move ! Feel free to share make it go viral Blackmen are present! #king #YoungKing #thoseashenafiboys @Amenemhet ♬ original sound - Vakisla Milliner 
 
 

People were moved by the proud moment that not only sent a first born off to college but started a new tradition, one person writes "As soon as dad teared up, the tears fell immediately! This was beautiful!"

Another shares, "Dad to dad, I’m in tears. You made it son!!! Make that man proud. Be good, stay in school man. That man loves you bro. God bless you son."

"I can’t stop crying parenting is a thankless job but the most rewarding when you see what they grow up to be, bless him" someone else cries.

 college drop-off; family traditions; college; college move-in; traditions; dads matter Smiling student with backpack and book outdoors.Photo credit: Canva

"This speaks volume to ANY ethnic background! We need to speak LIFE into this world’s youth!!! THEY hold the key to the future!!! BE THE KING AND NOT THE JOKER!" a fellow dad writes.

"This was so powerful. I love when men show raw emotion. What a beautiful moment to share!" a commenter shares.

Another dad chimes in "Dad to dad, you have done an outstanding job! I hope when my kids are older i can be as strong and amazing as you just showed right now."

