Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Kids built taller spaghetti towers than business school grads by doing something adults forgot how to do

Eighteen minutes feels like plenty of time until you put the last piece on top and the whole thing folds.

By

Evan Porter

kids, children, psychology, intelligence, IQ, teamwork, collaboration, marshmallow challenge, engineers, architects, building
Photo Credit: Canva and FlickrKids outfoxed MBA students in "spaghetti tower challenge." Here's why.

Tom Wujec has spent years traveling the globe with a handful of spaghetti sticks. As part of his corporate team-building workshops, he often asks groups to do a silly, counterintuitive task: build a tower out of dry spaghetti and tape, make it as tall as possible, and build it strong enough to hold the weight of one marshmallow. Oh, and do it fast.

“The Marshmallow Challenge is a fun and instructive design exercise that encourages teams to work in these conditions to learn profound lessons in collaboration, innovation, and creativity,” he says. “It’s simple, fun, and instructive.”

But now, having done the exercise with groups of all ages and backgrounds around the world, he’s learned a lot about who succeeds at the challenge and who struggles.

Kids routinely outperform business school grads in marshmallow challenge

A surprising group repeatedly appears in Wujec’s data and observations as having difficulty with the Marshmallow Challenge:

“On every measure… the group that consistently does the worst is recent graduates of business school. MBA students. They suck. They’re terrible,” he teases in a TED Talk.

As for groups that do well? The usual suspects, of course: engineers and architects. But another group seems to shine wherever Wujec takes his bundle of supplies: kindergarteners and all manner of young school kids.

Watch on  YouTube

Why kids are amazing at building fast

Wujec says that many of the groups he studies, and especially the business students, waste a lot of time.

They have 18 minutes to complete their tower, and many adults spend a good portion of that time debating ideas and jockeying for leadership within the group. Then, they spend far too long planning and strategizing.

You might expect kids to be exceedingly creative and good at thinking outside the box, and that’s true. Wujec notes that groups of kids come up with wild, truly unique designs that adults can’t conceive.

But the other thing kids do well is fail. They’re not afraid of their tower falling down.

So what do they do? They build fast, running with the first good idea they come up with. If it doesn’t work, and the tower won’t hold the marshmallow? They simply start again, with plenty of time left on the clock to iterate or start over completely.

“They start with the marshmallow. They generally don’t talk, they stick things in the marshmallow. The marshmallow falls over, and they fix it, and start over,” Wujec explains.

So while the business school grads are deciding who’s the leader of the group and sketching out their vision, the kids are already on their third prototype.

Kindergarteners don’t just outperform business school grads—they do better than the average of all the groups Wujec has tested, and regularly outperform some whip-smart folks like lawyers and CEOs.

Watch on  YouTube

In a LinkedIn post, behavioral scientist Michael Rucker writes that adults often fear failure much more than children. When trying something new, kids can be scared for many reasons, but their approach not working is usually not one of them. They lead with curiosity and fun, and they see what happens.

The Marshmallow Challenge is a wonderful reminder for adults: what would it look like to just go for it? No waiting for permission, no jockeying for authority, just grabbing the marshmallow and going to work, knowing that every time it falls down, you’re one step closer to the ultimate goal, whatever it may be.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

computers, generations, filing
Generations

A professor asked students where they saved their work. Some didn’t understand the question.

woman drinking, red solo cup, sober
Health

Survey reveals 5 big reasons most non-drinkers keep their sobriety a secret from others

billy corgan, breakfast club, '80s movies, '90s rock, podcasts
Pop Culture

Billy Corgan shocks ‘Breakfast Club’ star by explaining why the film perfectly captures Gen X pain

man, glasses, shirt, advice, smile
Life Hacks

People share 10 ‘random pieces of advice’ that legitimately changed their lives

early, arriving early, being early, personality traits of being early, psychologists
People Skills

Psychologists say people who are always early aren’t rigid, they have 6 distinct personality traits

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
grandparents, family, relationships
Culture

A mom questioned why grandma ‘spoils’ her kids. The answer changed her perspective.

Heather Wake
japanese sweet potato, sweet potato, sweet potato simmer, sweet potato recipe, japanese dessert
Culture

A Japanese home cook shared a deliciously simple ‘sweet potato simmer’ dessert recipe that has Americans drooling

Emily Shiffer
culture, pop culture, soccer
Culture

How a young boy’s viral soccer videos led to an unforgettable day with David Beckham and Lionel Messi

Adam Albright-Hanna
woman laughing, man disguested, sick joke, sense of humor, laughter
Communication

A dark sense of humor doesn’t mean you’re gloomy. It actually reveals 3 surprising strengths.

Tod Perry