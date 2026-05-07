Young woman surprises 87-year-old neighbor who lives alone by paying off his hearing aid bill

Julissa Gomez, 28, and Delmar Harter, 87, are unlikely best friends, but it’s a bond that’s been building for a decade.

“We met Delmar over 10 years ago when my parents bought their home in 2015,” Julissa tells Upworthy. “At first, our relationship was taking him to church and sharing meals here and there. But over time, we noticed that he was often alone during holidays and birthdays.”

Over the years, Julissa and Delmar have been through many ups and downs of life together that has made their friendship stronger.

“Delmar showed up for us in one of the hardest moments of our lives when my father passed away [in 2020], and that kind of kindness says everything about who he is. He’s definitely not just our neighbor anymore, he’s family,” she adds. @julissa.and.delmar The Friendship Next Door with Delmar on Amazon📚❤️ #fyp #foryoupage #neighbors #thefriendshipnextdoorwithdelmar #julissaanddelmar ♬ I Thought I Saw Your Face Today – She & Him

Delmar’s hearing aids are paid off

Gomez was able to surprise Delmar with the good news. Thanks to the success of the children’s book they wrote together called The Friendship Next Door with Delmar (published in 2025), was able to pay off his costly hearing aids. Gomez shared an emotional video on social media, with Delmar wiping tears from his eyes.

“His reaction was very emotional,” she tells Upworthy. “He was so grateful and honestly a bit overwhelmed. Seeing that joy and relief on his face reminded us exactly why we started all of this. It was a really special moment for all of us.”

With years of friendship under their belt, the pair wanted to share their story in a book that “encourages kids and people of all ages to be kinder and try to get to know your neighbors,” Julissa adds.

The goal was to help raise money to support Delmar’s living expenses and health needs.

“We are so happy to now say that the book is now helping with his living expenses and things like his hearing aids,” she says. “Before he would just rely on his social security check, but now because of the power of the Internet his bills are all paid for.”

How Julissa and Delmar became family

When they first met in 2015, Julissa and her family embraced Delmar entirely.

“We made it a point to start celebrating those days with him. After so many years of holidays, birthdays, and any special occasion that we celebrated together we then welcomed him into our family, and he truly became a part of it.” she shares.

Julissa also notes that, “Delmar never married and his family live in other states, so we are the closest family he has now.”

Julissa’s husband, Anthony, has also become close with Delmar. @julissa.and.delmar Replying to @ayumiishimine #fyp #foryoupage #neighbors #weddingphotos #julissaanddelmar ♬ original sound – julissa&delmar

“After my dad passed away in 2020, my husband Anthony stepped in and took on a big role in continuing the love and care we had built as a family. Since then, my husband and Delmar have formed such a special bond. They are best of friends.”

Julissa hopes that her friendship with Delmar can inspire others.

“If there’s one thing we want people to take away, it’s that kindness doesn’t have to be big to make an impact,” she says. “Simply showing up for someone, especially during the times they feel most alone, can truly change a life.” @julissa.and.delmar More bookstores should do pop ups at libraries❤️📚#fyp #thefriendshipnextdoorwithdelmar ♬ sonido original – PMusik21 – PMusik21

Viewers respond

Many people were touched by Julissa and Delmar’s friendship, as well as the good news of Delmar’s hearing aids being paid off:

“I love him so so so much truly your story is the BEST.”

“As a millennial grown woman that never saw any of my grandparents maternal or paternal this is a gem. You’re so blessed to have found a soul needing of love and attention.”

“Oh now I’m cryingggg.”

“I know his mama looking down on you with so much love for taking care of her baby boy ❤️.”

“Something about an older man tearing up 🥹.”

“😭😭😭 I can’t stop crying. I’m happy that Grandpa Delmar is happy. Damn I’m just thankful he found the both of you.”