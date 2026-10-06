Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Sweden’s tourism board blatantly courts introverts in a delightfully self-aware ad

“Don’t like small talk? Good, neither do Swedes.”

By

Annie Reneau

swedish tourism, visit sweden, introverts
Photo credit: Visit Sweden/YouTubeSweden invites the world's introverts to come for a visit.

There are lots of reasons someone might want to visit Sweden: The islands of Stockholm. The Northern Lights. The natural beauty. The introverted locals.

Wait, what?

Visit Sweden has a new campaign inviting the world’s introverts to come enjoy some time in the land of fika. The Swedish national tourism organization posted a mock advertisement for “The Introvert Travel Agency,” which is “intended for introverts only.”

Watch on  YouTube

Leaning into the Swedish culture of distance

“We only sell one destination: Sweden,” the ad begins. “Why? It’s a paradise – for introverts.”

“In Sweden, personal space isn’t a preference. It’s a way of life,” the ad goes on. Showing people sitting on a train with their belongings sitting on the open seat next to them, it continues, “On public transport, taking up two seats is considered good manners. Don’t like small talk? Good, neither do Swedes.”

Introverts famously struggle with small talk, preferring meaningful one-on-one conversations to chit-chat for the sake of socializing. Swedes generally aren’t small-talkers, either. If you want to be left alone to gaze out the window and daydream, Sweden might just be your dream destination.

What about fika?

“Swedes also love structured socializing. It’s called Fika,” the ad states.

In Sweden, Fika is both a noun and a verb meaning to take a break for coffee, cake, and conversation. Setting aside time to connect with others might feel antithetical to an introvert’s nature, but a slow, calm, predictable social ritual baked into the day suits most introverts better than random, spontaneous socializing or large, bustling gatherings. Fika also isn’t a time for small talk, but rather genuine connection on deeper topics. Plus, there are pastries. Who doesn’t love a pastry break?

(It’s also okay to fika alone when you’re not feeling up for socializing.)

“So, to all you inward-looking souls, visit The Introvert Travel Agency, and book a trip to a place where you can comfortably recharge your batteries.”

stockholm, sweden, cityscape
Stockholm, Sweden cityscape. Photo credit: Dawid Tkocz on Unsplash

In all seriousness, though, are Swedes really introverted?

It’s true that Swedes don’t like to make small talk and see it as senseless chatter. But does small talk not being part of Swedish culture really mean Sweden is full of introverts?

No, not really. The “Introvert Travel Agency” ad is simply a funny demonstration of how self-aware Sweden’s tourism folks are. The nation’s cultural reputation makes it attractive to introverts, but that doesn’t mean the population as a whole is introverted.

Introversion isn’t just about not making or liking small talk. Introverted people tend to get drained by social interaction and need alone time to recharge, whereas extraverted people recharge by being around others. Swedes fall into both camps, just like anywhere else. It’s just that introverts may feel more at home in Sweden’s cultural expectations than in highly social cultures where being talkative and outgoing are valued character traits.

It’s definitely attractive to the introverts who have flooded the video’s comments, saying they want to visit Sweden. Maybe Visit Sweden should put “A Haven for Introverts” on their welcome signs and truly own it.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

firefighters, rescue, humanity, kindness, community, firefighter, school, boy, children, parents, parenting, viral, humor
Wholesome

A kid got his head stuck between two iron bars. Millions have watched NY firefighters free him.

spending, finances, saving money
Skills

Woman fixes her finances after realizing 5 simple habits were why she ‘was always broke’

teens walking, steps, exercise, teen mental health, high school
Mental Health

Researchers find the number of steps teens should take each day to avoid depression

shoes, cheap shoes, fast fashion, fast fashion brands, sustainable fashion, economy, shrinklfation, money, sustainable shoes
Pop Culture

Man uses ‘garbage’ shoes to explain troubling economic trend for middle-class Americans

labrador retriever, french bulldog, american kennel club, dog, America
Pets

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
princess diaries 2, anne hathaway, staircase scene, film, theory
Pop Culture

Man passionately explains the meaning of staircases in movies and now people can’t unsee it

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
Angelina Jolie, cursive writing, penmanship
Pop Culture

A simple ‘thank you’ note from Angelina Jolie has Gen X and Gen Z debating if her handwriting is legible

Cecily Knobler
high school, high school in 2000s, millennials, millennials in high school, millennial
Culture

Video of students walking into high school in 2006 is bringing Millennials back to a more carefree time

Upworthy Staff & Emily Shiffer
millennials, boomer parents, buying a house, real estate, first home
Generations

Millennials struggling to buy a home want ‘out of touch’ Boomer parents to get their reality

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff