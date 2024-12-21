8-yr-old Arizona boy saves student's life at lunch before any adult realized what happened
He immediately knew what to do, then went back to eating lunch.
First aid is something people learn when they're going into a position that requires them to be responsible for looking after others. It's a handy skill to have, even if you're just learning it for work. Sometimes community centers offer basic first aid skills and there are some courses children can take help them earn a Scout badge or get a babysitting certificate.
Many parents also try to prepare their children for appropriate ways to respond in an emergency situation while hoping they never need it. But sometimes those conversations come in handy when it's least expected. Thomas Conley, an 8-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, found himself at the center of a story about a hero after he casually saved his friend from choking without fanfare.
The two third graders were seated next to each other for lunch when Isaiah began to choke on a grape. At first Thomas didn't realize his friend was in trouble until he noticed him crying and looking as if he was beginning to panic. It was then that the little hero recognized his friend was choking. Without any hesitation, Thomas pulled Isaiah to him and did a quick, forceful thrust—the Heimlich maneuver—immediately dislodging the fruit.
Wants South Carolina GIFGiphy
That was the end. The entire thing happened so fast that no one even noticed what had just happened. Neither boy went to tell a teacher or another adult. In fact, the boys both turned around after the harrowing ordeal and continued to eat their lunch as if it were just another day in the cafeteria. Nobody knew what happened until after school had already been released for the day and the principal, Kathy Ray, received a call from Isaiah's mother.
The third grader was impressed by his friend's actions and told his mom all about how he choked on a grape until his friend saved him. This revelation prompted the mom to contact the school to find out exactly what happened, but the principal knew nothing of it until she went searching through the video footage. It was then that Ray saw the swift heroic act and confirmed Isaiah was telling his mom the truth.
To The Rescue Hero GIF by Sesame StreetGiphy
"I actually didn't hear about it until after school when Isaiah's mom came and said, 'Hey I heard this story that my son was choking on a grape and a kid gave him the Heimlich.' We pulled the camera and I had...I had to just keep watching it. It was incredible," Ray tells 12 News.
It turns out that Thomas' mom was just explaining the night before how easy it was to choke on grapes, likely not thinking the information would be relevant the very next day. Thankfully, the little boy was all ears and was able to put his knowledge into action without a second thought. His quick thinking act got him a certificate of appreciation by the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Thomas thinks saving his friend was an easy decision, telling the news station he simply didn't want his friend to die and, "You shouldn't be scared to help somebody."
Watch the entire video below: