Author explains his yearly ‘1-6-4 system’ for becoming a more interesting person

It’s all about commitment. Well, that and the “11 things” you can do in 365 days to change your life, if only just a little. That’s what New York Times bestselling author Jesse Itzler suggests with his “1-6-4” method for becoming more interesting.

In a reel making the rounds on social media, Itzler explains that “the more interesting you are, the easier it is to get a job, a promotion, the girl, or the guy. So I have this super simple system called the 1-6-4 system, and I’m gonna walk you through it right now.”

Misogi

“Number one,” Itzler shares is, “a Misogi. There’s an old Japanese ritual…and the notion is you put one big year-defining thing on your calendar every year.” The clip shows someone on the ground with a giant (almost living room-sized) calendar on the floor with markers writing things down. “Something so big, it’s memorable. It defines the year.”

He gives examples. “That could be ‘I’m gonna launch a podcast. I’m gonna run a marathon.’ Who knows? But you want to have one big thing to show for your 365 days of effort at the end of every year.”

Mini adventures

The “six” comes into play next. Itzler shares, “Six. Every year, I take six little mini adventures. Like every other month, I take one day, every eight weeks, do something that I normally wouldn’t do.” He then mentions that he calls this “Kevin’s Rule” because his friend Kevin taught it to him. (We see a photo of the two at the pool.)

He elaborates, “So for example, instead of watching the football game, I might go to a lecture, a concert, visit my parents. Who knows? But I have one little mini adventure every two months that I normally wouldn’t have done. That’s six a year.”

Winning habits

“The third thing I do is, every quarter, I add one winning habit to my routines. So that could be like, ‘I don’t drink enough water. I’m gonna drink 100 ounces of water a day. I’m never gonna be late to a meeting again. I’m gonna add a ten-minute-a-day meditation practice into my life.”

He concludes by reiterating that doing these things annually can be life-changing. “I do those three things. It’s simple; it works. Start at 18. Do it till you’re 30. You’ll be the most interesting person in the world.”

Itzler notes something important in the comment section. “That’s only 11 things over 365 days. ANYBODY can do that. But here’s the key… none of it happens unless you PUT IT ON THE CALENDAR. Write them down. Tell your friends. Commit. If you don’t fill your calendar with the things YOU want to do… it will fill with work and other people’s requests for your time. No bueno. I’ve been doing this for years, and it works. Start now and watch what happens.”

Getting the giant calendar

Many commenters who have tried the system have had excellent results. One first jokes about the lack of a giant floor calendar, then shares the changes they’ve made so far. “Love this! Now I have to get myself one of those big ass calendars. My Misogi for this year is to officially launch my online business with my first offer. Now I need to figure out my 6 mini adventures which should be easy to figure out and my 4 winning habits.”

Even younger people have taken the advice. “I am 17, I started it this year. Ran a Half-Marathon and then a MARATHON this year, it feels GREAT.”