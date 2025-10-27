Snoopy is real: her name is Bayley and the Internet can't get enough of her
Everyone's childhood hearts just melted into a puddle.
So, there's this dog that I'm pretty sure is the actual Snoopy come to life. Seriously, all the dog needs is a red dog house out back and a little yellow bird best friend. If you think it can't be true, then you're going to have to argue with the entire Internet about it because nobody can get enough of how much this sweet dog looks like the iconic cartoon character.
Snoopy is Charlie Brown's pet from the beloved comic strip Peanuts created by the iconic Charles Schultz. It began publication on October 2, 1950, and eventually spawned several cartoons, movies, merchandise, and even theme park rides. Amazingly enough, one dog, a precious good girl named Bayley, is a dead ringer for the black and white animated pup. Since we live in a digital age, people across the country have been falling all over themselves to get to the pooch's Instagram account and admire her cartoonish mug.
Bayley is a four-year-old mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between a miniature poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. Her sweet face is something you have to see to believe—and even then you may question if she's real.
The dog's perfectly groomed curly fur makes her face look fluffy and cartoon-like. Once you add in her black ears and black button nose, you have the perfect Snoopy doppelgänger. Bayley came into her viral fame in 2023 after Doodle Dogs Club shared her photo on their Instagram account that has over 230,000 followers. Just like that, she was "famous."
The introductory post of the live version of Charlie Brown's best friend racked up over 1.4 million likes and 10.3K comments (Update: the post now has 1.7 million likes and over 12k comments). The comments ranged from people reminding others that Snoopy is, in fact, a Beagle to people demanding Bayley star in a live action version of Charlie Brown.
Though they may be different breeds, there's no arguing that Bayley looks more like the Snoopy than real life Beagles. This probably has a lot to do with cartoons being...cartoons. Everything tends to be a bit bubbly and over exaggerated with cartoons.
Bayley's fluffy, curly fur gives her an advantage over actual Beagles when it comes to the ability to look like the famous cartoon character. It's something she probably couldn't care less about, unless every time she got compared to Snoopy equaled a dog treat. Otherwise, I'm sure the black and white sheepadoodle is perfectly happy just being a dog wondering why her mom keeps taking pictures of her.
Since Bayley's debut on Doodle Dogs Club, the animated dog come to life has climbed up to over 240k followers (Update: her account now sits at 438k followers!) and her fanbase (still) just can't get enough of her. To make people love her even more, the dog's mom uploads videos of Bayley using audio that makes it sound like the pup is a toddler trying to tell a story.
On August 10, 2023, Bayley got to meet the "real" Snoopy at California's Great America theme park in Santa Clara, California for what would have been the character's 73rd birthday. It was honestly a full circle moment and the photos are everything.
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.