Sweden’s tourism board blatantly courts introverts in a delightfully self-aware ad

There are lots of reasons someone might want to visit Sweden: The islands of Stockholm. The Northern Lights. The natural beauty. The introverted locals.

Wait, what?

Visit Sweden has a new campaign inviting the world’s introverts to come enjoy some time in the land of fika. The Swedish national tourism organization posted a mock advertisement for “The Introvert Travel Agency,” which is “intended for introverts only.”

Leaning into the Swedish culture of distance

“We only sell one destination: Sweden,” the ad begins. “Why? It’s a paradise – for introverts.”

“In Sweden, personal space isn’t a preference. It’s a way of life,” the ad goes on. Showing people sitting on a train with their belongings sitting on the open seat next to them, it continues, “On public transport, taking up two seats is considered good manners. Don’t like small talk? Good, neither do Swedes.”

Introverts famously struggle with small talk, preferring meaningful one-on-one conversations to chit-chat for the sake of socializing. Swedes generally aren’t small-talkers, either. If you want to be left alone to gaze out the window and daydream, Sweden might just be your dream destination. One of my favorite things about Sweden (aside from almost everything) is that everyone in this country has agreed to never, by any means, engage in small talk with a stranger. I am thriving here 😂🙏— Hannah Gregg 🇺🇸 (@hannahbggg) July 31, 2022

What about fika?

“Swedes also love structured socializing. It’s called Fika,” the ad states.

In Sweden, Fika is both a noun and a verb meaning to take a break for coffee, cake, and conversation. Setting aside time to connect with others might feel antithetical to an introvert’s nature, but a slow, calm, predictable social ritual baked into the day suits most introverts better than random, spontaneous socializing or large, bustling gatherings. Fika also isn’t a time for small talk, but rather genuine connection on deeper topics. Plus, there are pastries. Who doesn’t love a pastry break?

(It’s also okay to fika alone when you’re not feeling up for socializing.)

“So, to all you inward-looking souls, visit The Introvert Travel Agency, and book a trip to a place where you can comfortably recharge your batteries.” Stockholm, Sweden cityscape. Photo credit: Dawid Tkocz on Unsplash

In all seriousness, though, are Swedes really introverted?

It’s true that Swedes don’t like to make small talk and see it as senseless chatter. But does small talk not being part of Swedish culture really mean Sweden is full of introverts?

No, not really. The “Introvert Travel Agency” ad is simply a funny demonstration of how self-aware Sweden’s tourism folks are. The nation’s cultural reputation makes it attractive to introverts, but that doesn’t mean the population as a whole is introverted.

Introversion isn’t just about not making or liking small talk. Introverted people tend to get drained by social interaction and need alone time to recharge, whereas extraverted people recharge by being around others. Swedes fall into both camps, just like anywhere else. It’s just that introverts may feel more at home in Sweden’s cultural expectations than in highly social cultures where being talkative and outgoing are valued character traits.

It’s definitely attractive to the introverts who have flooded the video’s comments, saying they want to visit Sweden. Maybe Visit Sweden should put “A Haven for Introverts” on their welcome signs and truly own it.