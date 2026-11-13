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Artist reimagines the Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ as a modern rock song and people are demanding a full album

The 57 year old songwriting holds up and then some.

By

Evan Porter

beatles, the beatles, music, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, covers, rock covers, music covers, modern covers
Photo Credit: Wikimedia and CanvaA musician turned a Beatles' classic into a modern rock song and people are loving it.

In the early 2000s, The Beatles‘ hits were considered oldies and mostly played on throwback radio stations. Today? They’re another twenty years older. It’s easy to see The Beatles like the faces on Mount Rushmore: iconic and historically important, but no longer relevant.

What many people miss is the timeless quality of The Beatles’ songwriting. While the sound and production of their music hark back to a bygone era, the lyrics and emotion could never go out of style. Sometimes it just takes listening in a new way to hear it.

Artist covers The Beatles in a modern rock style

Alex Melton is a popular musician and content creator with over 510,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He’s built a rabid following with wildly creative covers, often putting a pop-punk or 2000s spin on everything from pop to country to even a few oldies.

He recently dug up a classic Beatles tune, “Don’t Let Me Down,” and reimagined it for the 21st century. He brings it to life in his very own way with electric guitar, sweet drum fills, and surprise key changes.

The result is reminiscent of Switchfoot, Finger Eleven, Foo Fighters, and many other influential 2000s rock bands. It’s a must-listen.

Watch on  YouTube

Listeners and viewers are clamoring for the full album

Originally released on the B-side of The Beatles’ hit single “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down” is a cult favorite. Melton’s electrifying cover is sparking nostalgia among Beatles fans and maybe even wooing some new ones.

Commenters flooded Melton’s video with praise:

“Now we need a Beatles covers album”

Watch on  YouTube

“So stoked for this one!! More Beatles pls!!”

“As a 35 year old who also just got into the Beatles and watched Get Back, I am SO here for this. Don’t Let Me Down and I’ve Got A Feeling are two of my favorites from them.”

“Oh boy, I could use a whole EP of these!”

“This is how you can tell that doing a cover is an art of its own. This echoes of the original in a way that feels instantly familiar and yet entirely brand new. This is how you cover a Beatles song.”

“It’s never too late to get into a Beatles phase, more power to ya!”

Watch on  YouTube

Melton writes in his YouTube channel description that, at 36, he never had much interest in The Beatles beyond a distant appreciation for their musical contributions. But the 2021 documentary Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, sucked him in.

“The four guys were so compelling and charming and funny and not afraid to be artists,” he writes. “So now I’m in my Beatles phase, at 36 years old.”

Sometimes a new spin and a fresh interpretation are exactly what a new audience needs to appreciate the brilliance of the original more deeply.

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