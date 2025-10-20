24 brilliant ideas for side jobs that can make you some extra cash each month
It's a huge factor in creating real financial freedom.
So many of us, even those with full-time jobs, are looking for ways to make a little extra money. It’s vital not only for these challenging economic times, but it’s also a huge factor in creating real financial freedom. This is certainly something most millionaires have figured out.
But it can be hard to figure out what that side hustle could be. It's even harder to know whether or not the effort we put in will pay off in dividends. Many of us have a distorted concept of “passive income,” thinking that the side hustle we choose will require zero effort at some point. Unfortunately, other than investing, that’s not entirely true.
However, there are definitely ways to drum up side hustles that make sense with your lifestyle, that draw on your own interests, skills, and values, and truly add to your life, whether they be through acts of service, reselling items online, or creating new items (be they artistic or practical).
You can see this reflected in the answers given when someone on Reddit recently asked, “What’s something you do on the side that makes real extra money?” This OP added that they were hoping to raise an extra $2,000 a month, and people were quick to be candid about how doable that really is. As someone pointed out, "$2K/mo is really more like a second job than a side gig" in terms of how much time and effort is needed.
Still, there are some pretty unique and time efficient ideas below, like private baseball coaching and being an elderly companion, that could get someone close to $500 a week.
Here are some of our favorite Reddit responses:
1. "I sell rare house plants on the side. "
"If I want some money for a spa or date night, I’ll just chop and propagate some plants for an easy $300-$500…Rare alocasias, monsteras, and anthuriums. There are a ton of people who collect, trade, etc. It’s my hobby, which has made it so easy to turn into a side hustle. Best part is it’s all cash."
House plants. Photo credit: Huy Phan/Pexels
2. "Election work."
"Literally in 14 days this year, I'll gross $6,900. Long days, easy peasy work."
3. "I host bar trivia."
"It's usually three hours a night, and it makes me about $150 a night (plus tips). I'm actually trying to make this my full-time job; I enjoy it so much. It's not hard to buy trivia games or hook up with an existing company. I am independent and write my own games that I try to sell on the side."
4. "I have a kettle corn pop-up."
"I do fairs, festivals, pumpkin patches, and can turn $300 of product and space rent into $6k+ sales in a day. Some states require [a food or vendor license] but in my popcorn is exempt from licensing because of its very low risk for foodborne illness."
5. "Landscaping."
"Cash under the table, you dictate how many jobs you want to take on, and you can focus on one specific neighborhood to limit gas mileage. A mower, trimmer, blower, and small trailer will all pay themselves off in three weeks. It’ll beat you up a little, but it’s rewarding work. It’s also extremely straightforward. As long as you do what you’re supposed to do, the customer will be happy. Don't target people with complex yards. Drive through the neighborhood and find someone who's obviously over a month behind on mowing their lawn. Knock and offer to do it for $40. Tell them you'll come back every two weeks if that works for them. Get to a point where you've got 10 or so yards on rotation and you can knock them out in a day. $400 for a day's work every two weeks, under the table. Do more or less depending on how much or little you want to make."
6. "I used to flip furniture on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.
"I did have to invest in a small trailer and a good cleaner. But I would get free or cheap furniture. Clean it and spruce it up. Sell it for a couple hundred bucks. Mostly couches."
Two brightly colored chairs. Photo credit: ERIC MUFASA/Pexels
7. "I make cosplay props for people."
"I use my personal social media, and I have a commissions page on Ko-Fi. People will see what I usually make and ask me if I am able to make a certain prop. I will then make an agreement with the customer before starting the work."
8. "I put up and take down Christmas lights on weekends and evenings from October to January."
"$24k a season is very doable, but you gotta be able to haul and carry ladders, confidently and safely climb up and down ladders, and be OK with working in the wind and rain in the coldest part of the year. It isn’t glamorous, but it can be a nice chunk of extra money."
9. “If you're even a little handy, you can make good money as a handyman in elderly neighborhoods."
"My dad started out just helping neighbors with hanging curtains, painting bathrooms, etc... after about a year he was busy enough to quit his full time job and just work for himself. You don't need a lot of tools or an expensive truck, but if you can operate a drill, swing a brush, and are good with old people - there's good paying work out there for you.”
10. "I work as an ad model."
"All kinds of ads. Internet, TV, print. Work is sporadic and irregular, which means you'd better have solid income from a main source. But a little $500-$800 check from time to time sure comes in handy. "Generally, one can set up an account for a small annual fee on places like castingnetworks.com or actorsaccess.com. Specifically, it would be better if you would connect with a local talent/modeling agency. They will also ask you to sign up for a talent website, and you’re going to need professional photos. Spend money on THAT, for sure. Good photos are critical!"
11. "I did Rover for three years, boarding dogs in my home."
"I made $11k a year consistently. Month to month could vary widely, $0-$2k, but I always finished the year the same. But you really should have some experience and be an actual responsible person, because dogs are living beings and deserve proper care. You also need to account for things like Rover fees (20%), taxes, insurance, supplies, and licensing laws. You will end up working all holidays because that's the busiest season for dog sitting, and you'll need to commit your schedule months in advance."
Two golden retriever puppies. Photo credit: Chevanon Photography/Pexels
12. “Over ten years ago I started my own hummus business."
"Took a bit to get started but once I was accepted to different farmer’s markets, I made pretty good dough. But omg setting up a tent and tables at 5:30am on weekends was not fun after a couple of years. It was called Bean There, Done That and I had tons of creative flavors (and punny names).”
13. "I started a YouTube channel a few years ago, and now it’s actually pulling in between $1,500 and $3,000 a month!"
"It’s nuts!!! It was just a hobby. I talk about tech stuff. I review computers, network-attached storage systems, and occasionally a tech company I follow pretty closely. My channel name is the same as my Reddit name. It did take several years before money started flowing, but now it's a pretty great side hustle because it's something I would do for free anyway."
14. "I participate in focus groups and research studies."
"They're a pretty cool way to spend a couple of hours, and they usually pay $150-$250 a pop. I do this with several research companies in my area because most of them only let you participate once every few months. So, if you keep filling out questionnaires and screeners with various research companies, you can rotate through them and get picked more often. Using this method, I participate in one or two studies per month. I've actually been grinding hard on applying for research studies for the last few months to pay off my credit card debt. Been making some pretty good progress!"
15. "Deliver pizza for a local place under the table."
"You can do pretty good Friday night through Sunday."
16. "My very first month of donating plasma, I made $900."
"Paid for my three-and-a-half week road trip last summer to Canada. I only do it once a week now because the center closest to me changed their hours, so I get $40 a week instead of my usual $100, but that’s still an extra $160 a month I put back into savings that doesn’t have to come out of my normal paychecks, it’s just extra. So that’s nice. I do miss the $400 months, though."
17. "None of these enterprises have made me two thousand a month individually, but all of them combined have equaled that over many months of production."
"Edible mushrooms. Microgreens. Composting worms. Compost. Vegetable plant starts. Cloned fruit trees. I've been doing these for years, and I sell directly to consumers, no restaurants or middlemen."
18. "I make about $120/hr coaching baseball lessons."
"I’ll spend a weekend with 10 lessons coaching middle school to college athletes. I also charge $75/month to program throwing/pitching training. This can be 10-30 pitchers a session, ranging from high school to professional. It’s about 5-15 extra hours a week."
Baseballs on the ground. Photo credit: Steshka Croes/Pexels
19. "I used to sell my artwork online, it was a good $15,000 to $20,000 a year."
20. "I work freelance in the arts."
"I’ve done a decent job advertising my own business and have developed a side hustle doing social media marketing for other small businesses. Writing posts, finding imagery, and scheduling the posts in advance. The amount of actual work varies from month to month, but the retainer fee does not, and it’s made my life much easier and more predictable."
21. "I started a cleaning business."
"It was very easy, and I did it on Saturday afternoons. I just posted my contact info, services, and prices to local online communities. I worked for a young, wealthy couple cleaning a condo two to three times a month. I got around $600 extra per month for just a general cleaning. I also now include move-out cleans, which can get me $400-$600 per job. It's not huge cash, but it helped me kick a car note down from $24k to $16k. And that was with one client."
22. "During the winter, I sell 3D-printed ornaments and make between $100 and $300 a week for the first two to three weeks of December."
"I specifically target the last-minute crowd and get most of my work through word of mouth. Production cost per ornament is $1.04. It takes me under an hour to make/edit the model, and then it takes 5-8 hours to print, but that can be done while I'm sleeping. I charge between $15 and $25 for an ornament. Last year, I also started selling name ornaments for $5 a pop, but they take under two hours to edit and print, so they're easy to make in large batches. These customers also tend to message me throughout the year, so I make around $600 during the Christmas season and $20-$100 other months. So kinda $20 here and there with a big yearly payout."
23. "Real estate Photography."
"It's usually $150 per house, $300 if it's a large property, and I need to use a drone. It takes about an hour to shoot and less than an hour to edit. I usually do two to three houses throughout the week. I'll stop on my way home from work, then on Saturday, I can group appointments by location. My busiest Saturday was seven houses. It's really easy. You just need a camera capable of HDR and a lens with a wide angle. I use a Nikon 16-24mm and a tripod."
A house for sale. Photo credit: Pixabay/Pexels
24. “I do side work car repairs."
"And by repairs I mean mostly just brakes. To get 4 brakes and rotors done at a shop today is typically around $1000 or more, because they up-charge parts and labor. I am able to do it for people for around $600. I charge $300-400 in labor (for 2 hours of work), and the parts just cost what they cost. So I save people a few hundred dollars and I make a few hundred myself. Sometimes I do one of these a month. Sometimes I do a few of them. I would like to get one a week, cause then I could legit get an extra $300 a week.”
This article originally appeared in June