Survey reveals 5 big reasons most non-drinkers keep their sobriety a secret from others

Pop culture portrays drinking alcohol as a ubiquitous norm in American life. In films and TV shows, friends “grab a beer” together, dates “meet up for drinks,” guests bring wine as a gift, and people celebrate any an every big life event with champagne. But a surprising number of Americans don’t actually drink at all.

According to Gallup, only 54% of adults in the U.S. drink alcohol, even occasionally. That means close to half of Americans don’t drink at all. One reason that number may be surprising is that a lot of sober folks are tight-lipped about it. In fact, a Boca Recovery Center survey found that 58% of non-drinkers hide their sobriety from certain people in their lives and 13% keep it a secret from everyone.

But why? Let’s dive into the reasons behind the data. "The share of Americans who say they drink alcohol remains at a record-low 54% for the second consecutive year, the lowest reading in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1939." (via @gallup) https://t.co/wzmiLyl19l pic.twitter.com/z6DcUkzDLG— John Gramlich (@johngramlich) August 20, 2026

Why fewer people are drinking

Gallup data shows that in 1978, 71% of Americans drank alcohol, the highest in the past eight decades. In 2026, drinking hit a record low of 54%.

There are lots of reasons people choose sobriety. Some people don’t like the way alcohol makes them feel. Others stop drinking after developing an addiction to it. Some observe religious prohibitions on alcohol. Others don’t want the excess calories. Some might be taking a medication that is contraindicated with alcohol. Others just hate the taste.

The health risks of alcohol have become a bigger consideration for many, according to Gallop. In 2016, only 26% of people believed that having one or two drinks per day was bad for your health. In 2026, nearly double that number—51%—say it’s unhealthy. And in the Boca Secret Sobriety Report, half of non-drinkers said they stopped drinking for their physical or mental health.

Why do people hide their sobriety?

Boca’s Secret Sober Report goes into the numbers of people who keep their sober status private from at least some people (58%), as well as the reasons people give for not revealing that they don’t drink.

More than half keep it from their social media followers as well as from their manager or supervisor. More than a third keep it from people they’ve dated since quitting or from their coworkers. One in four don’t tell their friends and acquaintances they’re sober, and one in five don’t tell their family members. About 13% keep it secret from everyone.

The most common reason for not telling people, which 65% of respondents indicated, is “It didn’t seem like a big deal.” After that, 19% said, “It’s too personal,” 15% wanted to avoid questions, 13% didn’t want to be labeled, and 13% didn’t want to be judged.

How the numbers break down by generation

Of the 13% of people who don’t tell anyone they’re sober, here’s the generational split:

Gen X: 20%

Millennials: 12%

Baby boomers: 10%

Gen Z: 5%

Of the 50% of respondents who don’t drink for their mental or physical health:

Gen X: 54%

Millennials: 52%

Baby boomers: 45%

Gen Z: 44%

Of the 25% of Americans who have tried an alcohol-free challenges, such as a 30-Day Break or Dry January:

Millennials: 29%

Gen Z: 26%

Gen X: 23%

Baby boomers: 10%

Overall, even though they drink less than younger generations previously have, Gen Z still feels more pressure to drink than other generations do. In the Boca report, 69% of sober Gen Zers said they’ve been questioned, pressured, or teased about not drinking, compared to 49% of other sober Americans.

Tips for navigating the social drinking vs. sobriety landscape

There appears to be a glaring contradiction in some of the data, which may boil down to perception.

The vast majority of respondents—a whopping 94%—said that a person doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for why they’re not drinking. Additionally, 93% of people said they wouldn’t think less of a coworker who doesn’t drink at an event.

However, 52% of sober Americans say they’ve been questioned, pressured, or teased about not drinking. And 30% said they’ve disguised not drinking to blend in, such as giving a fake reason for not drinking or ordering a drink they didn’t intend to consume.

So most people express that they’re okay with people not drinking, but that’s not always how it feels on the sober side of things.

Boca offers these tips for protecting your sobriety when you know you’re going to be at an event where people are drinking:

Keep a short answer ready: A simple, honest line like “I’m not drinking tonight” is usually enough, and it saves you from inventing a reason on the spot.

Choose your own drink early: Ordering a soda, mocktail, or sparkling water as soon as you arrive can head off offers before they start.

Tell one trusted person: Sharing your decision with a friend or coworker you trust gives you an ally who can help redirect the conversation.

Give yourself permission to leave: If an event starts to feel like too much pressure, it’s okay to step outside or head home early.

And for those who do drink and don’t want sober folks to feel pressured or judged: Avoid teasing people about not drinking (even good-natured teasing can be uncomfortable), offer non-alcoholic options as a legitimate choice and not a lesser alternative, and don’t dwell on the person’s choice not to drink. Treat it as the no big deal that it is.

No one should feel like they need to hide being sober to fit in or avoid scrutiny. We can all let each other have our individual choices and preferences without judging anyone either direction.

You can find the full Secret Sober Report from Boca Recovery Center here.